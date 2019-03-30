Guest View: Allison Mack needs to be locked up for a long time and then register as a sex offender

By AnonyMaker

A writer has said that Allison Mack did not receive any payment for her alleged sex trafficking of women through DOS, therefore it is not sex trafficking. Yet Allison may have received payments, such as gifts, attendance at NXIVM inner circle events – supported by Bronfmans – like the trip to Necker Island and the VIP quarters during Vanguard Week, or even possibly being on Bronfman’s or NXIVM’s payroll.

Although it’s not entirely clear how much of her own money she paid to NXIVM or used to support herself after she quit working as an actress.

If assets built up from when she was working were in a very tightly constructed retirement fund, as was the case with OJ Simpson, she might have little access to it, and may not have had much income, which would go towards explaining why she still put in appearances at fan cons, and is now back living with her parents.

And as I’ve noted before, the way Mack readily took to the role of abuser, and to the concept that age (specifically youth) is irrelevant when it comes to sex, suggests a typical pattern of people who themselves were abused as children, and who go on to participate in abuse, including of children, as adults.

That might provide some grounds for compassion, but it doesn’t exonerate her – and it also suggests that she does need to be put away for a long time, to protect society, and registered for life as a sex offender.

Keith Raniere himself may well have been subject to at least emotional (covert) incest, growing up in what has been described as a co-dependent relationship with his alcoholic mother, having to try to take care of her after his parents’ divorce. Many sources say that, in that long run, it’s virtually as bad as physical incest. At the extreme of apologis m, he could even be portrayed as a victim of sorts as well – but I certainly wouldn’t buy that.