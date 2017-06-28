Graphic reader “Raw Dawg” writes: 11 signs pointing to Raniere reeling, possible breakdown, as students bolt and women fluster, when he beckons to the boudoir

Readers write frequently to say they have inside information. In the paranoid world that surrounds Keith Raniere, these sources are usually not willing to give their names, at least at first. Such is the case of “Raw Dawg”.

Most, perhaps all, of the information is accurate, according to sources familiar with the present state of affairs in the world of Keith Raniere. But readers are urged to take the following with a grain of salt.

Raw Dawg writes:

Several of the women have come to me and want to get out. Up to recently I was a very prominent member in the organization and I know many still who trust me. I spent over $100,000 of my own money in courses. The women also have told me the following:

1. At least 13 girls want out of the group. And there’s more questioning everything so what you are doing is helping.

2. Keith is very nervous and is starting to make big mistakes. His emotions are starting to get the best of him and it’s showing in how he’s treating people.

3. Several of the women have told me he has a very small penis. Almost absurdly small (not joking here at all, that’s what they said). They say it would be impossible for him to ever satisfy anyone because of that. Not that he seems to care. While this seems funny, imagine the poor women who have to endure having sex with him.

4. SOP – Society of Protectors was also Keith being smart with people. We think (people who left SOP) that it’s an acronym for SOcioPath. He left breadcrumbs all around for people to know what he was. His module about sociopaths was actually about him most of us now believe.

5. Several of the women have brought up that his hygiene is disgusting. That they can’t stand the thought of have sex with him anymore because of how he smells. This could be as a result of him being rattled right now. They’ve nicknamed him The Garden Gnome. I’m assuming because he is very short and fat right now but I’m not completely sure. Garden gnomes also smell like dirt. Maybe that’s why.

6. Many of the men who have left SOP (I was also a very prominent member of this group) now see Keith as a sociopathic idiot. When we all look back at our history we can’t believe we were duped by a moron. It’s shocking really. For the rest of our lives we’ll be questioning how such an idiot could have duped us.

Keith Raniere's weight appears to fluctuate at various times.

7. Some believe Keith is planning his escape to Fiji with Clare [Bronfman.] And that if authorities don’t act soon, he will bring slaves with him and they will be lost forever.

8. I have heard Keith has illegal blackmail not only on women but on many men. If these men came forward they could bring him down. But they are too scared. They could end this if they weren’t so cowardly.

9. I know that several of the fathers from Mexico, who have DOS daughters, are livid and these aren’t men you want to piss off. I think this is legitimate. If you look into who these men are, they aren’t people to be messed with and their daughters are currently slaves.

10. I was told by a very reliable source that Clare is getting upset at how much money she has to fund into the organization and is starting to feel used. She’s also hated by all the other women who find her very cold and jealous.

11. It was also told to me that the IRS is coming after a bunch of people involved in the group. I don’t have any proof of this. And it could just be a rumor but I believe it makes some sense. Many people have gone to various authorities. I do know that.

A lot of this is imploding. And I’m left questioning how I could have fallen under the spell of such a stupid man who has nothing to offer to anyone. I’d suggest to anyone who has fallen under the spell of the GARDEN GNOME to get therapy too. It’s the fastest route to recovery.

I enrolled over 20 people into the organization and for that I will always feel guilty.