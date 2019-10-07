Government Can’t Just Destroy Nxivm Tech – They Have to Sell It if They Seize It – But Who Will Buy It?

By AnonyMaker

It seems that perhaps Keith Raniere’s claim to own 10 percent of First Principles, Inc., the corporation that owns the Nxivm “technology” [teachings], can’t be dismissed out of hand as spurious.

A search turns up references to NXIVM claiming to license the “Rational Inquiry Method” from Raniere, for which he appears to hold the patent, [or patent pending] though having assigned it to First Principles:

https://patents.google.com/patent/EP1320843A1/en

https://patents.google.com/patent/WO2002021481A1/

There would presumably then exist some formal assignment document.

Could the judge order the forfeiture of any of such intellectual property [IP] rights that Raniere might hold, as part of his sentence?

Regardless, so long as the IP rights are tied up in legal wrangling or government seizure, no one dares to use the materials, at least in the US and not publicly.

NXIVM’s reputation for scorched-earth legal tactics will have helped ensure that.

And that leaves the remnants of the group unable to do anything more than try to hold on to a dwindling number of diehards, without any programs to offer and no vehicle for recruiting. Even an attempt to create an offshoot or derivative of NXIVM would risk legal trouble down the line, depending on how the IP ownership issue shakes out.

As for destroying the tech [i.e. by the government, if it is successful at seizing First Principles], there’s no easy way for the government to assess that the “technology” is inherently dangerous or illegal, rather than the problem laying with the way it was applied or even just with the organization that happened to be using it.

Drugs and weapons of mass destruction are clear cut cases because they are incontrovertibly illegal to possess.

The government is tasked with recovering money for the taxpayers when it can.

I’ve even seen them turn around and resell forged art and antiques seized in fraud cases; it’s very hard for officials to make a determination that they can go ahead and destroy something that isn’t necessarily illegal to possess, particularly since such judgment calls are subject to public scrutiny and to being second-guessed and criticized.

Also, it occurs to me that the conspiracy-theory-minded NXIVM loyalists who already believe that Raniere is being railroaded would see the destruction of the “tech” as further proof that the government was out to get them. And come to think of it, they would probably make up things to believe such as that their valuable “tech” was not really being destroyed, just secretly being kept for use by the government in something like MKUltra part II.

I don’t know that the materials themselves are necessarily harmful, outside an environment run by people who also know how to manipulate with NLP and hypnosis, or run an MLM type pyramid scheme – and those key people, including the somewhat charismatic leaders who members followed, are going to be cooling their heels in prison for a while.

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Who Will Buy Nxivm?

Who might be the Nxivm technology – if First Principles goes up for sale?





The great and glorious Vanguard not only stripped Clare Bronfman of scores of millions of dollars, he stripped her of her clothing and made her wear a jockstrap. Lastly, he stripped her of her freedom. She is going to prison soon.

Clare Bronfman, the current leader of Nxivm might buy First Principles.

A younger Sara Bronfman

Sara Bronfman, who – at least for now – has escaped criminal charges and is free to speak with any and all Nxivm members, might buy First Principles. She is currently operating a Rainbow Cultural Garden childhood experiment based on Keith Raniere’s teachings in Provence, France, where she lives. She might team up with her sister.

Emiliano Salinas

Emiliano Salinas – the head of the Mexican Nxivm operations. He has the wealth and adored the technology. He only bailed when Keith Raniere became an object of contempt.

Alejandro 'El Duce' Betancourt

Alejandro Alex Betancourt. He was on the executive board of Nxivm and worked hard to intimidate Raniere’s enemies. He is a trust fund baby and he and his lover Emiliano could team up to buy First Principles and operate it in the US and Mexico.

Nancy Salzman

Nancy Salzman – it was her living for 20 years. She is likely to be sentenced to a very light term in prison. If she has, as is rumored, more than a million in cash stashed away, she could possibly launder it into someone else’s name and get the technology that she consented to forfeit to the government in order to show cooperation and hopefully a lighter sentence. Nancy would also have her two daughters, Lauren and Michelle, and son-in-law Ben Myers to help her. Between the four of them, they could likely bring back many of the former members.

Michelle, Nancy and Lauren Salzman

Michelle Nancy and Lauren Salzman – they worked together to build Nxivm – and dedicated between the three of them about 60 years to Nxivm and its tech – which they firmly believe is worthy. Neither Nancy or Lauren has said a word against the tech – even as they’ve repudiated Keith Raniere.

Edgar Boone opened up Mexico for Keith Alan Raniere.

Edgar Boone and his brother, Omar Boone, come from a wealthy family. They are both trust fund babies and more importantly, they are still very much enamored of Nxivm tech. They proudly stand with their Vanguard and continue to operate Nxivm in Mexico. They are very likely buyers.

Omar Boone - The third member of NXIVM Corporation's Executive Board

Omar Boone is presently one of the three directors of Nxivm – with Lauren Salzman and Clare Bronfman. He and his brother have the money and have the followers to keep Nxivm alive. And the nice thing about the Boones buying it is that they would likely keep Keith as the Vanguard and continue giving him tribute and gladly pay him the 10 percent he wishes.

Barbara Bouchey always shared what information she has to help the public understand Nxivm. This is good since it may prevent repeat crimes

Barbara Bouchey has always maintained that, while Keith is bad, the tech was very good. Bouchey has spoken about the days of early Nxivm as being akin to Camelot. She was a high ranking Nxivm leader [green sash] and an excellent recruiter. She created Vanguard Week and many of the methods for building the organization. She might be the surprise buyer who brings the Nxivm technology back – but likely under a new name.

Keith Raniere

Keith Raniere himself, with backers, might arrange to buy First Principles Corp – and own the tech outright. He might not put it in his name – but maintain control of it – even from prison.

Other students who felt they were helped by the tech might also try to buy First Principles from the government. I think it is likely that the government will try to sell First Principles and highly likely that there will be multiple potential buyers.

I think the government is aware of this.

Depending on who buys it, the name may be changed. Maybe the new owners will go back to using Executive Success Programs.

But it is also possible that the new owner will keep the Nxivm name.

Which raises a fascinating question – was there really any good in Nxivm? Was it just the people who misused it that made it a force for evil?

Was there anything in the tech that made people steal, rape and coerce others? Was there anything in the tech that made someone want to brand women and enslave them? Or was this just the madness of the creator of the tech?.

Did the founder and creator of the tech – Keith Alan Raniere – actually create something wonderful despite being inordinately evil?

Of course, no matter what name is used, if the Nxivm tech was taught again, under another name, it would soon leak out that this is Raniere’s creation. He is tied to Nxivm tech no matter what name is used.

I think Raniere realizes there will be buyers for First Principles Corp. and he likely wants to ensure he gets his 10 percent. Perhaps he is even arranging with the Bronfmans or the Boones to buy it.

Could he run it from prison?

None of this, however, is the government’s concern.

If they can sell it to a Bronfman or a Boone, and bring in a million or more, I think they have to do it. There might even be a bidding war.

Viva Executive Success!