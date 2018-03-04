Gathering at Apropos today draws 20 vehicles – one from Vermont

By Laura Darby

Clifton Park Correspondent

As of 9 am, there was some kind of meeting at Apropos today. The lot was not full but there were about 20 cars. Most of them had New York license plates. But there was one license plate from Vermont.

Generally Apopos has been empty during the last few months since Keith Raniere fled the USA.

By 1:45 pm, there were a few people walking out the door, both male and female.

The Vermont plated car was still there. Lauren Salzman’s BMW was not there. However I am pretty sure Nancy Salzman’s BMW as there in the parking lot in the first spot..