G: Let Nxivm be ground into dust





By G

We may delude ourselves into thinking we are finally, well, close to finally, being rid of Keith when, VOILA!: Keith act-alikes exist all over the globe.

He has done one better than Christ or Buddha, being reborn in many forms.

As we speak, or better yet, as I type, in lovely Queensland, AU, exists Yeshua Ben Joseph.

Watch this guy on YouTube. Notice the similarities.









According to the Queensland Times, Alan John Miller, 54, of Kingaroy, is the founder of the Jesus Cult. He claims he is the reincarnation of Jesus and his partner is the reincarnation of Mary Magdalene. Miller holds “Divine Truth” seminars where he teaches what he calls the “Divine Love Path” which focuses on “Emotional Clearing”.

Surprised? Don’t be. The technique works. Ask a used car salesman if it doesn’t work. The difference is, before buying a used car, you knew what you were going in for and what the salesman’s agenda was.

With Keith and his doppelgangers, you don’t realize it till it’s too late.

Everyone – keep this in mind – is trying to sell you something.

Let the buyer beware: You may end up losing not just your freedom, but your life.

Allison Mack’s life, as she once knew it, is gone.

Pam lost her life using Keith’s tech to treat her cancer.

I need not list them all for they are burned into our memories by now.

I hope Keith insists on testifying. The same for Clare. Allison will appear the very fool if she allows herself to be cross-examined; yet, allow her to do so.

Keith will use his high IQ to impress.

Clare will lie, as usual.

I do hope NXIVM dies, never to be resurrected in various forms. One may argue, as many do with Scientology, there is some good to be got from NXIVM tech.

That is a false premise.

Too much harm has come about to too many because of NXIVM philosophy.

There is not one jot, not one tittle, that is redeemable about the cult of NXIVM.

Let it be ground into dust.