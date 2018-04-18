Full run down on top players of NXIVM by former member

By Someone Who Dealt with Them

Just so there’s no doubt about ‘who is who’ – and from someone who dealt with all of them and still has the ear of several. Below are a list of their crimes, or, as our society is “innocent until proven guilty”, what I am confident are their “alleged crimes” – though I feel for some, conviction is inevitable unless they “turn state” – meaning they co-operate with the feds.

Mama Salzman in happier times

Nancy Salzman is known also as Prefect

1] Nancy Salzman is a demon. She hides it, but she’s a horrible sociopath, not unlike Keith Raniere.

Crimes: Immigration fraud, tax evasion, fraud, withholding medical treatment from a person with cancer (not sure the legal term for this), and, possibly, accessory to murder.

Interesting fact: At one point or another, she kept close to $8 million in her house. Doesn’t feel bad about what she’s done at all. No conscience. Don’t listen to what anyone says; she’s a monster. I dealt with her daily for years.

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Lauren Salzman

2] Lauren Salzman is also a demon. She comes by it naturally like her mother.

Crimes: Immigration fraud, tax evasion fraud, potentially accessory to rape, extortion; I’d argue sexual assault or assault in general.

Interesting fact: Lauren lied to most of the members of DOS about what the DOS course was and about the branding itself. She’s in a lot of trouble.

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Allison Mack.

3] Allison Mack is a narcissist and disgusting human being.

Crimes: Immigration fraud, tax evasion, assault, sexual assault, rape, extortion, fraud, and possibly about 10 other things.

Interesting fact: Allison wasn’t completely sold on NXIVM in her first few days of it.

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Actress Nicki Clyne chose her master Keith Raniere over the tinsel glitter of Hollywood and helped organize and form DOS to ennoble women.

Nicki Clyne

4] Nicki Clyne is completely brainwashed and has become a disgusting human being.

Same crimes as Allison for the most part.

Interesting fact: Deep down, she knows that something is wrong and has talked to people about it. Still brainwashed, but might be able to be turned. Small hope. She knows everything. And could help testify about many crimes. She’s not very smart, but I’m hopeful for her to turn.

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India Oxenberg has sideline her career as a model and actress in order to live in Albany near her master Keith Raniere. Her work as a DOS slave however has reached a temporary halt since the exposure of DOS has made it difficult for her to recruit new slaves. But India has vowed to stick by her master even if her future is ruined. Sources say she has become so thin on her 500 calorie per day diet that her bones in places are sticking out of her skin.

India Oxenberg

5] India Oxenberg: Is completely brainwashed. Is on the way to losing her conscience but not there yet. Same crimes as Allison.

Interesting fact: She has had more EMs than almost anyone else and it has messed with her head in horrible ways. Keith especially mindfucked her more than anyone else. She needs a serious intervention fast before it’s too late. She can still turn state.

If this blog is right, she’s also ready to take the fall for everything. It could go either way. I hope her mom and stepfather can reach her. I think Casper Van Dien is oblivious right now but he has her ear.

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Alejandro Alex El Duce Betancourt performs for his Vanguard, the man who told him he was Benito Mussolini in his last life. Will he be indicted? I'm betting he will.

Alejandro ‘Alex’ Betancourt

6] Alex Betancourt: Narcissist. Has no real conscience. Forced out of ESP by Carlos Salinas.

Crimes: immigration fraud, tax evasion, extortion, fraud, uttering death threats, forced confinement, and several others.

Interesting fact: Even though official word is that he’s out, he plans to set up again under a different name.

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Emiliano Salinas

7] Emiliano Salinas: I won’t say anything. Carlos is a seriously dangerous guy and I don’t want to get on his bad side. Emiliano is a terrific guy who has done nothing wrong and should completely get away with all the numerous crimes he’s committed. He’s well worthy to be president of Mexico because most Mexican presidents are horribly corrupt and he has my vote.

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Clare Bronfman 2017

Clare Bronfman

8] Clare Bronfman: Queen Demon. The worst of the worst of the worst.

Crimes: you name it. I think there might need to be new legal words invented for some of the shit she’s done.

Interesting Fact: Is currently panicked over getting arrested but is staying the course on Keith’s side. She is incredibly stupid. Arguably, she’s committed more crimes over the course of ESP than Allison Mack.

Interesting Fact: At one point, Clare wanted to get out but Keith brainwashed her back in. If there was a way to turn her against Keith, this would all end fast. There’d be no ESP. Many have tried and failed, including me. Probably a lost cause unless stuff comes out in trial that makes her question things about Keith’s honesty. She can still turn on Keith.

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A younger Sara Bronfman

9] Sara Bronfman: Idiot.

Crimes: Less than Clare. And much more inadvertent. Still, stupidity won’t necessarily keep a person out of jail. Crimes: Immigration fraud, fraud, tax evasion.

Interesting Fact: Right now, Sara is completely oblivious to how serious this all is. Is taking it all as a big joke.

Karen Unterreiner

10] Karen Unterreiner: Smart but horrible person. Lost any semblance of a conscience but trapped as a 17 year old. Has come to realize this is serious and is starting to consider what to do.

Crimes: Most of them.

Interesting Fact: Might be one of the people to turn state. Is very scared right now especially because of the financial crimes she is likely to be involved with. Think of her as a scared 17 year old who has done some very bad stuff. If she turns stat,e it’s only to save her own ass. Zero conscience left.

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11] Other Dos Slaves: Mix of some that want out and nothing to do with this to fully convicted that they believe in Keith. Some are ready or have already turned state. I believe more to follow. This is the tip of the iceberg on this story and when more comes out about the abuse, collateral and sexual proclivities of Keith, it should cause the courts to convict him easily but he won’t make it to trial I don’t think.

Interesting Fact: There are a lot of them teetering. I won’t name the slaves here but many are rattled. If you know one, reach out and there’s a good chance you might be able to get them to turn. Most are almost there.

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Keith Alan Raniere

Keith Raniere

12] Keith Raniere: The devil. Every crime imaginable from murder on. He won’t last until his trial. Let’s just say there are some major players in Mexico who will likely make sure of that. And don’t think solitary confinement will stop that. His days are very likely to be numbered and under 365.

Interesting Fact: There are some higher ups in the organization who he pretty much admitted to he was a sociopath. They did nothing. Some in the organization even saw Keith admit to Clare that he had lost her money without good cause and she still stayed in the company. Some even committed crimes for Keith (normal everyday people) and stayed in. Brainwashing and lack of ethics is what the course was actually about. He was creating an army of sociopaths. The higher-ups in the company very likely committed some crimes for Keith. It was his way of DOS-ing even men. Some of this would come out in trial as Keith’s way of screwing these people back.

I probably missed many names but these are some of the key players. For some, there will be more crimes. The authorities are doing their jobs. You will see more arrests very soon. The only hope for some is to turn state. But I don’t think this will make it to trial anyways because of #12. At least not for Keith. It will go to trial for many of his accomplices. I do hope Keith lives a long life though in a horrible jail. He’s messed with my mind for over 15 years.

This story still has some very interesting twists and turns. Not over by a long shot.