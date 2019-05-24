Frank Report Posts Came Down; Have Been Restored – Comments Missing – Investigating Cause

It appears that Frank Report has suffered some kind of technical glitch or has been hacked which has caused all posts from May 1 onward to be removed.

We are investigating the cause.

This is the second occurrence this month. It happened previously on May 3.

We have restored the content of every post from May 1 to the present – and are working to restore all images. Some comments were preserved, but Frank Report may have lost as many as 1000 comments. This we deeply regret.

All readers are encouraged to re-post or add comments on stories from May 1 to the present.

Frank Report utilizes Word Press – one of the largest, safest and reliable content management systems in the world – and readers may be assured that the website is absolutely safe for all visitors.

We are sorry for any inconvenience this may have occasioned readers.

Bear with us – we will be posting more stories later today.