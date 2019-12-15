Frank Report Obtains Signature That Is Positively Kristin Snyder’s – Compare With Suicide Note Signature

Frank Report has a handwritten note that has been confirmed to contain Kristin Snyder’s signature.

Here it is:

Here is Kristin’s purported suicide note:

A suicide note found in Kristin Snyder's truck. I

Let’s look at the signatures.

Snyder's signature on a letter sent to her parents.

Kristin’s signature on the confirmed handwritten note

Alleged signature of Snyder on suicide note.

Kristin’s signature on the purported suicide note.

Here is Kristin’s first name only signature on a Valentine’s Day 2002 card. [She disappeared before the next Valentine’s Day.

Snyder's signature on a letter sent to her parents.

Again, here is her confirmed signature.

Her suicide note is printed.

Alleged signature of Snyder on suicide note.

On the purported suicide note, the signature of Kristin Snyder is printed, She seems to have misspelled her first name – seemingly forgetting the “i”, but it may share some of the same upright line as the ‘n’.

Below are two more signatures. It is presumed they are Kristin’s printed signature on sign-in sheets for her first Nxivm intensive in Nov. 2002.

Printed sign in Signature from Snyder's Nov. 2002 intensive

Who wrote the suicide note? We don’t know. But a reader made an interesting point.

It is well known that Pam Cafritz was an expert forger. She forged many of the signatures for Keith Raniere for various purposes.

Keith Raniere and Pam Cafrtiz.

Keith Raniere and Pam Cafritz.

As the reader pointed out – if Pam Cafritz forged Kristin Snyder’s suicide note – it would be deeply ironic – given that evidence is mounting that Keith had a large hand in Pam’s own demise.