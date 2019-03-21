Former Cult Member: ‘Barbara Bouchey, get on with your life– there was no good in Nxivm’

By G (a former cult member)

I’m glad I did not waste my time, or money, attending this sham.

Barbara, you are still drinking the Kool-Aid and if you think there is a widget of good in NXIVM tech, most of which is plagiarized from Scientology, you are delusional.

One hopes you do not attempt to resurrect any of it in any form.

Sadly, I think you, or some other member might. I say this from experience in the cult I was in. The many incarnations from former cast-off members exists to this day.

On the balance sheet of life, NXIVM totals out to be a negative.

Surely you know “good will” appears on every corporate accounting sheet. It has a numerical figure.

What price would you place on NXIVM’s good will?

I put it at zero.

I believe many were right on their analysis of your interview with Megyn Kelly. You are still in love with Keith, thus you think to find some justification for having parts of NXIVM live on.

As for Nancy, one looks at the sum total of her life. Were one to weigh her heart against a feather, the feather wins.

Why you persist in defending any part of NXIVM boggles the mind. I don’t go around touting any part of the cult I was in. Why? Because the damage done to good people, the lies, far outweighs the minute good, if there is any.

I understand you were used by the group, seduced by Keith, lost monetarily, and I have sympathy for that.

But for me not to challenge your protestations that some good can still be got from NXIVM tech… nope, I won’t let that stand without rebuttal.

My unasked for advice is that you put this behind you, place a period on that part of your life, and get on with living.