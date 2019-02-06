Five more masterpieces by MK10ART!

MK10ART continues her brilliant artwork on the subject of Keith Alan Raniere, Nxivm and their ghouls, and their opponents.

About a week earlier, Mk10ART delighted us with this painting called the Agnifilo Shuffle

MK10ART depicts defense lawyer Marc Agnifilo explaining DOS as people just having idyllic and free from guilt sex.

Allison has the apple and is that Kristin Kreuk as the snake?

MK10ART’s variation on the theme is the Agnifilo Shuffle part -2 – with some sarcasm directed at the Vanguard in MDC.

mk10art writes, "Defense attorney Mark Agnifilo filed letter claiming cult leader Keith Raniere is suffering in jail. Read about it on Frankreport.com. Thanks to Nxiville Observer on Frank Report for cauterizing pen joke.

mk10art writes, “Defense attorney Mark Agnifilo filed letter claiming cult leader Keith Raniere is suffering in jail. Read about it on Frankreport.com. Thanks to Nxiville Observer on Frank Report for cauterizing pen joke.

MK10ART - a cold Raniere.

mk10art: “As his legal fund plummets, pedophile Keith Raniere claims to be too cold in jail. You can mail ice cubes to Metropolitan Detention center Brooklyn NY.”

MK10ART. Allison and her parents defy all logic and defend Raniere despite Catherine Oxenberg's dire warnings.

mk10art writes, “Catherine Oxenberg Claims Allison Mack’s Parents Ignored Her Help In Sex Cult Crisis ‘Smallville’ actress now awaits trial for trafficking and racketeering charges. Catherine Oxenberg claimed she tried to warn Allison Mack‘s parents about the dangers of the twisted NXIVM organization but was ultimately ignored.”

And now for something that is not funny at all but dreadfully serious and why we are here – to remember the atrocities one man created.

kristin snyder mk10art