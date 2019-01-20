Five more gems from MK10ART – including Keith’s imagined outcome of Nxivm trial

MK10ART has released five more brilliant visuals – paintings of the Nxivm crew – from Keith to Nancy to Allison – even the virtue signaling Kristin Kreuk.

MK10ART: Allison watch your back. Based on a true story NXIVM

MK10ART: Allison watch your back. Based on a true story NXIVM

But who is that snake in the background?

***

mk10art: Tarot cards represent life experiences + events

What do Keith’s Tarot cards reveal, I wonder?

****

mk10art: Niki Clyne ‘hiding out’ in Mexico (note: wearing shades ) while on the lam with Keith Raniere and Allison Mack. In his latest court filing, Keith Raniere’s lawyer Marc Agnifilo described Raniere’s arrest by Mexican authorities as ‘kidnapping’ claiming the sex cult leader: “was kidnapped in Mexico by Mexican police at the insistence of the U.S. Department of Justice, and forcibly ‘deported’ at gunpoint”

Since when is the apprehension of a fugitive by authorities a ‘kidnapping’? How did the police know where Raniere was hiding out? It was Nicki Clyne who, through her Instagram photos, gave it away that she [and, hence, Keith] were in Puerto Vallarta Mexico. This was reported in Frankreport.com

***

That kind of stupidity is hard to achieve.

***

mk10art nancy salzman raniere

mk10art: True crime calendar

It only remains for a jury to decide which crimes from the menu.

MK10ART: Keith Raniere and the other Nxivm defendants.

mk10art: How Keith Raniere imagines the outcome of NXIVM trial

***

He who has the most joy wins.