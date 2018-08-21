Financial disclosure: Did Clare Bronfman neglect to tell court about these LA properties?

Below are Los Angeles County properties that an online search indicates are owned by Precision Development LLC – which in turn is owned by Clare Bronfman and her sister, Sara Bronfman-Igtet, according to state records.

Clare forgot to list her Fiji [Wakaya Island] asset – which the judge picked up on and called her on. Clare’s attorney, Susan Necheles, said the reason Clare neglected to mention her Fiji holdings is that it is being renovated.

I am not sure how an asset being renovated excludes it from being disclosed.

I wonder if Clare disclosed the assets below. [Note she may have transferred these recently to hide her ownership interest. But I know about these properties for I am the one who got them for her in 2008. As of today – August 21, 2018 – online records indicate she still owns them.] .

39920 Knobhill, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

8209 and 8195 Lauremont, Los Angeles, CA 90046

4260 and 4180 Natoma Ave, Woodland Hills, CA 91364

I recovered more than 30 choice parcels of land in Los Angeles County for the Bronfmans. They returned the favor by suing me and going after me criminally. I returned their favor by starting the Frank Report.

1700 Viewmont, Los Angeles, CA 90069

13361 and 13349 Newcomb Ave., Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

3800 Oakfield Dr., Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

8517 W. Franklin, tos Angeles, CA

2526 Benedict Cyn, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

12212, 12218 and 12226 Laurel Terrace, Studio City, CA

4741 Libbit Ave., Encino, CA 91436

***

Below is evidence that Clare is the manager member of Precision Development.

Precision Development LLC

There will be opposition to Clare being released from home detention today.

Stay tuned.

Here is a note from one reader:

It’s pretty clear that they’ve moved properties around from Precision Development LLC to other LLCs. Also looks like they sold at least one of the original Precision properties to an unrelated third party. If they thought this was going to allow Clare to hide assets, they’re dumber than I thought.





https://businesssearch.sos.ca.gov/Document/RetrievePDF?Id=201612010500-20988093

https://businesssearch.sos.ca.gov/Document/RetrievePDF?Id=201612010500-20683387









1700 Viewmont LLC

https://businesssearch.sos.ca.gov/Document/RetrievePDF?Id=201507210160-21882456





https://businesssearch.sos.ca.gov/Document/RetrievePDF?Id=201507210160-19069021





https://businesssearch.sos.ca.gov/Document/RetrievePDF?Id=201507210160-18957443





8517 Franklin LLC

https://businesssearch.sos.ca.gov/Document/RetrievePDF?Id=201425510241-18217632





https://businesssearch.sos.ca.gov/Document/RetrievePDF?Id=201425510241-18256990





https://businesssearch.sos.ca.gov/Document/RetrievePDF?Id=201425510241-19588616





https://businesssearch.sos.ca.gov/Document/RetrievePDF?Id=201425510241-22663984



