FIJI Islands Mentioned in Blog  elicits query

FIJI Islands Mentioned in Blog

This came in the form of a reader comment from an earlier post where a reader advised that I should not reveal from what countries readers of this website are logging on from.

Here is the reader’s comment:

Rumor is Clare Bronfman bought an island in Fiji and that is most likely why they don’t want you reporting people peeking into your report from the Fiji Islands. On FaceBook Marianna Fernandez is saying to a friend

“Hi Ale! Isn’t it? It’s beautiful! The Fiji culture considers this type of fabric-Holy paper and use it only on very special occasions such as weddings, funerals, and sometimes to bienvenir to their guests. Beautiful the warmth of this culture! Greetings!”.

Fiji is an island country in Melanesia in the South Pacific Ocean about 1,100 nautical miles northeast of New Zealand's North Island. Fiji is an archipelago of more than 332 islands, of which 110 are permanently inhabited, and more than 500 islets. Two islands, Viti Levu and Vanua Levu, account for 87% of the population of almost 860,000. Did Clare Bronfman buy one of the islands there for Keith Raniere's use?

Fiji is an island country in Melanesia in the South Pacific Ocean about 1,100 nautical miles northeast of New Zealand’s North Island. Fiji is an archipelago of more than 332 islands, of which 110 are permanently inhabited, and more than 500 islets. Two islands, Viti Levu and Vanua Levu, account for 87% of the population of almost 860,000. Did Clare Bronfman buy one of the islands there for Keith Raniere’s use?