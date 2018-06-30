Field Notes by Laura Darby
Knox Woods was, once again, home to several visits by various media outlets the last couple of days. I missed catching up with one team I previously worked with but did catch up with two very special visitors today!! Many of my neighbors gave interviews, some on camera, some off.While I was catching up with the two special guests in front of one of their former homes, all eyes were upon us. I didn’t notice the gathering of women just down the grassy median that separates Washington Lane from Independence Boulevard.
As I headed back to my home, one of my pair of eyes called out to me by my real name from the group. As I headed over to this group of women, I was greeted by “So, are you Laura Darby?” Because I knew she was one of us!”
Notes were shared and what we put together was there has been a change of housing for many of the remaining Espians here in Knox Woods. Musical Houses as Espians appear to be consolidating their properties.
At one time, there may have been almost 22 units owned by or rented to Espians. That number could be higher. Note Knox Woods consists of about 500 townhouses and condominiums. There were also clusters over on Stage Run and also over in the Cooks Court town home area over by Fred the Butcher. Samantha Le Baron lived in Barbara Jeske’s unit over there and Justin Elliot is also in a unit over there.
One of the media crews had advised me that Green Sash – Dawn Morrison was no longer living at 203 Yorktowne. My neighbors advised me that she has relocated over to either Wilton or Raleigh Court.
Ivy Nevares’ Unit at 115 Grenadier had white paper in the windows. That has been replaced by black paper (very goth or macabre). My dog-walking neighbors indicated a pod was outside of there and it appears Ivy has moved on from or been put out to pasture.
It appears that a UHAUL was also in the driveway of 3 Flintlock? Could Karen U be on the move?
One of my neighbors mentioned a young lady named Adrienne who lived on Wilton. Thinking they meant Fluffy, I was corrected and advised that Adrienne was a she with a last initial of S and she and her boyfriend or husband sold their unit on 7 Wilton Court and returned to Rochester. It also appears that the film maker of My Tourette’s”, Alessandro Molatore, may have also called this unit home at one time.
There has been a rotating cast of up to 4 different cars at Nancy Salzman’s home on 3 Oregon Trail at any one time. One included a big Dodge Ram truck which I saw. An Audi was in and out of 21 Oregon Trail and 7 Oregon Trail driven by a female. A friend of mine who was out gathering footage and intel received good old Stink eye from the female driver. Clare Bronfman has been known to drive an Audi SUV but it did not appear to be her. We agreed she has bigger things on her plate like a pending an indictment.
Lots of questions remain:
Where is Nancy Salzman staying? A neighbor spotted her car coming and going from Wilton Court and it was speculation that she was staying there. However, the more likely scenario she was visiting Dawn Morrison.
What is going to happen with Danielle Roberts DO? Brandon Porter is all we have heard about regarding his medical license, but the consensus is Danielle Roberts should not get a pass on the branding of women just because she is a woman.
As was mentioned by a neighbor in Frank’s post regarding Minuteman Court and Monica Duran, most of the NXIVM homes had an open door policy. People moved in and out of different houses. Same can be said for cars. If you moved up in the NXIVM ranks, you were driving a better car (probably on Clare Bronfman’s dime)..
It appears that 18 Silo Drive is still an active listing (home of Ludwika Paleta, the wife of Emiliano Salinas). Alex Betancourt’s ultra modern home at 318 Moe Road is also an active listing of almost 30 days although no longer thru Espian Franca DiCrescenzo’s real estate agency. It appears to now be listed via Berkshire Hathaway per the sign – https://www.redfin.com/NY/Unknown/318-Moe-Rd-12065/home/92600848
And not an Espian was stirring down at the New Karner Road Complex per a friend who drove by on their way out of town and back to NYC.
From a former Knox Woods resident who lived next door to 1-3 Flintlock. Keith used to have his various harem members out in the middle of the street doing timed road races.