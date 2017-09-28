Keith Raniere is an extraordinary hypnotist

By a former close associate of Keith Raniere:

Arrest Sarah, arrest her. You got to get her arrested. The mission, the mission. It was your fault Clare. You must do anything pay anything say anything but get Sarah arrested.

How do you think he gets seemingly normal women, some successful, some wealthy, to do outrageous things? Degrading things. Acts in their previous life they would have considered abominable?

This is how. Once you work closely with Keith, with any alone time, you are totally screwed. He is implanting hypnotic suggestions and hypnotic triggers in every one-on-one conversation.

If you are like Allison Mack and have been working with him alone for a period of one or two years or more, you lose all control over your life and you can’t possibly understand what is happening to you. Allison Mack and many others have lost all control of their subconscious minds, and practically their free will.

Beware.

Hypnosis is where Keith Raniere has put 99% of his intellectual capacity and efforts. This is real.

Executive Success Programs, DOS, and all it’s offshoots are his playground for experimentation and perfecting his technique. He doesn’t care if those business are successful. Obviously. He never did. That’s why they all fail outright or are hopelessly in the red. What Keith Raniere cares about is making the communities created by his “movements” his laboratories for hypnosis.

That is what drives him and that alone.

And you will find thousands of pages about pacing (subtle mimicking of someone else’s body language to gain their confidence) and leading (gestures and language tricks to communicate and persuade).

Raniere studied hypnotism, and was ecstatic on discovering Nancy Salzman with NLP training, at an exploitable low-point in her life (just divorced with two children).

NLP is vastly over-hyped, but hypnotism, in the general sense of circumventing the higher brain functions of critical thinking, is under-appreciated. Google “Ericksonian hypnosis” for some eye-opening stuff.

And in a 5 or 16 day “Intensive,” with 14 hour days in a cramped room, with minimal food provided, pretty much anyone will have some moments of weakness where they drop their guard and absorb what is presented by the well-drilled and confident trainer, carefully chosen and groomed to be appealing.

Don’t be too critical of the victims, the training is focused at the emotional and instinctive level, not the rational level. Even the most intelligent and educated still have emotions and instincts, which precede and override the rational.

If Grace Park went through Ethos, she had hundreds of hours of conditioning that Raniere is the smartest man in history, and to accept all of Raniere’s memes. And every single lesson ended with “Thank you Vanguard. Thank you Prefect.”

So she was in awe of actually speaking with him, and easily fell in line.

V0011094EB A Mesmerist using Animal Magnetism on a female patient Credit: Wellcome Library, London. Wellcome Images images@wellcome.ac.uk http://wellcomeimages.org A Mesmerist using Animal Magnetism on a woman who responds with convulsions . Wood engraving. Mesmer, Franz Anton 1734-1815. Wood engraving 1845 Published: - Copyrighted work available under Creative Commons Attribution only licence CC BY 4.0 http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

I listen to everything you say.

Don't I know it?

Pay closer attention.

Keith Raniere was an East Coast Judo Champion he said

Clare Bronfman keeps to her 'integrated' diet, those who know her say.

Vanguard

Anti American Muslim Basit Igter with his wealthy Jewish wife and sex-cult member Sara Bronfman. They seem to be on the run.

Cool counts. And some things count more than money. But executive success so far has eluded Kamaraj. Maybe one day, Kamaraj's prince will come. His ship will come in. His horse will run in the money; His lucky number will appear. His lucky star will rise in the east and Vanguard will come down the chimney and build him into a millionaire.

Did Vanguard have anything to do with Libya and Allison Mack?

Pam Arstikaitis

I will give you a child and she will be an avatar.

The late Pamela Anne Cafritz

Vanguard has not been seen hoofing along the roads of Knox Woods.

Brandon Porter

It is said of Emiliano Salinas: 'He is every woman's husband and every man's wife.'

Humans can be noble. The question is: Will we put forth what is necessary

Jimena Garza promoted to the green sash accomplished her goal of getting six women branded in June.

Allison Mack is bulimic.

I now look away.

Barbara Jeske got cancer. Keith misdiagnosed her as having carpel tunnel syndrome.

Mr. Raniere’s women have not been idiots. They were defrauded and induced psychologically to go along with things that under normal circumstances would have been abhorrent to them.

He looks at you from all angles. Is that because he cares?

Now let's think this over.

They appeal to his mercy

Dive deep within.

Allison Mack - she'll be a show stopped.

Look into my eyes.

Alex Betancourt and his Nxivm lover Emiliano Salinas.

I am energy itself. Glory unto me. Think of this always.

Lotta smiles when Vany goes out with the Vanguardian crew.

.

He is not the doofus he appears to be.

Lucas Roberts may be surprised one day to find he is but a cuckold.

Consider this.

Diana Lim is said to have given material against herself that Keith Raniere can use to blackmail her. Is this why she sought Lucas Roberts and took him back? When you are dealing with Keith Raniere, anything is possible. If it is perverse enough, anything is probable.

Keith Raniere sets the stage.

He gets women to get other women.

Higher consciousness

Clare Bronfman and Nicki Clyne: Some say Nicki is Pean Onyu while others think Clare is in reality Monte Blu.

Data enclaves on one hand preserved humanity’s ability to ultimately find truth through independent accounts of data later to become history. On the other hand, they limited potentially important data from affecting the rest of the world.

Keith raped her when she was almost 16. Her body was found shot to death in Woodstock. Her death was ruled a suicide.

Now feel the superior Vanguard for he knows all,

Kristin Snyder

Now alert.

Now you think about this.

Ivy Nevares helped direct Ultima

The flamenco was taught by Miss Nevares at her dance studio.

The most ethical man in the world.

Here is a woman who it is believed just joined his harem.

Dance

Sahajo Haertel-Kozak is a fusion tribal belly dancer.

.

Rosa Laura Junco Is this unfortunate rascal, Keith Raniere legally unable to distinguish whether or not he has committed criminal acts?

I'm thinking about this. Think about that. I'm the smartest man in the world.

Omar Boone sits with his wife Jimena Garza. She is one of the leaders of DOS [Dominant Under Submissive]. She came to Clifton Park and had her pubic region branded with the initials of Keith Raniere. She has taken a vow of slavery to Keith Raniere. Her husband, the feeble Omar Boone is the cuckold for his wife bears the initials of the horny sex pervert Keith Raniere. Omar Boone is an accountant. So you add it up: His wife is a slave to Keith Raniere. She must obey him and havce sex with him any time he chooses. She must have sex with other men if he so orders. This is the whole point of DOS. Add it up: If neither of these two repudiate DOS, they are all-in. He is a cuckold who lets his wife have the initials of another man branded on her pussy and allows her to have given this man {Raniere" nude graphic pictures of her, her full vagina spread legs wide open - and uploaded to Mr. Raniere] And this coward cornuto Omar Boone says nothing. He makes no repudiation. He is a cuckold and craven coward. There is no room even in hell for such a coward who makes his money through such an enterprise.

He emerges from his bedroom on his birthday. Ivy Nevares, writer and dancer, has been a member of his harem since the early 2000s. Mr. Raniere once promised she would bear for him his first born child.

You know I play piano at the concert level. So whats worse than lobsters on your piano? Crabs on your organ.

Jimena Garza Davila: This dedicated slave-woman of DOS has her own slave pod. She fulfilled her enrollment commitment of six slaves and some of her slaves enrolled slaves themselves. She opened the Monterrey ESP Center and married Mr. Raniere’s disciple-servant, the cuckold Omar Boone. Mr. Raniere’s initials are said to be branded on Ms. Garza’s pubic region.

Do you now understand me?

Clare Bronfman, who some want to hail and proclaim as "Legatus", may replace Prefect in the hierarchy of worship just as she did in the hierarchy of the ESP business.

look-a- me [gesture #27]

Clare Bronfman is the financial strength behind Keith Raniere.

Now look into my eyes.

Despite her wealth, Clare Bronfman has succeeded at little.

I have something more to say.

Clare Bronfman 2017

Spout unintelligible platitude meant to be thought as deep brilliance.

Clare Bronfman with smiley faced supporters.

'Look deeply into my eyes,' Keith Raniere says. "I will help you solve your problems."

Allison Mack.

Doesn't it all makes sense?

Nancy Salzman and her daughter Michelle.

Now let us deeply ponder.

They appeal to his mercy

Vanguard himself appears onstage.

She will kiss the ground where he walks,

They bow

"He who has the most joy wins" - Keith Raniere.

Every smile

Keith Raniere said at V-Week 2016: "I am very devilish. I think I am probably the worst coach in the world because I am just a demon. You know if I am coaching you I am going to have you do something with your left hand, you're right hand, your left foot, you're right foot, your head, and then I am going to ask you to do the hard thing. I do this and it is with a twisted sense of pleasure in someways. The extra effort being able to pull effort out of others and Pull effort out of myself. So here we are coming into V week. And the people involved in simply human and other things there. I can't tell you how much they took on this year. The artistic and musical piece that you saw was original. Completely.

Spread out and hail Vanguard

But when his gigantic brain goes to work, he enunciates great wisdom that everyone should follow. The question among some of his followers however is "Does Mr. Raniere practice what he preaches?"

Will India do the right thing and sacrifice herself for the good of the mission?

"Nothing is impossible"- Keith Raniere.

Allison persuaded other women to be branded. Did she also persuade any of them to get genital herpes? In fact was it her fault that one woman did get herpes because of her? I'm not saying any one mentioned on this page has herpes. I am only urging those who do not have it to not get it, no matter how much you adore your Vanguard.

Doesn't it all makes sense?

Deeply entranced by her master, Legatus long ago entered a world of shadows and Vanguardian ideas,. as vast as space and as timeless as insanity.

'Look deeply into my eyes,' Keith Raniere says. "I will help you solve your problems."

Clare Bronfman

Keith Raniere has a method to analyze slant, spin, bias and fake news.

Can Allison Mack sing? She seems absorbed in song at an amateur talent show staged for Keith Raniere.

Intense, I am.