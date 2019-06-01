Exclusive Video: Emiliano Salinas With Sister Cecilia Salinas Dance and Sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Nxivm Sex Cult Leader Keith Raniere

Emiliano Salinas – however he may try to distance himself from his master, Keith Alan Raniere AKA Vanguard – the leader of the criminal sex cult Nxivm – was enamored and fully captivated by his lord and master.

These exclusive videos, taken on Raniere’s birthday, August 26, 2016, show Salinas with his lover, Alex Betancourt, and his sister, Cecilia Salinas [daughter of former Mexican President Carlos Salinas], dancing and bowing before their leader. They sing the song “Happy Birthday” to Raniere, who can be seen in the audience at 2:06 of the second clip.

You will note that Emiliano and Cecilia, as well as Alex Betancourt, are wearing Green Tee-shirts – this represents their high rank in Nxivm [they earned the Green Sash] the third highest rank.

Alex Betancourt y Emiliano Salinas en el cumpleaños de 'Vanguardia'. La actual líder estadounidense de Nxivm, Esther Carlson, y el actual líder de SOP, James Del Negro, están detrás de ellos.

Alex ‘El Duce’ Betancourt with Emiliano Salinas at Vanguard Week. Behind them are cult devotees Esther Carlson and Jimmy Del Negro.

Emiliano and Alex take a bow before Vanguard.





Keith Raniere [in blue shirt and shorts], Nancy Salzman and Pam Cafritz in the front row. Emiliano [green shirt] and Alex [red] in the second row.





Here are exclusive videos of Emiliano and his Mexico City troop of followers of the august and perfect Vanguard.

Download Emi-Bows-For-Vanguard.mp4