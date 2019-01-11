Exclusive photos of ‘vulnerable’ Allison Mack and ‘jubilant’ prosecutors leaving court yesterday

By Tom Gargiulo

The Photos Essay/Collage was shot at the US Courthouse, Brooklyn, NY January 9, 2019 by Tom Gargiulo.

It is divided into 4 parts.

Itinerary to show where the courthouse is located within the geography of New York City and itinerary to arrive there. Everyone is familiar with New York in someway. This is an attempt to show where it is in relation to Manhattan and downtown Manhattan landmarks such as Washington Square Park and the Village.

Environment Around the Courthouse. The courthouse is an impersonal modern structure within an urban environment. The symbols of American power (The Great Seal) and the symbols of truth and justice (the Torches) also have a stark impersonal feel about them. People are scarce but security remains abundant. There is an ominous feel in the air against this powerful, impersonal structure.

Photo by Tom Gargiulo

U.S. Courthouse for the Eastern District of New York

Court: Photos and recording are not allowed in Federal Court.

Exiting Court: The prosecution team is shown smiling while engaging in conversation as they walk down the courthouse corridor preparing to exit the courthouse. This is in contrast to the image of Allison Mack exiting. Mack’s demeanor has changed from court. She seeks a quick exit and displays none of the effusive energy that the prosecution team enjoys.

The man on the left has been tentatively identified as Kevin Trowel. The women in the middle are Tanya Hajjar and Moira Penza.

Prosecution team leaves court - L-r Kevin Trowel, Tanya Hajjar and Moira Penza.

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Portraits of Mack: Mack is in full retreat and seeks the protection of her lawyers. She huddles close to them as a frightened child would huddle close to one’s mother. A person who normally clamors for attention shuns it to avoid the humiliation of her present circumstances.

Allison Mack has said she will take one for the team. Photo Tom Gargiulo.

Allison Mack leaves court on Jan. 9th. She appears to be burying her head on her attorney's shoulder and holding his hand as she walks the gauntlet of news photographers.