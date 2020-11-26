Exclusive! Keith Raniere Most Recent Message to the World: ‘I Will Be Killed in Prison – Soon!’

For months, Keith Alan Raniere has been saying he will be killed once he is assigned to a permanent prison.

Frank Report now has exclusive audio of his statements, including ones from just these past few days, where he says he is certain to die if he is placed in general population in a maximum-security prison.

His attorneys previously asked the judge to recommend that Raniere be assigned a prison with a drop-out yard, where he would be with other prisoners who need protective custody because of the nature of their crimes, their celebrity, or the fact that they are informants.

The judge declined to make the recommendation.

Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison on October 27th. Now, one month later, he remains at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center, awaiting permanent placement by the Bureau of Prisons. He might be assigned to a maximum-security prison and, by all accounts, he would be unsafe there unless he opted for a life of solitary confinement [protective custody]. He might be assigned to the Supermax in Florence, Colorado, where he would be mandatorily placed in solitary for at least three years. He might also be assigned to a drop-out yard prison, as his attorneys requested, where he would be comparatively safe, far safer than at a regular maximum-security prison.

There is another possibility for Raniere. He could request to go to a facility with a high population of sex offenders so that he could undergo treatment for his ‘disease.’ This would require Raniere to admit he is a sex offender, something he is unlikely to do. Of course, the BOP could assign him to such a facility, such as the one in Tucson, Arizona.

The best-case scenario for Raniere is the drop-out yard in Allenwood, Pennsylvania. The worse case is solitary confinement at the supermax.

Over the past few months, Raniere has expressed concerns to followers that if he goes to a maximum-security prison and is placed among the general population, he will be murdered.

Let us listen to his voice, followed by transcripts of what Raniere is saying about what will happen to him.

Audio 1:

Raniere explains there is a man, a dangerous man, [Alejandro Junco?] who wants him killed. Apropos of this, it has been rumored by a prison source that members of the Latin Kings and the MS-13 gangs would be interested in seeing Raniere killed and will take steps to do it if they get the chance.

Download 4_KR_Excerpt_2020_03_26.mp3

Date: 3/26/2020

Transcript:

So here you have a man who’s used to and he’s notorious for being vicious. He’s been vicious to even his own family, vicious to anyone where he doesn’t get his way. In a way, he’s seen as a tyrant. He’s seen as someone who has so much money and so much power, he can always get whatever he wants. And he’s known for taking his opponents, discrediting them, shaming them… and if anything happens to him, really wreaking havoc on the lives of his opponents, putting them in jail, supposedly all sorts of terrible things happening to them

.

And he told various people he would put as much money as necessary, literally hundreds of millions of dollars to have me put in jail for the rest of my life, to have me killed, to have me destroyed. To have me, whatever… the worst thing you can imagine.





Audio 2

Raniere predicts that once he goes to a penitentiary, he will not live long





Download 5_KR_Excerpt_2020_04_08.mp3

Date: 4/8/2020

Transcript:

Yeah, I’m looking, you know, I’ll be in here the rest of my life if we don’t do something. The rest of my life may not be that long. Considering the way things are in here, you know, once I get to a destination point, I guess I’ll go to a pen

Audio 3

Some people told Raniere years ago that his fate would be to be unfairly convicted and murdered in prison

Download 6_KR_Excerpt_2020_04_27.mp3

Date: 4/27/20:

Transcript:

But the scariest thing that was ever told to me and has been told to me several times over the past 20 years is not only the fate of what will happen to me, and the fate was always they will create public outrage in the media and it’ll be untrue, but it doesn’t matter. That public outrage will cause political pressure, which will cause pressure on the justice system. They will indict you. They will convict you. They will put you in prison for life and in prison, it’s possible you will reach a very bad, have a very bad demise. It’s pretty awful. Some of the things that were told to me and then some of the things that happened showed that to be true and showed that we don’t have what we think of as the justice system.

Date: 06/17/2020

Audio 4

Raniere predicts that with the sex offense charges, he will be killed in prison, despite the judge making sport of it.

Download 7_KR_Excerpt_2020_06_17.mp3

Transcript:

So, you know, the judge then says, oh, well, we’re not really talking, we’re not talking about the death penalty here. Ha ha ha. He laughs a little bit and says, just, you know, we’re not talking about that. I just wanted to be sure. Well, with these charges and if I’m sentenced to life and go to a penitentiary, it is a death penalty.





Audio 5

Raniere predicts either a penitentiary or the supermax and the possibility that he may never speak to his friends again. This was said four days ago.





Download 1_KR_Excerpt_2020_11_21.mp3

Date: 11/21/2020

Transcript:

“And right now, over the next month to two months is a real countdown for me, because once they designate me and either ship me off to the Supermax or ship me off to a pen, things become dangerous for me. And you guys may never get to speak to me again, for all I know.”

Audio 6

Raniere tells his followers that the tampering of Camila’s underage nude photos, which he alleges was done by the FBI, is the most important issue to save his life, since inmates need to know he is not a sex offender or they may kill him. Spoken three days ago.

Download 3_KR_Excerpt_2020_11_22.mp3

Date: 11/22/20:

Transcript

Tampering in itself is such a fundamental issue to the case. I know the attorneys like to batch a bunch of issues together but sometimes it’s important to not only highlight them for the justice system and the public but even for “inmate justice.”

Audio 7

Spoken two days ago. Raniere reminds followers that he will be soon assigned to a prison and then it will be dangerous: i.e., he may be murdered. He, therefore, exhorts his friends to put the public, the BOP, and the judge on notice that he may be killed if the prison assignment is not appropriate.

Download 2_KR_Excerpt_2020_11_23.mp3

Date: 11/23/20

Transcript:

“I can’t think of anything else to say, but remember these things have to move quickly because, you know, I get designated soon – and then I’ll be out of here. And that’s a dangerous situation for me.”





***





The crimes Raniere was convicted of did not come with the death penalty, The BOP does, of course, have a duty to protect him from being murdered.





The prisoner himself is forewarning them that it may happen. This is based in part on his being a ‘CHOMO,’ a person that inmates believe is a child molester. In addition, Raniere says, an extremely wealthy individual is offering a bounty on him.





If Raniere is murdered in prison, after predicting that he will be, it will be a big story. No matter how many people celebrate his death and say he had it coming, implicit in his death will be the inference that the BOP is incapable of protecting prisoners.





The agency’s reputation took a hit with the death of Jeffrey Epstein. If they lose Raniere, it will be worse since this would be another high profile death; nobody will call it a suicide, Raniere has predicted it – and his attorneys asked for a safe assignment to Allenwood.





If he is killed, the BOP bureaucrats will look like bad actors or foolishly incompetent.





The BOP will not want this to occur, of course. They will act with diligence and prudence and most likely assign Raniere to a facility where his life is safe.





This can be one of three choices:





(1) He could get the supermax, where he will likely be safe in solitary confinement but will undergo human torture the entire time he is there.





(2) He could go to a prison with a high population of sex offenders – and be comparatively safer since the sex offenders/child molesters are so common that they are not special targets.





(3) Or if it goes well, he could be assigned to a prison with a drop-out yard where he would live a comparatively decent prison existence. He would also have contact with his attorneys who will need to communicate with him as they work on his appeals.





In the supermax, he would be remote, constantly alone for at least 3 years, unlikely to be able to easily communicate with his attorneys, living in a tiny cell with no human contact and only one phone call per month, and probably no visitors ever.





A cell very much like the one Keith Raniere has an excellent chance of being assigned to.





In any event, now with this public notice by Raniere, it may be less likely he will be assigned to a penitentiary and placed in general population.





If he is and he is killed, the story of Raniere will end with his public warning that he would be murdered if the BOP placed him in a certain facility. The BOP then placed him in that facility and he was murdered.





The BOP will not want that kind of publicity, not in the wake of Jeffrey Epstein. My guess is that he goes to the supermax. However, the right thing to do is place him in Allenwood or Tucson, where he can follow up on his appeal and not be subjected to torture by inhuman solitary confinement.









