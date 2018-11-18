Exclusive Frank Report Video: Allison Mack Sings!

Dear readers, you are in for a rare, extraordinary treat.

Frank Report has uncovered the finest video you’ll likely ever enjoy: Allison Mack sings, “I Love You More Than You’ll Ever Know.”

Allison Mack cries and sings: in the end, mainstream media only cares for the troubles of celebrities.

The wondrous lady, whose unique talents led her to not only star on TV’s Smallville, as the innocent and beloved Chloe Sullivan, but also to garner worldwide fame for her role in branding her initials on the pubic regions of some 150 women.

She is accompanied by an a-cappella group that features the marvelous back-up vocals of several NXIVM mega talents and is known to the world as Simply Human.

The song, “I Love You More Than You’ll Ever Know”, was originally performed by Blood, Sweat & Tears, and written by the group’s founder, Al Kooper. It was later recorded by Donny Hathaway. I think it fair to say, however, no one ever did it justice as songstress Madam Allison Mack.

Allison seemed a little freaked when she heard what happened.

But wait, there is yet another treat in store: If you look carefully at 2:59 in the video, the audience shot reveals that the man she is singing this soulful, tender tune to is in the front row. He is Keith Alan Raniere AKA Vanguard. Next to him is Prefect, Nancy Salzman, Pam Cafritz and the lovely DOS slave Lauren Salzman.

The place is the Silver Bay Resort, in Silver Bay NY, on the shores of Lake George – nestled below the verdure-filled mountains of the Adirondacks.

The date of the performance, August 26, 2016 – the nativity day of the illustrious Vanguard.

The event – Vanguard Week, that 10-day long week of continuous bliss held every year – except 2018 [2019 Vanguard Week is not yet scheduled, Please check back with Frank Report for more details on where it will be held].

Ah, but what an auspicious alignment of the stars must have occurred in the heavens that night to bring this stellar performance to this distinguished and august audience – and how fortunate we are to be able to hear it.

Yes, the hills were alive with the sound of Madam Allison P, Mack’s soulful rendition. Stay with us, won’t you, and enjoy the sweetest music this side of the Hudson River! – again and again and again.

So it is with great pride and not a little sense of humility, in the presence of supreme talent, that Frank Report presents Madam Allison Pimp Mack singing for her Vanguard and for all of us, “I Love You More Than You’ll Ever Know.”













Lyrics to the song, slightly modified for Miss Mack.





If I ever brand you, baby

You can release my collateral

And if I ever fail to recruit for you

I fail to recruit myself as well

Is that any way for a slave to carry on

Do you think I want my Vanguard gone

Said I take the Vow for you

More than they’ll ever know





When I was making much money

You know where my paycheck went

You know, I brought it home to you, baby

And I went deep in debt

Is that any way for a slave to carry on

Do you think I want my Vanguard gone

Said I serve you





More than Nxians ever know

More than DOS slaves ever know,





Now listen to this

I’m not trying to be just any kind of slave

No, tramp stamp for me

I’m trying to get you fuck toys

You can fuck, & suck in front of me

I know, I know, I know that I can be

A top sex slaver pimp harem madam wing woman

better than Pam Cafritz ever used to be





But I gotta hear you say

Put your initials on me

I’ll burn that brand into my flesh and blood

I can be anything that you hanker, [I hope it won’t rankle]

If I can just be master of the others

Not just put a tramp stamp tattoo on my cankle

Is that anyway for a slave to carry on

Do you think that I want my Vanguard gone

I love you

More than you’ll ever know

I said I love you

I love you, I love you, hey

I’ll make them all burn in hell for you







***

Finally, for all those fanboys who love the canklicious, much of the video features the barefoot Canktessa’s abundantly generous and fulsome cankles. Cheers.





Close up of Allison's ankles and calves.





A barefoot Allison sings before her often-barefoot master Keith Alan Raniere AKA Vanguard - at Vanguard Week.











