Ex-Nxivm Member: Emiliano Salinas Was Coerced to Be Gay

The following is from an interview with one of the former harem members.

By Janet Doe

Emiliano Salinas and Ludwika Paleta had twins birthed by a surrogate. Emilian’s longtime lover, Alex Betancourt, also had twins, also birthed by a surrogate.

Anyone that was in NXIVM when Ludwika showed up around 2013 knew about the extreme disharmony between Alex and Emiliano. It was all everyone talked about.

Alex Betancourt and Emiliano Salinas: Were they gay lovers because they wanted to be or because Mr. Raniere instructed them to be? This is a question that has been posed by insiders in the world of Keith Raniere.

Alex Betancourt and Emiliano Salinas: Were they lovers because they wanted to be or because Keith Raniere instructed them to be?

Everyone felt so sorry for Alex, Emiliano’s “wife” for several years, who he dumped for Ludwika when he decided to go straight.

While Ludwika and Emiliano pose for lots of pictures, their marriage may be more of a facade than an actual close relationship. The looming expose of Emiliano's work in branding women and extorting and blackmailing them may cause some serious damage to both his and his wife;s careers.

Ludwika and Emiliano.

It does not mean Emiliano was ever gay or bisexual.

Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman were notorious for psychologically programming people to the point of real mental torture, to convince them to have gay sex. We have to assume that was a possibility with Emiliano and Alex. As a means of mentally breaking Emiliano – and so they would have “collateral” on him.





Viva Executive Success -Alejandro Betancourt, Nancy Salzman and Emiliano Salinas toast the wonder that is Keith Raniere and his creation - Nxivm.

Alejandro Betancourt, Nancy Salzman, and Emiliano Salinas toast Keith Raniere and his creation – Nxivm. [Edgar Boone standing, far left.]

There is no question Emiliano Salinas’ gay relationship with Alex Betancourt could have been coerced. No one should underestimate the power of Nancy Salzman and Keith Raniere – and their ability to get people to demean and destroy their values.





Emiliano may have never been gay, but he was coached personally by Nancy Salzman and Keith Raniere. Once you are in their clutches mentally, who knows what you will do? How low you will go? They have real power and their sole goal is to get each person they work with to destroy and degrade themselves beyond all recognition.

DOS is just one example of how they do everything.





Next to Keith Raniere, Clare Bronfman is the true leader of Executive Success Programs since she funds the operations. She is said to be a member of DOS.

Clare Bronfman

Keith Raniere may be behind the machinations that led to gay lovers Alex Betancourt and Emiliano Salinas getting together, then breaking up, then having twins with different women.

Keith Raniere led the women of DOS.

Ludwika Paleta had twins with Mr. Salinas being named as the father.

Keith Raniere gave Emiliano Salinas permission to end his relationship with Alex Betancourt in order to marry Ludwika Paleta.