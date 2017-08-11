Ex-ESPian: Nancy’s explanation of Keith’s behavior require ESPian assumptions

Dear Espians.

What kind of assumptions do the current members of the ESPian community need to make in order to accept Nancy Salzman’s explanations for ESP’s failures and Keith’s curious conduct?

Nancy’s explanations are in red.

“It’s hard to bring ethics into the world”

Assumption: This explains anything?

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“It’s because of the negative press, enemies want to destroy Keith”

Assumption: Keith’s negative press is because of otherworldly unnamed powerful forces who are conspiring to harm him, rather than first-hand accounts of his management style (Example: Having sex with as many members as possible, including under-aged ones), unethical conduct, and business failings reported to the media.

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“Keith is working around the clock so hard to save the Mission, he didn’t know if he could make it”

Assumption: Keith works hard – and is only interested in the ESP mission, rather than himself.

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“It’s easier to train an ethical person then make an experienced person ethical”

Assumption: Keith appointing women he sleeps with to positions of authority in the company has everything to do with ethics.

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“That is your issue, nothing from the outside world will ever fill your inner deficiency. Keith is bringing up your issue so you can work it. If he gave you what you wanted, it would cover your inner deficiency and you would never grow.”

Assumption: Keith’s sex drive is all about him trying to help people.

Assumption: The process of Unification exists in reality.

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“Focus on yourself and your issue. When you integrate your disintegration about monogamy, you will see the world differently.”

Assumption: You cannot evaluate other people’s conduct and work on yourself simultaneously.

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“Keith can work with women in a way that he can’t work with men.”

“Keith’s sexual energy is so transformative. A woman he works with in this way can become unified much easier than a man using only EMs. He will raise your whole vibrational level.”

Assumption: Keith has magical sexual powers.

Assumption: Keith’s sex drive is all about him helping women.

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