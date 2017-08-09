EX-MEMBER ON “SPECIAL WOMEN” LEAVING RANIERE

One reader of Frank Report recently left the following comment:

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To the Espians Who Remain, Especially the Women:

There are two obstacles blocking your path to self awareness. If you are in an intimate or special relationship with Keith, you associate your value closely with that.

How special you are ethically, spiritually, maybe sexually, because he is with you. This is your identity now. It wipes away your past failures, lack of skills and personal success.

As one of Keith’s “Special Ones” you have a destiny and are important to the world. And because of Keith, your children will be special too. Some of Keith’s Special Ones have no education, no practical world skills, cannot execute on simple projects, and live week to week – paycheck to paycheck.

Yet many believe their relationship with Keith makes them superior to other women, and men.

Keith wants his Special Ones to burn through their years without gaining independence. Higher education outside of ESP is highly discouraged. Realistic career counseling is non-existent.

Keith wants all his women’s personal value to be 100% tied to him.

Where do you see Keith providing real world practical business coaching?

Other than a handful of people who are independently wealthy or had established careers before they joined ESP, who is successful? Anyone?

How would you see yourself, if you were not a Special One? How would the whole community see you? Do you double down on your commitments to Keith when you feel insecure? To prove your value to Keith and to the ESP community? To prove your superiority?

Obstacle #1 – If you identify yourself with your relationship with Keith, and your sense of place in the world based on your Vows and commitments to him and “his” vision, how can you change? Why would you change?

Something to consider is, what kind of man would want that level of dependence on him? Where is Keith’s compassion? Why doesn’t he care about YOUR success? Could it be true, it’s all about HIM? His vision, his ideas, his schedule, his plans, Keith, Keith, Keith, Keith. Where are YOU in the equation other than what you can do for him? You joined ESP to better yourself. YOURSELF, not to better Keith’s life.

Obstacle #2: What value will you have in the outside world without being special because of your loyalty to Keith? If you can’t realistically assess that question, then you are mentally blocked, and could it be worth contemplating what that block is?

If you would struggle personally or financially if you left Keith than in the least you are in a highly dysfunctional relationship. If you would struggle now it won’t get better only worse. The more time you put into building your value around Keith’s dysfunction the more you rob yourself of a chance to build value in yourself. In a reality based life with real world practical measurable results, and healthy interdependent relationships.

It’s never too late to start over and make your life a success. Unfortunately the clock ticks on and time moves forward. Your time on this planet is your most valuable resource. Will you keep investing in Keith’s wants, needs, desires, plans, ideas, control, schedule? Or will you invest it in yourself? What do you want for you? Truthfully. Are you afraid to admit to yourself what you really want? Do you rationalize away you dreams telling yourself they are all based on an “inner deficiency” and will never make you happy? Or all your wants are “irrational desires”?

What if that’s not true? What if Keith made that all up?

Resurrect your dreams. Create your own Vision.

Keith Raniere knew Gina was a Buddhist goddess who came to earth to be with him. She did not stay for long.One for you.