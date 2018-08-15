Kristin Kreuk with Allison Mack were recruiting college students for NXIVM – and little girls too

In 2007, Kristin Kreuk and Allison Mack, using their celebrity status, were trying to get college students to take an online survey – on the premise that the two actresses were going to start up a special-for-college students’ website and network.

One of our readers wrote:

Here is a link of Kristin Kreuk and Allison Mack doing a phone interview on the CW Network promoting this NXIVM recruitment survey. The CW Network is currently shielding Kreuk from reporters’ questions. On a side note, Kreuk recruited Suzanne Gomez into the NXIVM cult. She was Kreuk’s CW Network publicist.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=TZ4aEk9Ecoc

Here is a link of Sarah Edmondson promoting the College Project:

https://sarahedmondson.wordpress.com/tag/kristin-kreuk/

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The first video is from 2007. It is curious that neither Kreuk nor Mack went to college, but are promoting an online survey for college students – for a website they do not know about, or can’t say precisely what it’s going to be about.





The second link is to Sarah Edmondson’s blog [Sarah has since left the cult in a fairly spectacular way and did some pretty historic whistle blowing.]

Sarah wrote on her blog on December14, 2007 about the online college student’s survey. This was one week after Kristin, Allison and Nicki Clyne appeared together in Albany for an a Cappella concert that critics said was a thinly veiled NXIVM recruitment effort for college students in the Albany area.

The links on Sarah’s blog – to the online survey – go to a domain called EtholutIons.com – [a Raniere domain]. The website no longer has the survey. In fact, the domain is up for sale for $2,995.

From Edmondson’s blog:

December 14, 2007

So, it’s official! I am starting a very cool new business with some of my girlfriends (Allison Mack and Kristin Kreuk from Smallville, and Nicki Clyne from Battlestar Galactica). See what can be accomplished from one’s bed? Anyhoo! We are creating something very top secret for university students, so we’d like to hear about you and what’s important to you through this survey . We’d LOVE your feedback…and trust me…it’s a pretty funny survey. Please feel free to spread the word and have fun! Here’s a recent

article with a little more info too…









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The graphic [for the link] to the survey says, “No it ain’t your momma’s survey”. This is true, unless your momma is Keith Raniere.





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Sarah, Kristin and Allison may have thought this left-handed way of getting college students to take a surreptitious NXIVM survey was all for the good. They used their celebrity status to get students to trust them and give their names and personal information to an otherwise strangely named website called Etholutions.com.





Maybe they believed NXIVM would be good for college students not knowing in 2007 that Keith was a lecherous pervert.





At some point, things changed.





Sarah left and burned the cult down – when she showed the world the human branding was real.





Allison Mack remained and has been charged with sex trafficking.





Kristin Kreuk seems to have left sometime between 2013 – 2015 or maybe later – and is now trying to downplay her role in NXIVM.





But this is easier said than done. Around the same time as the online college survey, Kristin was promoting something called “Girls By Design” – which was ostensibly to help teens – once again using her celebrity status – to become empowered women.





Was that a recruitment technique for NXIVM? Sources say Kristin worked with Nancy Salzman to design Girls by Design.





[I believe the man who had designs on these teen girls was Keith Raniere.]





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Surveys for college girls and Girls By Design for teens – both promoted by TV actress Kristin Kreuk.





How many girls, students and others were recruited by these less than forthright recruiting devices is unknown. But Raniere’s hand seems to be evident.





There are videos where Kreuk and another NXIVM member, Kendra Voth, appear with little girls who claim they are “Girls by Design” and seemingly mouthing Raniere type formulas.





One little girls says, “When a boy hits you, you get to tell everybody. But if you hit a boy, it doesn’t matter.”





Another little girl says, “The common bond that all girls share is just having fun when they want to.”





The “common bond” she says? It sounds scripted.





Another girl says, “Everybody has the same problems, they just experience them differently.”





The videos were made before the Albany Times Union revealed Keith Raniere was likely a pedophile. But the videos remain online. Kreuk is not known to have made any attempt to clarify her role in this and its connection to NXIVM or to remove them.







