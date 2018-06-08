Everything corrupt in the Raniereverse? – not everything

One of our readers, Brigid, made an interesting post. A good one I think. And I think it deserves a response.

She was commenting about the last post about the US DOJ Eastern District of New York seeking to seize the home of Allison Mack’s landlord – a medical doctor who had no connection with NXIVM except for the unfortunate luck of having rented a home to two NXIVM members – Allison Mack and her spouse, Nicole Clyne.

Brigid writes:

“While I am certainly rooting for the EDNY, it sounds like they are running a seat-of-their-pants chaotic operation. This is just chaos. When huge gargantuan financial malfeasance sits right out in front of their noses. How can they not know that it is a rental property? Do they toss contract law out the window when seeking forfeitures? Did no one inquire if Mack had a deed to the property, and if not, then with a few phone calls, locate the owner and move the house to the ‘not eligible for forfeit’ column? They must know that they will lose this round. Yet the doctor has to hire an attorney and deal with this out of her pocket?!?! I tell ya Frank, and you know better than anyone, with the absurd issues you are still facing, everything is a racket, isn’t it? Out of control chaos at every level. Corruption breeds this chaos like a cancer, once some laws are bent beyond recognition, others ignored, others misapplied, until no one can remember what is right and what is wrong anymore.”

***

The last sentence just about sums up our society. Almost everything is a racket. But sometimes you get authenticity from someone and because it is so rare, it is striking and oftentimes the world takes note. That is why the efforts of Catherine Oxenberg, Sarah Edmondson and Toni Natalie are so striking. Told in the dull daylight of mere facts, they are not so much, but when you put it in context with the Bronfman/Raniere terror-by-litigation machine, it is bold. It is inspiring.

Sarah showed her brand. Catherine tried to help her daughter. Toni spent years trying to show the bad side of her ex-boyfriend.

By itself, each of those efforts don’t amount to very much. But put it in context with the terror-by-litigation machine of Bronfman-Raniere and it becomes enlarged for it is an act of bravery. Maybe it was desperation, but I know this – others were desperate but they did not muster the courage to strike back. They hid and let the devil take the victory while others suffered. Others let Raniere trample people out of sheer terror. I know I spoke to many of them.

As for the EDNY – they should not be unduly blamed for this ‘mistake’ of trying to seize an innocent landlord’s property for the foul deeds Allison Mack and Nicki Clyne did behind closed doors. The feds can rectify this by simply dropping the case against Dr. Pinapati and pursuing the true criminals. I am quite certain that Clare Bronfman has sufficient property where criminality occurred that this $200,000 townhouse forfeiture of Mack’s old landlord’s property can be offset.

As for my case, it is a fascinating – to me at least. It was started, I am convinced – and evidence shows – by the Bronfman-Raniere litigation terrorists. Their lawyer, William Savino, was retained by Bronfman-Raniere in 2008 to get me indicted. It took him until 2015. He was aided by an assistant US attorney – now retired – Anthony M. Bruce – who is legendary in the Western New York legal community for lying and putting innocent people in jail.

Bruce was almost charged himself in one case where men spent years in prison because he lied, but he escaped prosecution. He retired just after he led a grand jury to indict me in late 2015. He steadfastly refused to listen to any evidence I had about Bronfman-Raniere crimes in 2015. He once let it slip to one of my attorneys, as he sought to conflict them out of representing me, that Bill Savino wanted the Bronfmans included in the indictment — then he added ‘Not that this office [necessarily] does what Bill Savino wants.”

Brigid’s comment is eloquent:”Everything is a racket, isn’t it? Out of control chaos at every level. Corruption breeds this chaos like a cancer, once some laws are bent beyond recognition, others ignored, others misapplied, until no one can remember what is right and what is wrong anymore.”

Yes, it is true and it is perhaps the natural condition of humankind. But every so often, you see a Sarah Edmondson or Toni Natalie or Catherine Oxenberg – or even – the EDNY tackle a monster and you begin to have faith again.