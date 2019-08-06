Epstein: A Pedophile’s Tale, in Three Acts [Act 1]

Paul Serran’s excellent “A Pedophile’s Tale, in Three Acts” serves as a primer for Jeffrey Epstein. It covers the background behind the federal prosecution of arguably the world’s most famous sex perv.

Since Frank Report is covering the Epstein case and investigating connections Epstein has with notable figures, Serran’s report is most helpful. He makes it easy for readers to get up to speed and his interesting style makes the story fun [despite the gruesome topic].

The Epstein story has two aspects – the public story of a perv and the behind-the-scenes element, particularly of his connections and cohorts. This second element takes us beyond perversion and abuse of children and into why he did what he did and with whom. It is the story within the story that makes Epstein’s story fascinating. But first a primer on the pedophile – in three acts.

Paul Serran

Paul Serran is a journalist, writer, and musician. He lives in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Follow Paul Serran on Twitter

By Paul Serran

To begin with – NO. This is NOT going to be about the Island. It may be referenced occasionally, but NO. It is NOT about the Island.





This is some sort of upside-down story that BEGINS with the perp getting arrested, turns into a tale of impunity, where we meet the princess of the sex slaves and become aware how the details of international sex trafficking may be about to be exposed.





Most of this story will be told by Palm Beach Post articles, with some material by UK’s Daily Mail Online and the Miami Herald. Most of this material was released on the FBI Vaults. We will benefit from the work of many kick-ass professionals.





Act One: a Billionaire’s mansion in El Brillo Way, Palm Beach, Florida, USA.





This long piece from the Post will carry us for the first third of this story. It’s about a man who had everything – so he wanted what he could NOT legally have.





At this point in time, more than a decade after his court plead that mandates he registers as a sex-offender for the rest of his life, we can skip the presumption of innocence and state clearly: Epstein was in the habit of receiving underage girls for sexual activities.





When Palm Beach Police started surveillance of his house, they immediately knew something was amiss with the girls coming and going.





Epstein came into the public spotlight in the 90’s, when he started dating Ghislaine Maxwell, a heiress to a British newspaper mogul. Look at what the rumors about him were!





different Post article notes that he had been in probation for 5 years, following a guilty plea of stealing US Treasury checks from the mail.

Back to our story: how can someone, in a decade, go from simple mail thief to be a money manager from the super-wealthy?





Soon, his NY townhouse, as well as his ranch in New Mexico, would join his El Brillo Way mansion in calling the attention of the authorities. And of course, there’s the Island.





But NO, this is NOT going to be about the Island.





Epstein was also famous for his list of friends – which included, at one time, POTUS.





But the most troubling of these liaisons was with Bill Clinton. Epstein was also notable for his contributions to Democrat politicians.





About the turn of the century, POTUS appeared to have nice things to say about Epstein, but read that: many of the girls Epstein liked “are on the younger side”.





The Palm Beach Police investigation began in 2005, triggered by the worried mom of a 14-year-old girl.





The police interviewed 5 victims and 17 witnesses.

When he was in town, he had underage girls showing up for “massages” 2 or 3 times a day.





The cops were soon to learn how difficult it was to really nail this powerful perp.









Professor Dershowitz has an ugly part in all this. Defense lawyers have a duty to their clients – yes. BUT…





The mud-slinging at the victims had the desired effect of making Palm Beach prosecutors gun-shy. They decided to submit their evidence to a Grand Jury. Meanwhile, Epstein legal team put investigators to apply pressure on the families of the victims and witnesses.





His legal team continued to make what we – now – know for sure to be totally false statements.





Epstein’s team also successfully drove a wedge between the Police and the Prosecutors. At one point, a deal was on the table that would have not even required him to serve any jail time.





Palm Beach Police Chief Michael Reiter was furious, and went the extra mile, writing Florida’s State Attorney Barry Krischer and demanding he disqualify himself from the case.





So the case went in front of a Grand Jury, to disappointing results.





Not FOUR counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, like the Police was expecting.





So the PBPD asked the FBI to investigate the case, and took the opportunity to return a US$90K donation Epstein had made in 2004.

End of Act One.



