Emails from readers express opinions on Frank Report etc. and on the comments section

Frank,





I don’t get your fervor in the NXIUM case. I may have spelled that wrong, I don’t belong, or know anybody in the group. Don’t you think the members, and those who are unhappy now that they were members, all adults, all apparently at least somewhat intelligent, knew what they were doing?





What is your grudge? Were you in this group at some point? I have not read all the articles, but yours stick out.





Thanks.

Bill





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Dear Frank,

I see the house of cards crumbling very nicely, and I’m sure you were well aware that it would eventually happen. The FEDS must have very damning evidence against all those who were indicted, and probably others will be indicted.





Hopefully LOTS more will be uncovered with NXIUM’s downfall, and those guilty of corruption, whoever they might be, will be brought to justice. I hope that the U.S. media (unfortunately controlled by 6 corporations) will also increasingly take interest in the NXIUM scandal, and make this a truly memorable trial, with stiff penalties for those found guilty.





I’m sure the Bronfmans will be the recipients of many lawsuits in the not too distant future. Reading about them, they deserve what befalls them if all is true.





Keep up the great work, Mr. Parlato, and best wishes for a job well done!





Sincerely,

D. W,





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Dear Frank





I have read your report every day, mostly in the evenings. Tonight before I’m about to go to bed I spot something flashing on my phone and it is and with regard to your report. I have only read the edited highlights and I went in to the bedroom and woke my husband up at 2 a.m. – our time – and told him the headings. As I left the room, I said there is a God, Amen. I’m about to sit and read this. I may well be sitting here as dawn breaks at 5 a.m.. A thousand thank yous, 1000 blessings.

Goodnight Frank; words are not enough to thank you for your diligence, your tenacity and your courage.

My sincere regards

R.





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Hello Frank,

I have been reading your website for quite a while, and feel the need to finally send you a message concerning the comments section.

I am a current Clifton Park/Halfmoon area resident, and have known about the NXIVM group activities for years… so your website has been an invaluable source of information.

I’m not sure if you are currently moderating comments, or have banned certain commenters… but the past 24 hours have been an amazing change.

(Unless… by coincidence… all of the “trolls” just happened to take a break, for the day).

There has been a flurry of news articles posted today… and yet, almost all of the comments are normal, and relatively informative.

THIS is what your website should be like.

It really has gone off the rails recently, and I’ve been reluctant to even visit the comment section, at times.

I believe in free speech too… but unless there is actually “content” to the speech… I’m not sure it is actually “speech”.So, I’m hoping that it isn’t a coincidence… and that this is a return to the to the substantive content that used to be provided by the comments section.

(fingers crossed!)Anyways, thank you for your time and efforts with this website… and please keep up the good work!Kindest Regards,

B. G.





[B.G. wrote back shortly afterward]





Unfortunately… I stand corrected. They seem to have all come back, and devolved into the messy comment section that it has become. I guess their internet “nap” was over.

In all honesty, it mostly revolves around (and reactions to) the (actual) Scott Johnson comments. At one time he may have provided useful information… but at this point it is just name calling, and potential bullying. It is really bringing the legitimacy of your entire website down, to tabloid level status. And, as usual, it is drowning out the useful information in what seems to be a usual cut-and-paste barrage of “snowflake/libtard… click on my name to go to my website”… etc.

Once again, thank you for your time.





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Those presently indicted all deserve long prison terms, and others currently not indicted also deserve to join them. You personally were taken to task by Clare and Raniere, but were resilient and determined to prevail, which you did.





Payback in a bitch! Best wishes to you and all those affected by this nasty cult.

J.





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Hello Mr. Parlato,

I’ve been following the “Frank Report” online since I first heard of news regarding the NXIVM cult. By all means, you’ve done an extraordinary job of exposing and explaining everything the public needs to know to remain informed.

Please help keep the peace and monitor the commentary. It’s very sad to how Scott Tex Johnson seems to take over the comment sections the way he does. He’s quite the bully.

Best regards,

T. K.

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Ironic how the public awareness was raised by the hard work and tenacity of one strong man in Niagara Falls! If it were not for your true and accurate reporting, Vanguard would still be causing mayhem and who knows what else his superiors would have had on the agenda for their “base of operations” in upstate New York. Let justice be done for all. That means things should ultimately be fair for you in the end, too.