Email from another mother who rescued her daughter– also ‘captive’





The letter below is from a mother I communicated with repeatedly by phone and email. She is the mother of a recently escaped NXIVM ‘member’ who seems to have been almost recruited into DOS – and was evidently to be transported across international boundaries for possible sex trafficking.





The vigilant mother found out about the potential nefarious designs of the otherwise honest-appearing players in NXIVM – such as Sara Bronfman and Allison Mack – from reading the Frank Report.





I have redacted names from her email since I am investigating some of these people and their contacts with her daughter. At least two NXIVM members appear to have committed crimes in coercing this young lady – and were possibly aided and abetted by Allison Mack, Lauren Salzman, Sara and Clare Bronfman, Keith Raniere and two others whose names I have not come across before as members of NXIVM.





Her story has ties to Rainbow Cultural Garden as a vehicle to recruit for DOS. The further implications are of underage sex trafficking and statutory rape.





The point is not to tell the story at this time, but to relate that the mother knew something was amiss with her daughter who had become secretive and distant. In the nick of time – aided by info she had gotten from researching the Frank Report – she and her husband helped her daughter make a ‘blessed escape’ before something truly vile and criminal occurred.





Later, we will tell the whole story. In the meantime, I plan to detail possible crimes through an attorney to possibly forward to the EDNY.





By a Mother Who Got Her Daughter Out in Time





Good evening, Frank;





Thank you for trusting me and I thank you for the way you have handled my contact with you. I am so thrilled about the Oxenberg family. When you started the blog, you must have lived in so much hope these days would come.





When I found your blog in the middle of 2016, to be honest I couldn’t get a grip on it because I was climbing up the wrong Gumtree having tried to work out the psyche of [the NXIVM woman who recruited her daughter]. I had gone down the line with regard to her homeschooling Rainbow Garden effort.





I spent many weeks investigating her connection with [another woman] Frank, the story behind her and [her husband] up in the White Mountains of New Hampshire could well be something you will be covering in the future. This is where I thought [NXIVM member who recruited her daughter] was getting her screwball ideas from.





I must have spent six solid weeks researching their relationships. Boy was that some education. Honestly, what I investigated about them made me want to be sick. A story for another day. Then I happened upon your blog. I had profiled the [NXIVM couple]. I had profiled the [non-NXIVM couple] then bang I found your blog and it all came together.





I mean this sincerely if I had not found your blog, I have no idea what would have happened to my daughter. I owe you a lot.





Goodnight, and always thank you.



