The Daily Mail reported that Dr. Danielle Roberts has been cleared of wrongdoing by the NYS Department of Health for her role in the alleged sex trafficking sub-cult of NXIVM called DOS.

While Frank Report found the Daily Mail report skimpy on details on how or why the State cleared the mad doctor Roberts, they did report on an upcoming conference our scalding hot lady osteopath will be appearing at this November.

For my own part, I would like to know more about the NYS decision before I confirm that the lady with the red-hot pen is actually cool to continue practicing with her medical license intact.

Even if she is cleared by the NYS Department of Health, it does not mean she is cleared of criminal charges. These might be forthcoming at the federal level – and unrelated to the state.





As for her upcoming appearance at the Navel Expo – let me make it clear that this is not connected with the US Navy. I imagine the name is suggestive of the anatomical navel.





It’s not a Naval Expo but a Navel Expo.





The conference is held on November 10-11 and features a cadre of medical practitioners including the lovely brander of women. Here is what you can expect if you attend the Navel Expo.

ONE DAY PASS -$20

Break-out Lectures

Keynote Lectures

Exhibit Floor

Speaker Directory

SELF-CARE CERTIFICATION

$35

Break-out Lectures

Keynote Lectures

Exhibit Floor

Speaker Directory

$100 Voucher off New Patient Consultation with one of our Integrative Doctors

HUMAN OPTIMIZATION CERTIFICATION

$65

Six weeks trainining

VIP access to all speakers

$250 Voucher off New Patient Consultation with one of our Integrative Doctors

Signed Keynote Book

Private Meeting with Keynote Speaker

The Keynote Speaker is Richard Firshein, DO.

Last year, Roberts also attended the Navel Expo.

Catherine Oxenberg, Sarah Edmondson and others alerted the media and 20-20 showed up to interview Roberts – who declined to make any meaningful comment.

















I would expect some of the media to attend this year’s Navel Expo to try to interview Roberts.

Perhaps, at the Navel Expo, Roberts will do a ‘pubic expo’ and show them her brand.

Perhaps some of the media might want to get one themselves.

It comes in one size – about 2 by 2 inches and has the initials KR and AM – which stand not for the four elements – as women were told prior to branding – but for the initials of two people who have been charged with a variety of crimes – Keith Raniere and Allison Mack.

The branding method is relatively quick – it takes about 30 minutes with Roberts wielding the white-hot pen as she carefully traces out the magical letters in an artistic manner on the surface of the pubic skin.

Since it is done without anesthesia, it is a tad painful – a big plus – for the man who devised the idea – Keith Raniere – teaches that pain builds character in women.

If you do choose to get one, in addition to Roberts, five other women will be necessary. Four of them will be naked and are there to assist by holding each one of your limbs down so you cannot squirm and move and spoil the artistry of the brand. The women might be wearing masks to ward off some of the smell of burning flesh which can at times be a little nauseating.

The fifth woman will be on hand to film the procedure for what is hoped to be for Keith Raniere’s viewing pleasure. It is not clear if he can get videos in his jail cell at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, or if he can, if there is any place where he can view them.

In most places, a woman who branded other women at the behest of an alleged sex-trafficker facing life in prison would not be headlining a wellness expo.

The speakers at the Navel Expo must be one hell of a group.