Dr. Danielle Roberts to be featured speaker on ‘human optimization’

Experts in human optimization

from around the world

How would you like to learn “human optimization” from a physician who brands women on their pubic region?

Perhaps she can show her own branding to those who want to learn more about “human optimization”.





NOVEMBER 4–5 NEW YORK

SATURDAY: Sheraton Times Square NYC

SUNDAY: Huntington Hilton LI

(Exhibit hours: 9:00 am – 7:00 pm)









When you click on the link to Danielle Roberts D.O. you are directed to exo/eso.

The NAVEL expo highlights the very best integrative, holistic, wellness-oriented and prevention-minded physicians, authors and celebrities from around NYC and the world. Then we introduce them and their inspirational message to those who value their life and understand the importance of laying the foundations for extreme wellness as the best cure for most of life’s ills.

Human optimization or human mutilation? The handiwork of Dr. Danielle Roberts D.O.