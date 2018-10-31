Dr. Danielle Roberts removed from Naval Expo website – will she appear on Nov. 10-11?

Will she or won’t she?

Dr. Danielle Roberts was scheduled to appear at the Navel Expo at the Sheraton Time Square on November 10–11 in NYC. But, sometime in the last ,onth, the website for the Navel Expo has removed her name and picture – as if she vanished like a ghost.

BEFORE:

Roberts was listed as a speaker on the official website for the Navel Expo, an event that boasts “experts in human optimization from around the world.” The expo is set for November 10-11 at the Sheraton Times Square, with pricing starting at $20 for a one-day pass.

Roberts was listed as a speaker on the official website for the Navel Expo, an event that boasts “experts in human optimization from around the world.” The expo is set for November 10-11 at the Sheraton Times Square, with pricing starting at $20 for a one-day pass.

AFTER:

Filling Robert's shoes evidently is Mathew Silverman, DO.

Filling Robert’s shoes evidently is Mathew Silverman, DO.

Roberts, a licensed osteopath and follower of Keith Raniere, is the woman who wielded the cauterizing pen that branded women with Raniere’s and Allison Mack’s initials on their pubic region, according to several women who were branded. It is been estimated that as many as 150 women were branded by Dr. Roberts.

Dr. Roberts branded six women at a session, in Allison Mack’s apartment in Clifton Park.

Keith Alan Raniere AKA Vanguard

Keith Raniere – the man Dr. Roberts followed. She branded his initials “K-R” on women.

Allison Mack was into helping women empower themselves by becoming a slave to a man named Raniere

Dr. Roberts branded both Keith Raniere’s and Allision Mack’s initials on DOS slaves – scarred on their pubic region.

Back on September 28, the Daily Beast contacted Alex Lubarsky, the Founder of the Navel Expo, to ask him about Dr. Roberts’ role at the Navel Expo.

He told The Daily Beast that he was aware of allegations against Dr. Roberts, and said, “[S]he’s not at liberty to discuss them.”

Lubarsky continued, “Just to be clear, she’s speaking not [on behalf of] whatever other organization she was involved with, she’s speaking as a physician who’s focused on human optimization. So that’s the only part of Dr. Roberts that I’m interested in.”

Lubarsky explained that he’s known Dr. Roberts “for over 10 years. And from knowing her as long as I have, I just couldn’t believe that she would do something intentionally sinister. It didn’t ring true to me on any level.”

Dr. Roberts participated in the Navel Expo for the last three years.

Last year, on a tip from Catherine Oxenberg, a 20-20 film crew appeared at the Navel Expo and questioned Dr. Roberts about her role in branding women. Dr. Roberts told them it was irrelevant to the Navel Expo and its purposes.

Dr. Danielle Roberts by MK10ART

Defendant Danielle Roberts is an avid practitioner of yoga.

MK10ART has done several exquisite paintings of Dr. Roberts and her branding efforts.

Dr. Danielel Roberts

MK10ART - Allison carrying on with Dr. Danielle Roberts - with her beloved's portrait in the background.

At the time of his Daily Beast interview, Lubarsky said despite what has been said about Dr. Roberts, he hasn’t “changed [his] mind about her.”

Maybe that changed as he learned more…In any event, Dr. Roberts’ name and picture no longer adorn the Navel Expo website. Was she dis-invited because of the controversy?

Did she lose her medical license and, hence, cannot attend?

Did she choose not to appear because of the likelihood the media will appear?

We don’t know. All we know is she’s gone and apparently forgot to say goodbye to the women she disfigured.

At the risk of being repetitive, may I just add — “Viva Executive Success!”

This artist conception of Dr. Danielle Roberts as deranged mad doctor may be unfair. She is a physician who put women in danger but first and foremost she is a slave to Master Raniere. She took a lifetime vow of obedience.

Not a real picture: This is an artist’s conception of Dr. Danielle Roberts as a deranged mad doctor. It may be an unfair depiction. Roberts may have put women in danger with her fiendish branding practices, but she should be forgiven for, first and foremost, she is a slave to Master Raniere. She took a lifetime vow of obedience to him which apparently trumps her Hippocratic Oath.