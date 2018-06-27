Dr. Brandon Porter’s medical licensing revocation hearing today

Dr. Brandon Porter, 44, has been charged by the New York State Office of Professional Medical Conduct (OPMC) with illegally conducting human experiments and other deeds of malpractice. He is a physician – and a high-ranking member of Keith Raniere’s NXIVM sex-slaver cult. .

His hearing is scheduled for today.

It is not believed to be open to the public. However, if his license is suspended or revoked, it will become public. A source told me Dr. Porter’s license is already suspended pending the results of this hearing. Keep in mind, these are not criminal charges, but licensing charges. Depending on the findings that come out of today’s hearings, there may be a criminal referral to the New York State Attorney General.

The OPMC accused Porter of moral unfitness, gross negligence, and gross incompetence.

As first reported in Frank Report, Dr. Porter showed human females, who were connected to an EEG machine, videos of murders and dismemberment of women by machetes; an African American being stomped by a Nazi; a man being forced to eat a portion of his own brain; gang rape; and other items sure to startle and be revolting to most women. Dr. Porter conducted his experiments for The Ethical Science Foundation, which is funded by Clare Bronfman.

Dr. Porter is also charged with violating state law for improperly conducting studies on obsessive compulsive disorder, Tourette’s syndrome, and monitoring brain waves of students at Nxivm intensives. As of yet, they have not brought any charges regarding Dr. Porter’s alleged involvement with Rainbow Cultural Garden, another Keith Raniere-inspired illegal operation that is funded by Sara Bronfman.

The state also admonished Dr. Porter for not reporting to health officials that more than 100 people, including children, at the 2016 Vanguard Week in Silver Bay, New York, became ill with an infectious illness that produced flu-like symptoms, vomiting and diarrhea.

Did Keith Raniere and Dr. Porter introduce something into the food as an experiment?

None of the High Rank of NXIVM got ill. Neither did several slaves Raniere was having sex with on the YMCA campgrounds on the banks of Lake George where V-Week was held. Raniere ordered all sick individuals to remain in their rooms and not to leave or even look outside and afterwards to never tell anyone they were sick. Dr. Porter was able to examine sick cult members’ reactions during illness and record how they responded to pain.

It remains to be seen if Dr. Porter is charged criminally. Perhaps, he will turn state’s evidence. It seems likely that he will lose his medical license.





As a young man, Dr. Porter was a fan of Mr. Spock of Star Trek. Sadly, his Captain Kirk – Vanguard – was captured by the Federation.

Dr. Brandon Porter – he’s no Spock. But then again, Vanguard is his captain.

Vanguard

Artist conception [not a real photo]: Dr. Brandon Porter conducts a female human fright experiment where he shows a woman films of rape, and murder of women. Dr. Porter is also in charge of monitoring the linguistic skills of children in Rainbow Cultural Garden..

Dr. Porter was still in Med School when he began Executive Success Programs.

Here is his testimonial:

As a physician and scientist, my background is in science. I entered into my MD/PhD program with the hopes of learning the tools of science so I could use them to help humanity. It was during my training as an MD/PhD student that I was first introduced to Executive Success Programs. Initially, I was intrigued by the strength of the intellectual content and the philosophical concepts introduced in the model.

However, with time, I became even more impressed by the emotional strength I was gaining as the result of these unique and innovative tools.

Simply put, prior to taking this training, I was scared of experiencing my emotions (and other people who had emotions). You could say I identified very easily with “Spock” from Star Trek. However, as with Spock, this lack of emotionality made for a sterile and frustrating experience of life. I wanted to be emotionally present, but I felt more comfortable coming from a place of intellect and logic. However, (to my great joy!) with this new toolset I was able to craft an ability to have deep emotional experiences AND hone my tools of logic and scientific inquiry together. (It turns out, unlike in Star Trek, emotional strength and logical ability are not mutually exclusive.)

As a result, I feel more like a living, breathing, compassionate human being and I think my friends, family and patients experience me this way too. I also gained a greater capacity for scientific investigation, but, in hindsight, this seems like a pleasant side effect.

BRANDON PORTER / M.D., PH.D.

***

Yes, indeed, Dr. Porter, it did you a lot of good.

Viva Executive Success!