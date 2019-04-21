Dr. Brandon Porter files bankruptcy; human fright doctor now selling insulation

Dr. Brandon Porter, 45, the notorious physician who conducted human fright experiments for Keith Alan Raniere and Clare Bronfman’s Ethical Science Foundation, has hit financial rock bottom.

Dr. Porter filed for bankruptcy on March 30, 2019, along with his wife, Jane Jeffries.

The couple has three children and a dog.

Frank Report obtained the bankruptcy documents from PACER::

Notice of Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Case

Voluntary Petition for Individuals Filing for Bankruptcy

Dr. Porter declared, under penalty of perjury, a number of things that we will explore in this post:

Dr. Porter and his family live in Clare Bronfman’s former residence at 91 Button Rd. in Waterford, New York. It is a 3100 square foot house.

The property is owned by Percenceo Inc., a corporation originally owned by Sara Bronfman-Igtet. Clare Bronfman lived there for several years. Clare has claimed to Nxivm members that her sister, Sara, gifted her the house.

91 Button – is the house set back in the clearing in the woods.

According to the bankruptcy filing, Porter does not pay rent or utilities at the home.

He does not own any real estate. He formerly owned a home at 45 Oregon Trail in Waterford, which, records show, he bought in 2014, for $348,000. Porter sold the home for $352,000 in the summer of 2018.

*******

On his bankruptcy filing, Porter lists assets of $28,075. That includes two cars – a 2006 Honda Accord [$3,000] and a 2016 Odyssey Wagon [$10,000]; $2,000 in household goods; $1,000 in electronics; $500 in clothing; $500 in jewelry; $850 in bank accounts and $10,000 in a 401K retirement account.

His total debts are $170,469.

Porter owes various banks about $110,000 – including:

Bank Of America

Barclays Bank Delaware

Citibank Corp/Centralized Bankruptcy

Chase Card Services

Citibank/The Home Depot

Credit First National Association

Discover Financial

Quicken Loans

Saratoga National Bank

State Employees Federal Credit Union

Veridian Credit Union

Dr. Porter also lists $60,000 in debts to “family and friends” but does not disclose who those friends and family members are.

Sources who know Allison Mack and Dr. Porter say some or most of the $60,000 was lent to Dr. Porter by Allison Mack.

Did Allison Mack lend Dr. Brandon Porter money which he now seeks to discharge in bankruptcy?

Mack pleaded guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy on April 9 – ten days after Porter filed for bankruptcy.

It is hard to fathom why Porter should choose to file bankruptcy. He has few assets and few or none of them can be seized by creditors.

One expert on bankruptcy said Porter may be seeking to shield inquiries about the money he owes Allison Mack. By Porter discharging the debt, Allison will not have to list the money she is owed by Porter on her financial disclosure form with the court since Porter no longer legally owes the money to her. This may reduce her restitution amount since her assets will be lower.

INCOME DROPPED

Dr. Porter claims his income is $2,352.34 per month [$28,224 annually.]

He is one of few physicians in New York State who earn less than $30,000 per year.

However, he is no longer working as a physician. According to his bankruptcy filing, Dr. Brandon Porter has worked as an insulation salesman since December 2018.

He works for Global Dwellings Insulation of High Falls, New York.

Dr. Porter makes house calls. He will come to your home and give you an estimate for:

Attic Insulation

Basement Insulation

Crawl Space Insulation

Wall Insulation

Floor Insulation

Garage Insulation

Blown-in Insulation

Rigid Foam Insulation

Spray Foam Insulation

Sealing Duct Insulation

Sealing Strategies Blower Door Test

Custom Audit

Infrared Diagnostic Testing





A crawl space, when insulated, can save on heating bills. For more info, contact Dr. Brandon Porter.

Dr. Porter says, on his bankruptcy filing, that his $2300 a month income might soon go up. “Hope to make better sales with commission soon,” he writes.

According to his filing, he no longer holds a medical license.

“# 27 Licenses, franchises, and other general intangibles

Examples: Building permits, exclusive licenses, cooperative association holdings, liquor licenses, professional licenses

“ No”





This would suggest, he has lost or surrendered his medical license.

On the same filing, he is asked if he had any administrative proceedings against him in the year prior to his bankruptcy.

“9- Within 1 year before you filed for bankruptcy, were you a party in any lawsuit, court action, or administrative proceeding?”





While he answered “no” to question #9, the New York State Department of Health’s medical oversight board accused him in April 2018 of showing “human subjects an actual video of the horrific and brutal murders and dismemberment of four women by machetes; and violent film clips, including a male African American being viciously stomped by a Nazi; a conscious male being forced to eat a portion of his own brain matter; and a graphic gang rape.”

An administrative hearing was scheduled in June 2018, which suggests Porter had an administrative hearing within one year according to Dept, of Health records.

The New York Post reports that ’The DOH charges against Porter are still pending”.

But it seems likely he no longer has a medical license.

*******

From medicine to human fright experiments to helping people save money on heating bills in their homes in the cold climate of upstate New York, Porter’s life has changed since Frank Report broke the story of the DOS branding and Dr. Porter’s human fright experiments.

It was September 13, 2017 – a month before the New York Times published their first story on DOS branding, that Frank Report published the first story on the human fright experiments with a story entitled “Dr. Brandon Porter conducting human fright experiments on slender young ladies… Why?”

In October, Porter was fired from his job as an emergency room physician at St. Peter’s Hospital in Albany.

Porter’s income took a huge dip.

According to his bankruptcy filing, Porter made $170,675 in 2017.

In 2018, he made $1,320 for the year.

At his current income of $28,232, the Porters qualify for food stamps and are $1,000 below the US Poverty Level for a family of five, which is $29,420.

The New York Post, which broke the Porter bankruptcy story, reported that “Porter did not return a call seeking comment. A woman who answered the door at the Halfmoon home Friday but would not identify herself said, ‘The media has ruined our lives. We have been blocked from everything. Please give us our privacy. You can see this is private property.’”

*******

Was it the media that ruined their lives? Or was it Keith Alan Raniere and Clare Bronfman?

*******

In a testimonial for NXVM/Executive Success Programs, Dr. Porter disclosed how Executive Success Programs (ESP) helped him.

His testimonial:

As a physician and scientist, my background is in science. I entered into my MD/PhD program with the hopes of learning the tools of science so I could use them to help humanity. It was during my training as an MD/PhD student that I was first introduced to Executive Success Programs. Initially, I was intrigued by the strength of the intellectual content and the philosophical concepts introduced in the model.

However, with time, I became even more impressed by the emotional strength I was gaining as the result of these unique and innovative tools.

Simply put, prior to taking this training, I was scared of experiencing my emotions (and other people who had emotions). You could say I identified very easily with “Spock” from Star Trek. However, as with Spock, this lack of emotionality made for a sterile and frustrating experience of life. I wanted to be emotionally present, but I felt more comfortable coming from a place of intellect and logic. However, (to my great joy!) with this new toolset I was able to craft an ability to have deep emotional experiences AND hone my tools of logic and scientific inquiry together. (It turns out, unlike in Star Trek, emotional strength and logical ability are not mutually exclusive.)

As a result, I feel more like a living, breathing, compassionate human being and I think my friends, family and patients experience me this way too. I also gained a greater capacity for scientific investigation, but, in hindsight, this seems like a pleasant side effect.

BRANDON PORTER / M.D., PH.D.

Dr. Porter compared himself to Sci-fi character Mr. Spock of Star Trek.









While showing intensely violent films to unsuspecting young women, Dr. Porter sat behind them and noted their reactions on his EEG machine.

*******

If anybody has reason to suspect anything improper in Dr. Porter’s filing, please contact the trustee, Paul Arthur Levine− of Lemery Greisler, LLC. Phone (518)433−8800; email: plevine@lemerygreisler.com

Dr. Porter went from internist to insulation salesmen in two years.

*******



WARNING GRAPHIC PICTURES BELOW: PLEASE STOP READING NOW IF YOU ARE SQUEAMISH. I AM SHOWING THESE PICTURES IN THE INTEREST OF JOURNALISM TO REVEAL WHAT DR. PORTER SHOWED SURPRISED YOUNG WOMEN DURING HIS HUMAN FRIGHT EXPERIMENTS.





Did Dr. Brandon Porter have a scientific reason for showing slender young women horrific films without telling them in advance?

A scene from the Accused shown to slender young ladies by Dr, Porter.

















The photo is blurred out, but the film Dr. Porter showed blurred out nothing. He showed actual snuff films featuring human decapitation of women. He did not warn the women in advance of what they were about to see. He needed to see their reaction in order to properly conduct his experiments.





***

Dr. Brandon Porter









Here is one frightening monster, Keith Alan Raniere, who claims on his biography that he is a scientist.