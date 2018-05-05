Dr. Brandon Porter charged with illegally conducting human experiments; may lose medical license

Is he just a perv or does he have a scientific reason for showing women horrific films without telling them in advance?

Dr. Brandon Porter

The New York Post – certainly one of the more intrepid NXIVM news investigative outlets – has glad tidings today. Melissa Klein and Isabel Vincent for the Post wrote the story: Nxivm doctor charged with conducting human experiments

Here is my report on the topic, which provides readers with some additional details and a few speculative insights into what this is all about. I also provide herein some pointers for investigators to consider looking into. They have not been reported before and I believe these are not rabbit holes.

Dr. Brandon Porter, 44, has been charged by the New York State Office of Professional Medical Conduct (OPMC) with illegally conducting human experiments and numerous other misdeeds as a physician. These are not criminal charges, but licensing charges. A hearing is scheduled for June 27. If the charges are proven, Dr. Porter could have his medical license revoked or suspended. In addition, there may be a criminal referral to the New York State Attorney General.

The OPMC accused Porter of moral unfitness, gross negligence, and gross incompetence.

As first reported in Frank Report, Dr. Porter showed human females, who were connected to an EEG machine, videos of murders and dismemberment of women by machetes [snuff videos]; an African American being stomped by a Nazi; a man being forced to eat a portion of his own brain; gang rape; and other items sure to startle and be revolting to NXIVM women.

Dr. Porter conducted his experiments for The Ethical Science Foundation, founded by Clare Bronfman, who also paid for the experiments.

Dr. Porter is also charged with violating state law for improperly conducting studies on obsessive compulsive disorder, Tourette’s syndrome, and monitoring brain waves of students at Nxivm intensives. As of yet, they have not brought any charges regarding Dr. Porter’s alleged involvement with Rainbow Cultural Garden, another Keith Raniere-inspired illegal operation that was funded by Sara Bronfman.

These charges – and the underlying acts that led to them – should not surprise readers of Frank Report who learned about the curious activities of Dr. Porter months ago.

The state also admonished Dr. Porter for not reporting to health officials that more than 100 people, including children, at the 2016 Vanguard Week in Silver Bay, New York, became ill with an infectious illness that produced flu-like symptoms, vomiting and diarrhea.

I, and others, suspect Keith Raniere, with possibly Dr. Porter’s help, introduced something into the food being served at the 2016 Vanguard Week as an experiment since, curiously enough, no members of the High Rank of NXIVM got ill. Neither did several slaves Raniere wanted to mentor personally in the lush Adirondack playground on the banks of Lake George.

Raniere ordered all sick individuals to remain in their rooms and not to peep out. Raniere’s orders are followed by his cult members with absolute obedience or else.

By confining most of the attendees to their quarters, Raniere was left to freely roam the premises, unfettered – and Dr. Porter was able to examine the sick cult members’ reactions during their illness and to record how they responded and their symptoms. Raniere ordered everyone in attendance to tell no one about the epidemic or else.

The state action comes eight months after the New York State Health Department refused to act on a complaint from former NXIVM member Jen Kobelt who alleged Dr. Porter had subjected her to watch the rape and dismemberment videos.

Kobelt may have been lucky that she had such a bad reaction to the videos. That’s because it has been suggested by several NXIVM insiders that Dr. Porter was using the human fright experiments to weed out women who would not make good slaves for Raniere.

Kobelt became upset and frightened by the images. Perhaps not coincidentally, Kobelt, despite being slender and very attractive – an ideal candidate for Raniere’s sexual attention – was never asked to join the DOS slave subgroup of NXIVM.

In her August 2017 complaint, Kobelt said Dr. Porter may have performed his “fright study” on as many as 100 people. But even with that additional information, the New York State Department of Health did nothing.

I believe the human fright experiment was used as a recruiting tool for potential slaves. Raniere was looking for women who would be willing to do more extreme activities – such as being branded on their pubic region with his initials after giving him blackmail worthy material.

In a September 6, 2017 letter, the state told Kobelt it would not investigate Dr. Porter, adding that “…the issues you have described are not medical misconduct.”

However, after the New York Times came out with two blockbuster stories in mid-October, exposing the cult and its bizarre practices, the state changed its mind and began to look into Dr. Porter.

Scene from the Accused shown to slender young ladies by Dr, Porter.

Apparently the publicity generated by the New York Times stories caused the agency to have an “aha moment”.

Following the Times stories, Dr. Porter was asked to resign his position at St. Peter’s Hospital in the Albany area effective immediately. Prior to that, St. Peter’s had failed to respond to at least one report about Dr. Porter’s involvement with the NXIVM sex-slaver cult that was sent directly to the hospital.

Viva Executive Success!

Dr. Porter is married to Jane Jeffries, another deep Kool-aid drinking cult member. It was reported elsewhere that Dr. Porter has fled the Albany area with the couple’s children. This is not true. Dr. Porter is in hiding at his boss’s home. Clare Bronfman, the interim leader of NXIVM, made her home at 91 Button in Waterford New York available for Dr. Porter to hide out in.

The temporary leader of NXIVM, Cruella Bronfman, has relocated to New York City to work on NXIVM leader Keith Raniere’s case. She is reportedly working with attorneys to come up with a bail package for Raniere.

Although it has not been touched on yet, it’s not just the adult women who were unwillingly subjected to human fright experiments that were let down by New York State. That’s because Dr. Porter’s children have also have been subjected to a cruel and unauthorized human experiment. This one took place in the controversial and illegal Rainbow Cultural Garden operation that was another product of Raniere’s twisted mind.

For a time, the Porters had their own children in Rainbow – and were being experimented on by Raniere and his slave and harem member, Camilla Fernandez. Meantime, as they children were downstairs being experimented on with an untested language experiment, Daniela Fernandez, Camilla’s older sister, was imprisoned upstairs for refusing to join Raniere’s harem.

Daniela was imprisoned for 18 months in a room for not joining Raniere’s sex cult.

These are not normal people. But, then again, as Raniere’s attorney, Marc Agnifilio, asks, “What’s normal?”