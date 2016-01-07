Dones #12: ‘The worst emotional violence’ and a ‘gift’ to ‘gamble’?
Excerpts from Susan Dones beng questioned by NXIVM attorney Robert Crockett…
Crockett: Q: … What’s the worst form of emotional violence that’s been inflicted upon you by NXIVM?
Dones: A: I think Nancy Salzman sitting in my living room telling me that she and Keith believe that I was a full suppressive. That’s a really nasty thing to call somebody
Q: — a suppressive?
A: Yes. In NXIVM, what that means is ,,, you’re a psychopath. So that’s a pretty damning thing.
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Q: …. what basis do you have to claim that an investment in the commodities market is gambling?
A: 70 million is in my opinion is a gambling. …To lose 5 million is a gamble….. he lost 1.7 of Barbara Bouchey’s money. He promised to pay it back and never did. And then when she asked for it back, his thing was, “I thought it was a gift.”
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Q: …. can you tell me where NXIVM has ever claimed to represent that its founder should be monogamous or celibate?…
A: …. if it was just the monogamy issue…. that would be a different issue. But the thing is, is the manipulation that goes behind the nonmonogamy.
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