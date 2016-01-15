Does she obey her master’s commands? Raniere’s real estate scam in Los Angeles

Lou Avino was an employee of Clare and Sara Bronfman under my direction in Los Angeles CA. He came there at my request to help get control of a real estate project that Keith Raniere had recommended to the Bronfmans.

They had invested $26 million into the project but did not have title to the real estate.

I soon discovered that the man Raniere had referred to the Bronfmans as a trusted partner was absconding with their money. I stepped in and recovered the assets giving control to the Bronfmans.

After I exposed the fraud, Raniere turned on me and instead of feeling gratitude, the Bronfman sisters followed the commands of their master, Raniere.

While Clare Bronfman praised me for uncovering the fraud and saving her millions, it did not matter. The master’s schemes prevailed and after winning the lawsuit against the absconding partner, Raniere and her turned on me.

It was a rather shocking thing to have recovered $26 million for someone and instead of getting gratitude to get her master’s enmity, and her money used to attack me.

This does not happen among ethical people.

In my next post I will publish Lou Avino’s eye witness account of what happened.

Does she obey her master's commands even if they are unethical?

Does she obey her master’s commands even if they are unethical?