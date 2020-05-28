DNA Damage, Brain Cancer: 513 Doctors and 900 Belgian Health Professionals Sound Alarm on 5G 

Ed. Note: Thanks to Rafael Mendoza Torres for bringing this to my attention:

This is from Avaat.org and is further evidence that it is not just fringe groups that are concerned about the effects of 5G.

The following is a letter signed by 434 Belgian doctors and 900 health professionals.

See also: http://www.avaate.org/spip.php?article2845

Here is their letter:

Faced with the massive and reckless deployment of wireless technologies, we, health professionals, ask the government to enforce the precautionary principle in order to protect the population and more particularly the most vulnerable groups, including pregnant women. and children.

In the midst of a pandemic, while citizens are confined and society is under severe strain, Proximus started on March 31 the deployment of the future 5G in 30 municipalities around Brussels.

Even if it could be a simple coincidence, this seems indecent to us at a time when the Belgians must fight together to try to overcome the human drama that concerns us all. At the same time, consumer organizations have been quick to publish articles claiming that the technology is not dangerous.

The exposure of the population to electromagnetic radio frequency / microwave (RF / MO) radiation has been increasing over the past decades. Wireless home phones (DECT), smartphones, tablets in 3G then 4G, Wi-Fi at home, at work, in nurseries, schools, transport and public places…

And now we are witnessing the arrival of 5G or at least 4G +.

However, the safety of this exposure has never been demonstrated. On the contrary, evidence of its harmfulness is accumulating. Since 2011, moreover, electromagnetic RF / MO radiation from wireless technologies has been considered by the WHO as possibly carcinogenic (class 2B), largely because of the increased risks of gliomas and acoustic neuromas among long-term users. cell phone date.

The Precautionary Principle was in no way respected during the massive deployment of these wireless technologies.

However, when serious and possibly irreversible risks have been identified, the lack of certainty should not be used as a pretext to postpone measures to protect the environment and health.

We have reviewed the independent scientific literature and we refer, among other things, to Resolution 1815 of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. Our conclusions agree with those of independent specialists, and are that the precautionary principle is currently not applied and that the protection of the health of citizens, and children in particular, is not ensured in the face of overexposure to these electromagnetic radiation. RF / MO.

The standards intended to protect the population from exposure to electromagnetic radiation RF / MO only take into account the heating of tissues (thermal effect) during an exposure of limited duration.

These standards do not take into account repeated and / or prolonged exposures, or any non-thermal biological effects which occur at values ​​significantly lower than the values ​​currently authorized. They were not designed to protect fetuses, children, adolescents, the elderly, etc.

For children, the risks may be increased due to the cumulative effects of prolonged exposure. Their brains, organs and developing and immature tissues may be more sensitive to exposure. And the rays penetrate proportionally more deeply into their organs than into those of adults since their dimensions are smaller.

The widespread deployment of wireless technologies has known health risks for several decades.

Numerous studies (studies on cells, animals, epidemiological studies) confirm the existence of non-thermal biological effects induced by exposure to electromagnetic radiation RF / MO emitted by wireless technologies. These biological effects are, for example, DNA damage (ruptures), disturbances in protein synthesis, sperm alterations, disturbances in hormone synthesis.

We know the consequences of DNA damage, including their link with the occurrence of cancer. The latest studies on rats conducted in 2018 by two different independent institutes (NTP and Ramazzini) have shown that exposure to electromagnetic RF / MO radiation increases the occurrence of tumors, especially in the brain. Following this, in March 2019, the International Agency for Research on Cancer recommended a reassessment of the classification of these radiations within 4 years.

In May 2019, the Belgian Superior Health Council recognizes, in an opinion on non-ionizing radiation, the existence of the biological effects of this radiation at non-thermal levels; their link with the development of cancers (significant and statistically significant increases in the risk of cerebral gliomas and homolateral acoustic neuromas); the link between maternal exposure to electromagnetic fields from mobile phone frequencies and the existence of behavioral and language disorders in children.

Although it takes more than 20 years for some cancers to develop, there is already an increase in glioblastomas (brain cancers) in populations in some European countries. In view of these elements, it would therefore become unseemly to dare to continue to claim that all of this represents no danger to health.

What about 5G?

The installation of 5G will require significant relaxation of standards that are already far too high.

In addition, this technology, which presents technical specificities different from technologies of previous generations, has not been the subject of preliminary health studies. Some scientists fear an increase in the occurrence of skin cancer and eye damage linked to the use of higher carrier frequencies.

In addition, the multiplication of the number of relay antennas necessary for the installation of the 5G network and the absolute hyper-connectivity in which it will precipitate society will impose a generalized and certain increase in the levels of exposure of the populations.

This is equivalent to predicting a situation where the overall health risk would be increased by a factor that cannot be determined in advance, with health consequences of which we do not know the nature and over which we would have no control.

This would also amount to a breach of the Nuremberg Code since it would ultimately be an experiment on humans without their consent, without certainty that the benefit to society is greater than the risk incurred …

As doctors, we are already deploring more and more pathologies that may be linked to environmental components such as this increasing exposure of the population to electromagnetic radiation from wireless. We also receive testimonials and we meet more and more people suffering from physical disorders potentially linked to exposure to electromagnetic radiation such as sleep disorders, tinnitus, palpitations, headaches, attention disorders and concentration, severe pain …

We ask, with reference to Resolution 1815 of May 2011 of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, as well as in line with dozens of calls from doctors and scientists around the world, that local public representatives, regional and federal authorities take their responsibilities and the necessary measures to obtain:

• The application of the Precautionary Principle in order to protect the population, especially the youngest, children, pregnant women, the elderly,

• A moratorium on the deployment of 5G pending health impact studies,

• Raising awareness among citizens, in particular parents, adolescents and pregnant women, about the responsible and responsible use of wireless connected objects,

• The establishment of truly protective exposure standards based on the thermal and non-thermal biological effects of RF / MO electromagnetic fields and radiation,

• The creation of a vigilance center or a symptom inventory organization in connection with this exhibition.

With this carte blanche, we reach the thousands of doctors and scientists from around the world who, since 2000, have joined their voices in recurrent calls to alert populations and politicians to the dangers of wireless technologies.

Today, we are among the 434 Belgian doctors and 900 health professionals to sign the “Hippocrates Electrosmog Appeal” to ask the government to apply the precautionary principle in order to protect the population against these dangers. You will find on our website all the references relating to the information communicated above: https://www.hippocrates-electrosmog-appeal.be/

The recent news worries us all the more, but let us bet together that it can be the occasion of new awakenings and advances in the field of prevention, which must today and more than ever make the object of all our attention.

https://www.brusselstimes.com/all-news/belgium-all-news/109231/health-workers-call-for-caution-over-5g-roll-out/

https://www.lalibre.be/debats/opinions/lesions-de-l-adn-cancers-du-cerveau-414-professionnels-de-la-sante-belges-sonnent-l-alerte-sur-la-5g-5ea976577b50a67d2ee98738?fbclid=IwAR1Rs61P_hA_LshMXzhLLidbfU9VD649QI5uw7dZx9_m3mcGZCNNlBlVTqc

And here is the list of doctors – and no, they are not all homeopaths.

“Faced with the massive and reckless deployment of wireless technologies, we, health professionals, ask the government to enforce the precautionary principle in order to protect the population and more particularly the most vulnerable groups, including pregnant women. and children.”

Signed:

Dr V. Verly, General practitioner, Woluwe-St-Lambert

Dr M. Koelman, General practitioner, CU public health School Medicine, Limal

Dr S. Scheffer, General practitioner, Limal

Dr V. Marneffe, Neurosurgeon, Dion-Valmont

Dr N. Whenham, Medical Oncologist, Lima

Dr V. Jadoulle, Psychiatric Doctor, Ottignies-Louvain-la-Neuve

Dr D. Hercot, Attached doctor – training General practitioner and public health, politics and management of health systems, Etterbeek

Dr S. Andries, Pediatrician, Gembloux

Dr Vincent Verschaeve, Oncologist, Charleroi

Dr F. Cornelis, Oncologist, Woluwe-St-Lambert

Pr V. Havelange, Hematologist, Brussels

Pr C. Daumerie, Specialist Doctor, Sterrebeek

Dr S. Tenreira Martins, General practitioner, Auderghem

Dr E. Koelman, General practitioner, Evere

Dr JM Gilles, General practitioner, Molenbeek

Dr Th. Connerotte, Hematologist, Ottignies

Dr P. Abouhamad, Nuclear medicine doctor, Namur

Dr S. Vanneste, Emergency physician, Wavre

Dr I. Graulich, General practitioner, Bousval

Dr H. Bakkali, General practitioner, Anderlecht

Dr MJ Amaral, Gynecologist, Namur

Dr P. Jadoulle, General practitioner, Marchienne-au-Pont

Dr Ch. Van Cutsem, General practitioner, Etterbeek

Dr M. Verheyen, Geneesheer, Tienen

Dr Ch. Anslot, Pediatrician, Anderlecht

Dr C. Ruyssen, Pediatrician Wavre

Dr A. Angheben, General practitioner, Etterbeek

Dr B. Janssens, General practitioner, Gembloux

Dr R. Miah, Obstetrician Gynecologist, Chapelle lez herlaimont

Dr M.-D. Petit, General practitioner, Louvain-La-Neuve

Dr P. Pierret, Neurologist, Soye

Dr M.-D. François, Pediatrician, Chastre

Dr F. Saussu, Doctor Neurologist, Ottignies

Dr A.-F. Hubert, Pediatrician, Chaumont-Gistoux

Dr I. Kint, Physician of functional and nutritional medicine, Profondeville

Dr N. Stein, Pediatrician, Ohey

Dr S. Bulduk, General practitioner, Saint-Josse-ten-Noode

Dr B. Steichen, General practitioner, Brussels

Dr D. Pereira, General practitioner, Uccle

Dr J.-C. Leeuwerck, General practitioner, Schaerbeek

Dr A. Michel, General practitioner, Limal

Dr P. Van Kerckhove, General practitioner, Molenbeek St-Jean

Dr J. Coppe, Psychiatrist and nutritionist, Wavre

Dr C. Devred, General practitioner, Kraainem

Dr M. Sevenants, General practitioner, Saint Gilles

Dr C. Bleyenheuft, Physical doctor and rehabilitation, Namur

Dr Ch. Godefroit, General practitioner, Laeken

Dr A. Bulduk, General practitioner, Evere

Dr O. Ouakas, General practitioner, Molenbeek-St-Jean

Dr M. Tondeur, Retired pediatrician, Linkebeek

Pr V. van Pesch, Neurologist, Woluwe-St-Lambert

Dr C. Durieu, General practitioner, Noville-Les-Bois

Dr HQ Le Nhu, general practitioner, Auderghem

Dr J. Lakhal, General practitioner, Forest

Dr M. Seutin, Child psychiatrist, Schaerbeek

Dr M. Vanderveken, Social Medicine, Brussels

Dr W. Zhu, Assistant general medicine, Sint-Stevens-Woluwe

Dr G. Wieers, Internist, Genval

Dr J. Huvenne, General practitioner, Wavre

Dr V. Olbregts, General practitioner, Villers-la-Ville

Dr M. Noyen, Pensioner doctor, Bierges

Dr Ch. Van Ruyssevelt, Doctor – Radiologist, Ottignies-Louvain-la-Neuve

Dr M. De Greift, General practitioner, Auderghem

Dr E. Borremans, General practitioner, Braine l’Alleud

Dr P. Jenaer, General practitioner, Brussels

Dr A.-P. Schillings, Radiologist, Senologist, Ottignies

Dr T. Voicu, Pediatrician, Chaumont-Gistoux

Dr J. Noël, Pulmonologist, Walhain

Dr S. Ledeghen, ENT Doctor, Loupoigne

Dr M. Streel, General practitioner, Brussels

Dr M. Ch. Berghezan, General practitioner, Braine le chateau

Dr E. Dardenne, Urologist, Ottignies

Pr J. Melin, Internal cardiologist, Woluwe-Saint-Lambert

Dr FX Romain, Doctor of Medicine, Woluwe-Saint-Pierre

Dr N. Lasa Montoya, General practitioner, Charleroi

Dr JP Haxhe, Surgeon, Chaumont-Gistoux

Dr Ph. Antoine, Neuropsychiatrist, Schaerbeek

Dr I. Van Acker, School arts, Gent

Dr T. Aouattah, Gastroenterologist, Bierges

Dr R. Boutemy, Doctor – senologist radiologist, Ixelles

Dr N. Hogge, Child psychiatrist, Watermael

Dr A. Lecloux, Pediatrician, Court-St-Etienne

Dr C. Draguet, Doctor, Longueville

Dr C. Moyersoen, General practitioner, Wezembeek-Oppem

Dr D. Goddart, Doctor – Radiologist, La Louvière

Dr E. Brewaeys, General practitioner, Brussels

Dr L. Delle Vigne, Gynecologist, Brussels

Dr L. Romedenne, General practitioner, Woluwe-St-Lambert

Dr M. Lonneux, Doctor, Gembloux

Dr P. Desclee, Radiologist, Woluwe-St-Pierre

Dr T Lê, Pediatrician, Limal

Dr T. Puttemans, Radiologist, Rixensart

Dr V. Boon, Gynecologist, Wavre

Dr A. Pirlet, Specialist, Ramillies

Dr E. Ponte, Radiologist, Wavre

Dr R. Poncin, Oncologist, Profondeville

Dr M.-F. Wauthier, Doctor, Wavre

Dr VA De Wilde, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Algology, Yvoir

Dr J. Embise, General practitioner, Nassogne

Dr P. Lauwers, General practitioner, Evere

Dr P. Awouters, Doctor Stomatologist, Ottignies

Dr OM Thiran, General practitioner, Lonzee

Dr X. Lequeu, General practitioner, Bois de Lessines

Dr N. Delhez, General practitioner, Ambly

Dr V. Fraselle, Physician and rehabilitation, Uccle

Dr F. Bastogne, General practitioner, Louvain-la-Neuve

Dr A. Parada, General practitioner, Trois-Ponts

Dr A. Leclercq, Doctor, Forest

Dr A. Stinglhamber, Ophthalmologist, Louvain-la-Neuve

Dr A. Wauthier, Child psychiatrist, Merelbeke

Dr AS Crochelet, Pediatrician, Bayne Heusay

Dr C. Gielen, General practitioner, Rixensart

Dr F. Jenaer, General practitioner, Etterbeek

Dr R. Müler, Pediatrician, Tournai

Dr E. Seny, General practitioner, migrainology, Hannut

Dr I. De Bock, General practitioner, Brussels

Dr M. Lefrancq, ENT Doctor, Bierges

Dr A. Debyser, Huisarts, Zaventem

Dr M. Hubert, General practitioner, Sambreville

Dr F. Decorte, General practitioner, Genappe

Dr I. Eeckhout, Dermatologist, Melle

Dr L. Temmerman, Dermatologist, Kruisem

Dr A. Coolen, Arts, Mortsel

Dr A. Salaroli, Hematologist, Brussel

Dr C. Tennstedt, General practitioner, Woluwe

Dr C. Hossay, Gynecologist, Kraainem

Dr A. de vits, Arts verloskundige, Merelbeke

Dr L. Vandecasteele, Arts, Gent

Dr M. Avets, Huisarts, Gent

Dr AM Lontie, Huisarts, Gent

Dr K. De Mey, Sint Andries

Dr S. Colaes, Huisarts, Scheldewindeke

Dr N. Clumeck, Psychiatrist, Brussels

Dr C. Vaysse-van Oost, Doctor in Palliative Care, LLN

Dr P. Hannon, Doctor, Liège

Dr C. Van der thereforekt, Nuclear Medicine Internist, Soignies

Pr A. Boom, Doctor Researcher, Faculty of Medicine ULB

Dr M. Vander Stappen, Pneumo-oncologist, Belgium

Dr C. Hulstaert, General practitioner, Schaerbeek

Dr JM Delaive, Doctor, Belgium

Dr F. Gueibe, General practitioner, Libin

Dr T. Willemart, Neurologist, Belgium

Dr N. Samain, General practitioner, Belgium

Dr J. Bourguignon, Infanto-Juvenile Psychiatry, Brussels

Dr G. Hubert, General practitioner, Tourinnes-St-Lambert

Dr A. Guilmot, Assistant Physician Candidate in Neurology, Belgium

Dr M. Hars, Wezembeek-Oppem, General and School Doctor

Dr N. Ben El Mostapha, Emergency physician, Bousval

Dr C. Cayphas, Obstetrician-Gynecologist, Rhode-St-Genèse

Dr S. Swinnen, Oogchirurg, Bree

Dr S. Wynants, Oogarts, Antwerpen

Dr C. Colinet, General practitioner, Brussels

Dr J. Denis, Arts, Emblem

Dr E. Van Hoogenbemt, Arts, Zwalm

Dr M. Migeotte, General practitioner, Herstal

Dr J. Catala, General practitioner, Belgium

MD, PhD, S. Van Gool, Kinderoncologie, Herent

Dr. MD. de Hemptinne, Doctor, Belgium

Dr L. Barras, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Wavre

Dr K. Van Kerkhoven, Arts, Antwerpen

Dr B. Lefevre, Huisarts, Deurne

Dr J. Lintermans, Doctor of Science, Pharmaceutical Consultant, Louvain-la-Neuve

Dr L. Renard, Oncological Radiotherapy, Belgium

Dr P. Wollaert, Huisarts, Schoten

Pr L. Labriola, Nephrologist, Woluwe-St-Lambert

Dr S. Depicker, Arts, Oostkamp

Dr A. Verleysen, Huisarts, Aalst

Dr JE Vanderheyden, Neurologist, Fleurus

Dr A. Van Dessel, Surgeon, Lasne

Dr E. Traey, Arts, Belgium

Dr V. Grégoire, General practitioner, Frasnes-Lez-Gosselies

Pr C. Huart, ENT, Woluwe-St-Lambert

Dr L. Gérard, Doctor in Intensive Care, Brussels

Dr C. Collienne, Hospital Practitioner in Intensive Care, Tervueren

Dr V. Gillion, Nephrologist, Belgium

Dr J. Van Winghem, Pediatrician, Wezembeek

Dr A. Luyckx, General practitioner, Belgium

Pr B. Navez, Abdominal Surgery, Nalinnes

Dr S. Marien, Geriatrician, Belgium

Dr S. Mastrobuoni, Cardiac Surgeon, Sterrebeek

Dr N. de Suray, Gastroenterologist, Belgium

Dr A. Gigi, Child psychiatrist, Arlon

Dr K. Vandewalle, Huisarts, Brugge

Dr MC Husken, Retired occupational doctor, Overijse

Dr M. Soeur, Neurologist, Huldenberg

Dr JM Huard, Doctor, Overijse

Dr C. Lhonneux, Gastro-Enterologist, Brussels

Dr E. Van den Heuvel, Huisarts, Overmere

Dr C. Debeer, General practitioner, Anderlecht

Dr C. Canon, Doctor, Teacher, Namur

Dr M. Ndamé, General practitioner, Nivelles

Dr Y. Bertholet, General practitioner, Belgium

Dr M. Dullaert, Huisaert, Lokeren

Dr C. Dachelet, Dermatologist, UCL Godinne site

Dr M. Herssens, Homeopathisch Arts, Lokeren

Dr JL Fontaine, General practitioner, Gerpinnes

Dr V. Dablemont, General practitioner, Ixelles

Dr P. Vanhulle, Huisarts, Blankenberge

Dr J. Troubleyn, Huisarts, Maasei

Dr P. Fernez, Doctor, Sombreffe

Dr H. Mermans, Huisarts, Niel

Dr W. Samyn, Huisarts, Kortrijk

Dr M. Thoolen, huisarts Geneeskunde voor het Volk Genk

Dr P. Nicodemus, Huisarts, Genk

Dr L. Ben Messaoud, Huisarts, Genk

Dr F. Otten, Kontich

Dr N. Hachez, Occupational doctor, Wépion

Dr V. Hachez, School Doctor, Gembloux

Dr A. Dalhem, Pediatrician, Belgium

Dr L. Berghmans, Huisarts, Hemiksem

Dr G. Francken, Huisarts, Essen

Dr M. Vandenbussche, General practitioner, Woluwe-St-Lambert

Dr J. Bergé, Orthodontist, Oudenaarde

Dr A. van Veen, arts algemene geneeskunde, Arendonk

Dr A. Hainaux, Retired doctor, Belgium

Dr A. Neckebroek, Huisarts, Schoten

Dr K. Cooman, Huisarts, Brakel

Dr I. Desmedts, Huisarts, Roselaere

Dr. A. Dermul; Huisarts, Brugge

Dr F. Sierens, arts homeopaat, Knokke-Heist

Dr A. Godderis, arts, Miss

Dr S. Depreitere, huisarts, Brugge

Dr C. Lefever, arts, Berchem

Dr R. Segers, huisarts, Sinaai

Dr J. Conings, Arts, Bree

Dr H. De Smet, Arts, Meerbeek

Dr P. Lanoye, Arts, Belgium

Dr L. Dehaen, Huisarts, Merchte

Dr Steyaert Brigitte, Arts, Leuven

Dr Vanden Eynde, Eric, Tervuren, dokter in de diergeneeskunde

Dr Doeuvre, Erwin, Oostende, Arts-homeopaat

Dr P. Gengoux, Homeopathic dermatologist, Etterbeek

Dr JH Keijzer, General practitioner, La Louvière

Dr JC Marot, Namur

Dr V. Col, Endocrino-diabetologist, Ottignies

Dr M. Benaets, Cardiologist, LLN

Dr T. Dugernier, Intensivist, Ottignies

Dr I. Michel, Anesthesiologist, Ottignies

Dr T. Roy, Doctor, Etterbeek

Dr J. Simar, Biologist, Limal

Dr E. Agneessens, Doctor, Brussels

Dr T. Sprockeels, Urological Surgeon, Wepion

Dr S. Kassam, Pediatrician, Belgium

Dr J. Simar, Pediatrician, Genval

Dr N. Delbrassine, Ophthalmologist, Bierges

Dr M. Heymans, Doctor, Grez Doiceau

Dr V. De Winde, Specialist Doctor, Ottignies

Dr V. Selosse, Doctor, Ottignies

Dr A. Wauters, Cardiologist, Ottignies

Dr E. Duchene, Psychiatrist for adolescents, Schaerbeek

Dr E. Theunissen, Physician of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Waterloo

Dr C. Herinckx, General practitioner, Brussels

Dr J. Schoonjans, Radiologist, Ottignies

Dr JC Degols, Court-St-Etienne

Dr V. Momber, General practitioner, Belgium

Pr JP Machiels, Oncologist, Woluwe

Dr P. Awouters, Stomatologist, Champion

Dr A. Picard, Doctor, Houyet

Dr P. Serneels, Doctor, Ittre

Dr A. Degraeuwe, Dermatologist in Training (MACCS), Belgium

Dr N. Hetsch, Visceral Surgeon, Ottignies

Dr B. Gressens, Doctor, Chastre

Dr C. Van Damme, Psychiter, Dion-Valmont

Dr M. Desmit, General practitioner, Brussels

Dr A. De Winter, General practitioner, St-Gilles

Dr JC Dutranoy, Digestive Surgeon, Ottignies

Dr A. Mayence, General practitioner, Brussels

Dr L. Pratte, Pediatrician, Ottignies

Dr M. Melchior, General practitioner, Rixensart

Dr L. Van den Bossche, Huisarts, Puurs

Dr A. Gille, Emergency Doctor, Belgium

Dr JF Legrève, Obstetrician, Ophain

Dr P. Coomans de Brachène, General practitioner, Ottignies

Dr L. Bougata, General practitioner, Ottignies

Dr B. Majerus, Surgeon, Chaumont-Gistoux

Dr A. Hubert, Pediatrician, Dion le val

Dr F. Bosman, General practitioner, Ottigines

Dr C. Feincoeur, General practitioner

Dr F. Verhegghen, General practitioner, Schaerbeek

Dr A. Amraoui, Cardiologist, Brussels

Dr V. Baudoux, General practitioner, Nivelles

Dr M. Puzeist, Dermatologist, Ottignies-Louvain-la-Neuve

Dr L. Fostier, Assistant General Practitioner, Brussels.

Dr M. Maureen, General practitioner, Ottiginies

Dr T. Thi My Quyên, General practitioner, Dilbeek

Dr M. Glibert, General practitioner, Genappe

Dr M. Bawin, General practitioner, Liège

Dr R. Niessen, Intensivist, Brussels

Dr V. Van Migen, General practitioner, Libramont

Dr R. Heintz, General practitioner, Arlon

Dr D. Veldekens, Psychiatrist, Fouleng

Dr M. Gualtieri, Doctor, Court-St-Etienne

Dr G. Heintz, Doctor, Belgium

Dr S. Guns, General practitioner, Anhée

Dr B. Michaux, General practitioner, Grez-doiceau

Dr. JL. Vanderlinden, Huisarts, Tielt-Winge

Dr F. Vanden Berghe, Gepensioneerd huisarts, Genk

Dr O. Maréchal, Nutritionist, Sirault

Dr C. Deneyer, General practitioner, Brussels

Dr B. Lambert, Arts, Kortrijk

Dr J. Valembois, General practitioner, Binche

Dr T. Crepin, General practitioner, Wavre

Dr. ML. Allen, General practitioner homeopath, Fosses-La-Ville

Dr S. Rèsimont, Functional medicine, Brussels

Dr S. Bourgeois, Specialist in neurology, Braine-l’ailleud

Dr G. Van dingenen, Huisarts, Geel

Dr L. Van den Bossche, Huisarts, Puurs-Sint-Amands

Dr A. Ansiaux, General practitioner, Belgium

Dr G. Gabriëls, Arts, Stokrooie

Dr M. Toussaint, Doctor, Marchin

Dr P. Restu, Emergency Doctor, Evrehaille

Dr T. Coppens, Specialist Neurologist, Ohain

Dr C. Collinet, General practitioner, Schaerbeek

Dr JP Fiévet, Ophthalmologist, Brussels

Dr S. Tomas, Anesthesiologist, Bousval

Dr C. Druart, Doctor,

Dr J. Spoden, General practitioner, Belgium

Dr C. Ruyssen, Pediatrician, Wavre

Dr F. Breuskin, Gastro-Enterologist, Belgium

Dr J. Vereeke, Cardiologist, Schaerbeek

Dr A. Raes, Glabais

Dr S. Blocx, General practitioner, Flémalle

Dr B. Ledegen, Geneesheer, Antwerpen

Dr ME Janssen, General practitioner, Bressoux

Dr V. Colmant, General practitioner, Dour

Dr Ngoc Que TRAN, General practitioner, Brussels

Dr C. Braun, Emergency Doctor, Overijse

Dr Y. Vercruysse, Anderlecht, Doctor

Dr C. Boulanger, Pediatrician, Brussels

Dr JC Verougstraete, Gynecologist, Ottignies

Dr V. Remouchamp, Radiotherapist Oncologist, CHU UCL Namur

Dr E. Aertgeerts, Anesthesiologist, Sohier

Dr S. O’Brien, General practitioner, Brussels

Dr I. Van Acker, Arts, Gent

Dr V. Goffin, Doctor, Celfontainre

Dr J. Loop, General practitioner, Brussels

Dr A. Jadot, General practitioner, Givry

Dr H. Scholtes, Gynecologist, Limelette

Dr R. Bochner, Veterinarian, Brussels

Dr A. Dalhem, Pediatrician, Belgium

Dr S. Godfroid, Psychiatric Doctor, Belgium

Dr V. van ransbeeck, Child psychiatrist, Belgium

Dr C. Duyst, veterinarian osteopahe, Brussels

Dr B. Fourez, Psychiatrist, Overijse

Dr R. Sferrazza, Child psychiatrist, Brussels

Dr C. Meylemans, General practitioner, Court-St-Etienne

Dr M. Schaubroeck, Huisarts met pensioen, Gent

Dr E. Leunus, General practitioner, Years

Dr P. Tromme, Surgeon, Belgium

Dr E. Janssens, Neuroloog, Taintignie

Dr MG Cuvelier, General practitioner, Ronse

Dr N. Tellier, General practitioner, stress medicine, Rixensart

Dr Dragos Ifrim, Anesthesiologist, Belgium

Dr A. Brouwers, Doctor, Grivegnée

Dr P. Gillet, Doctor-Psychologist, Beaufays

Dr Y. Deckers, Rheumatologist, Brussels

Dr K. Dulieu, Doctor of Medicine, Legs

Dr JL Legrand, Psychiatrist, psychoanalyst, Chercq

Dr A. Wauthier, Child psychiatrist, Uccle

Dr C. Vander Vorst, Child Psychiatrist, Belgium

Dr E. Masquelier, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Genval

Dr J. Derkenne, General practitioner, Ottignies

Dr C. Noël, Psychiatrist, Chastre

Dr A. Kerkhofs, Neurologist, Taintignies

Dr P. Poelman, psychotherapist, Gesves

Dr MC Duray, Neurologist, Brussels

Dr G. Marlier, Physical medicine and rehabilitation, Ciney

Dr J. Nguyen, hematologist, Avin

Dr P. Louis, General practitioner, Beauvechain

Dr MD, PHD, JM Raymackers, Neurologist, Perwez

Dr M. Lejeune, General practitioner, Belgium

Dr C. Dubus, Child Psychiatrist, Brussels

Dr N. Bourgois, Radiotherapist, Ittre

Dr T. Van Engeland, Anesthesiologist

Dr N. Sannikoff, Pediatrician, Héviller

Dr A. Gaudin, Anesthesiologist, Godinne

Dr C. Muller, Doctor of Medicine, Surgery and Childbirth, Seraing

Dr P. Lamouline, General practitioner, Bertrix

Dr A. Prové, Huisarts, Galmaardn

Dr S. Deheneffe, Radiotherapist, Belgium

Dr S. Swales, General practitioner, Mettet

Dr D. Lancel, Doctor Hainaut

Dr S. Legros, Neuropsychiatrist doctor, Linkebeek

Dr A. Weerens, Anesthesiologist, Dilbeek

Dr G. Masson, General practitioner, Anderlecht

Dr J. McConnell, General practitioner, Bièvre

Dr A. Lemaire, General practitioner, Rosière

Dr I. Dehem, Osteopathic Doctor, Kraainem

Dr S. Hoeffelman, Public health doctor and anesthetist, Koksijde

Dr Y. Deckers, Rheumatologist, Brussels

Dr C. Rolain, Emergency physician, Mollem

Dr O. Giantin, Assistant physician in general medicine, Marcinelle

Dr TA Medaghri, General practitioner, Brussels

Dr B. Ndayishima, Assistant general practitioner, Belgium

Dr P. Sasse, General practitioner, Belgium

Dr L. Tondeur, Doctor in the process of specialization- Orthopedics, Belgium

Dr C. Kinnaert, general practitioner, Belgium

Dr A. Goffioul, General practitioner, Belgium

Dr C. Dave, General practitioner, Namur

Dr R. Rettmann, Urologist, Mons

Dr C. Nguyen Dinh, General practitioner

Dr MC Forrest, assistant in general medicine, Chastre

Dr JM Maisin, Gastroenterologist, Waterloo

Dr S. Doyle, General practitioner, Brussels

Dr A. Bousmar, Doctor, Belgium

Dr M. Heynen, Radiologist, Montigny-le-Tilleul

Dr MI Wera, Doctor, child psychiatrist, Theux

Dr S. le Jeune d’Allegeershecque, Dermatologist, Waterloo

Dr M. Bultot, General practitioner, Jalhay

Dr N. Vanackere, General practitioner, Joncret

Dr A. van Stappen, Doctor of Medicine, Ohain

Dr L. De Luca, Doctor, Belgium

Dr M. Haumont-Coolens, General practitioner, Brussels

Dr P. vanOldeneel, assistant general practitioner, Brussels

Dr J. Dumoulin General practitioner, Gembloux

Dr L. Clairbois, Orthopedic surgeon, Wavre

Dr T. Hertoghe, Internal Doctor, Zellik

Dr V. Roland, General practitioner, Charleroi

Dr O. De Vleeshouwer, General practitioner, Saint-Hubert

Dr L. Lateur, General practitioner, Ecaussinnes d’Enghien

Dr M. Decerf, General practitioner, Belgium

Dr S. Ben Amara, General practitioner, Belgium

Dr M. Decoste, General practitioner, Lavacherie

Dr C. Opsomer, physical medicine and rehabilitation, Genval

Dr L. Marlier, General practitioner, Belgium

Dr C. Vanschepdael, General practitioner, Saint-Hubert

Dr ML Boulangé, General practitioner, Laeken

Dr E. Sanchez, General practitioner, Houyet

Dr C. Docquier, General practitioner, Nassogne

Dr M. Alafakis, General practitioner, Jupille

Dr JY Guillaume, General practitioner, Sambreville

Dr R. Ricci Risso, Physical medicine and rehabilitation, Ixelles

Dr N. Debecker, Adult Psychiatrist, Boussu

Dr C. Heinz, Doctor readapter, Feluy

Dr A. Massez, Radiologist, Forest

Dr C. Messaud, Psychiatrist, Profonodeville

Dr S. Achaara, General practitioner, Belgium

Dr M. Bous, retired pediatric hematology and cancer specialist, Marchin

Dr C. Schramme, General practitioner, Belgium

Dr G. Colin, Radiologist, Brussels

Dr M. Jehaes, General practitioner, Ransart

Dr V. d’Aspremont, Child psychiatry assistant, Belgium

Pr C. Chantrain, Pediatrician, Liège

Dr C. Nicolaie, Specialist pulmonologist, Brussels

Dr L. Kalbert, general medicine assistant, Belgium

Dr MP Van Craynest, Specialist in pathological anatomy, Ophain

Dr J. Dethier, Psychiatrist, Belgium

Dr G. Vandermoten, Onco-pneumologist, Namur

Dr M. Provost, retired general practitioner

Dr FX Sibille, Doctor, Lustin

Dr E. Dechesne, General practitioner, Liège

Dr N. Dubuissons, Neurologist Belgium

Dr O. de Maere, Doctor Anesthetist-Resuscitator, Brussels

Dr P. Vroonen, Specialist Doctor in Emergency Medicine, Belgium

Dr J. Pelzer, child psychiatrist, Wiede

Dr V. Dinh, General practitioner, Belgium

Dr P. Vrielynck, neurologist doctor, Louvain-la-Neuve

Dr I. Deneff, Psychiatrist, Esneux

Dr P. Fraga, Psychiatrist, Montigny-Le-Tilleul

Dr M. Krug, General practitioner, Court saint etienne

Dr T. Danois, Anesthesiologist, Namur

Dr A. Durnez, Reumatoloog, Kraainem

Dr D. Henrard, anesthesiologist, Wasseiges

Dr V. De meeus, Geriatrician, Etterbeek

Dr A. Leurquin General practitioner, Nivelles

Dr I. Scagnol, Pathologist, Belgium

Dr K. Layoubi, General practitioner, Brussels

Dr V. Marchal, Occupational doctor, Liège

Dr D. Schoefs, General practitioner, Belgium

Dr B. Goffart, Psychiatrist, Brussels

Dr L. Legros, Pediatrician, Brussels

Dr JP Daxhelet, Anesthesiologist

Dr J. Geukens, Dermatoloog, Belgium

Dr T. Maerten, Doctor, Waterloo

Dr D. Bafort, Huisarts, Eeklo

Dr P. Vanderheyden, Psychiatrist, Belgium

Dr I. Porcher, General practitioner, Woluwe-Saint-Pierre

Dr D. Bouillon, General practitioner, Ghlin

Dr S. Daxhelet, General practitioner, Montigny-le-Tilleul

Dr A. De Meyer, General practitioner, Lasne

Dr S. Deneweth, Orthopedische Surgery – Traumatology, Buizingen

Dr G. Jacquemin, physical medicine and rehabilitation, Forest

Dr M. Berny, General practitioner, Chastre

Dr J. Siquet, Doctor specialized in transfusion and IT, Ans

Dr VM Baranova, Dr. Master of Public Health, Belgium

Dr M. Amand, general practitioner, Brûly

Dr S. Mitran, Dermatologist, Belgium

Dr W. Lichtert, Huisarts, Eppegem

Dr E. Eyckmans, Huisarts, Kessenich

Dr E. Cattoir, Huisarts, Melsele

Dr F. Evrard, Doctor – Neurologist, Ottignies

Dr M. Plovie, Huisarts, Gent

Dr L. Elias, Ca ndidate specialist in occupational medicine, Donceel

Dr S. Vander Donckt, Huisarts, Zwevegem

Dr K. Neyens, Arts, Zonhoven

Dr F. Braem, Huisarts, Belgium

Dr J. Huvenne, General practitioner, Wavre

Dr B. Van Elst, Fertiliteitsarts, Belgium

Dr C. Goossens, Dermatologist, Genval

Dr H. Tubbax, Orthopedie Traumatologie, Belgium

Dr B. Langouche, General practitioner, Belgium

Dr M. Chamiec, Gynecologist, Belgium

Dr L. Gillis, Arts, Rumst

Dr E. Van den Bogaert, Family doctor, Brussels

Dr G. Guiot, General practitioner and acupuncturist, Libin

Dr B. Dekeyser, Insurance Medicine, Kain

Dr J. Linmans, medical doctor GP, Hasselt

Dr P. Leroy, Neuropediatrician, Belgium

Dr A. Brans, Gynecologist, Belgium

Dr D. Pestiaux, General practitioner, Liberchies

Dr A. Daron, Pediatric Neurologist, Thimister

Dr M. Cecere, Doctor, Brussels

Dr C. Barrea, Neuropediatrician, Liège