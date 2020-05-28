DNA Damage, Brain Cancer: 513 Doctors and 900 Belgian Health Professionals Sound Alarm on 5G
Ed. Note: Thanks to Rafael Mendoza Torres for bringing this to my attention:
This is from Avaat.org and is further evidence that it is not just fringe groups that are concerned about the effects of 5G.
The following is a letter signed by 434 Belgian doctors and 900 health professionals.
See also: http://www.avaate.org/spip.php?article2845
Here is their letter:
Faced with the massive and reckless deployment of wireless technologies, we, health professionals, ask the government to enforce the precautionary principle in order to protect the population and more particularly the most vulnerable groups, including pregnant women. and children.
In the midst of a pandemic, while citizens are confined and society is under severe strain, Proximus started on March 31 the deployment of the future 5G in 30 municipalities around Brussels.
Even if it could be a simple coincidence, this seems indecent to us at a time when the Belgians must fight together to try to overcome the human drama that concerns us all. At the same time, consumer organizations have been quick to publish articles claiming that the technology is not dangerous.
The exposure of the population to electromagnetic radio frequency / microwave (RF / MO) radiation has been increasing over the past decades. Wireless home phones (DECT), smartphones, tablets in 3G then 4G, Wi-Fi at home, at work, in nurseries, schools, transport and public places…
And now we are witnessing the arrival of 5G or at least 4G +.
However, the safety of this exposure has never been demonstrated. On the contrary, evidence of its harmfulness is accumulating. Since 2011, moreover, electromagnetic RF / MO radiation from wireless technologies has been considered by the WHO as possibly carcinogenic (class 2B), largely because of the increased risks of gliomas and acoustic neuromas among long-term users. cell phone date.
The Precautionary Principle was in no way respected during the massive deployment of these wireless technologies.
However, when serious and possibly irreversible risks have been identified, the lack of certainty should not be used as a pretext to postpone measures to protect the environment and health.
We have reviewed the independent scientific literature and we refer, among other things, to Resolution 1815 of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. Our conclusions agree with those of independent specialists, and are that the precautionary principle is currently not applied and that the protection of the health of citizens, and children in particular, is not ensured in the face of overexposure to these electromagnetic radiation. RF / MO.
The standards intended to protect the population from exposure to electromagnetic radiation RF / MO only take into account the heating of tissues (thermal effect) during an exposure of limited duration.
These standards do not take into account repeated and / or prolonged exposures, or any non-thermal biological effects which occur at values significantly lower than the values currently authorized. They were not designed to protect fetuses, children, adolescents, the elderly, etc.
For children, the risks may be increased due to the cumulative effects of prolonged exposure. Their brains, organs and developing and immature tissues may be more sensitive to exposure. And the rays penetrate proportionally more deeply into their organs than into those of adults since their dimensions are smaller.
The widespread deployment of wireless technologies has known health risks for several decades.
Numerous studies (studies on cells, animals, epidemiological studies) confirm the existence of non-thermal biological effects induced by exposure to electromagnetic radiation RF / MO emitted by wireless technologies. These biological effects are, for example, DNA damage (ruptures), disturbances in protein synthesis, sperm alterations, disturbances in hormone synthesis.
We know the consequences of DNA damage, including their link with the occurrence of cancer. The latest studies on rats conducted in 2018 by two different independent institutes (NTP and Ramazzini) have shown that exposure to electromagnetic RF / MO radiation increases the occurrence of tumors, especially in the brain. Following this, in March 2019, the International Agency for Research on Cancer recommended a reassessment of the classification of these radiations within 4 years.
In May 2019, the Belgian Superior Health Council recognizes, in an opinion on non-ionizing radiation, the existence of the biological effects of this radiation at non-thermal levels; their link with the development of cancers (significant and statistically significant increases in the risk of cerebral gliomas and homolateral acoustic neuromas); the link between maternal exposure to electromagnetic fields from mobile phone frequencies and the existence of behavioral and language disorders in children.
Although it takes more than 20 years for some cancers to develop, there is already an increase in glioblastomas (brain cancers) in populations in some European countries. In view of these elements, it would therefore become unseemly to dare to continue to claim that all of this represents no danger to health.
What about 5G?
The installation of 5G will require significant relaxation of standards that are already far too high.
In addition, this technology, which presents technical specificities different from technologies of previous generations, has not been the subject of preliminary health studies. Some scientists fear an increase in the occurrence of skin cancer and eye damage linked to the use of higher carrier frequencies.
In addition, the multiplication of the number of relay antennas necessary for the installation of the 5G network and the absolute hyper-connectivity in which it will precipitate society will impose a generalized and certain increase in the levels of exposure of the populations.
This is equivalent to predicting a situation where the overall health risk would be increased by a factor that cannot be determined in advance, with health consequences of which we do not know the nature and over which we would have no control.
This would also amount to a breach of the Nuremberg Code since it would ultimately be an experiment on humans without their consent, without certainty that the benefit to society is greater than the risk incurred …
As doctors, we are already deploring more and more pathologies that may be linked to environmental components such as this increasing exposure of the population to electromagnetic radiation from wireless. We also receive testimonials and we meet more and more people suffering from physical disorders potentially linked to exposure to electromagnetic radiation such as sleep disorders, tinnitus, palpitations, headaches, attention disorders and concentration, severe pain …
We ask, with reference to Resolution 1815 of May 2011 of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, as well as in line with dozens of calls from doctors and scientists around the world, that local public representatives, regional and federal authorities take their responsibilities and the necessary measures to obtain:
• The application of the Precautionary Principle in order to protect the population, especially the youngest, children, pregnant women, the elderly,
• A moratorium on the deployment of 5G pending health impact studies,
• Raising awareness among citizens, in particular parents, adolescents and pregnant women, about the responsible and responsible use of wireless connected objects,
• The establishment of truly protective exposure standards based on the thermal and non-thermal biological effects of RF / MO electromagnetic fields and radiation,
• The creation of a vigilance center or a symptom inventory organization in connection with this exhibition.
With this carte blanche, we reach the thousands of doctors and scientists from around the world who, since 2000, have joined their voices in recurrent calls to alert populations and politicians to the dangers of wireless technologies.
Today, we are among the 434 Belgian doctors and 900 health professionals to sign the “Hippocrates Electrosmog Appeal” to ask the government to apply the precautionary principle in order to protect the population against these dangers. You will find on our website all the references relating to the information communicated above: https://www.hippocrates-electrosmog-appeal.be/
The recent news worries us all the more, but let us bet together that it can be the occasion of new awakenings and advances in the field of prevention, which must today and more than ever make the object of all our attention.
https://www.brusselstimes.com/all-news/belgium-all-news/109231/health-workers-call-for-caution-over-5g-roll-out/
https://www.lalibre.be/debats/opinions/lesions-de-l-adn-cancers-du-cerveau-414-professionnels-de-la-sante-belges-sonnent-l-alerte-sur-la-5g-5ea976577b50a67d2ee98738?fbclid=IwAR1Rs61P_hA_LshMXzhLLidbfU9VD649QI5uw7dZx9_m3mcGZCNNlBlVTqc
And here is the list of doctors – and no, they are not all homeopaths.
“Faced with the massive and reckless deployment of wireless technologies, we, health professionals, ask the government to enforce the precautionary principle in order to protect the population and more particularly the most vulnerable groups, including pregnant women. and children.”
Signed:
Dr V. Verly, General practitioner, Woluwe-St-Lambert
Dr M. Koelman, General practitioner, CU public health School Medicine, Limal
Dr S. Scheffer, General practitioner, Limal
Dr V. Marneffe, Neurosurgeon, Dion-Valmont
Dr N. Whenham, Medical Oncologist, Lima
Dr V. Jadoulle, Psychiatric Doctor, Ottignies-Louvain-la-Neuve
Dr D. Hercot, Attached doctor – training General practitioner and public health, politics and management of health systems, Etterbeek
Dr S. Andries, Pediatrician, Gembloux
Dr Vincent Verschaeve, Oncologist, Charleroi
Dr F. Cornelis, Oncologist, Woluwe-St-Lambert
Pr V. Havelange, Hematologist, Brussels
Pr C. Daumerie, Specialist Doctor, Sterrebeek
Dr S. Tenreira Martins, General practitioner, Auderghem
Dr E. Koelman, General practitioner, Evere
Dr JM Gilles, General practitioner, Molenbeek
Dr Th. Connerotte, Hematologist, Ottignies
Dr P. Abouhamad, Nuclear medicine doctor, Namur
Dr S. Vanneste, Emergency physician, Wavre
Dr I. Graulich, General practitioner, Bousval
Dr H. Bakkali, General practitioner, Anderlecht
Dr MJ Amaral, Gynecologist, Namur
Dr P. Jadoulle, General practitioner, Marchienne-au-Pont
Dr Ch. Van Cutsem, General practitioner, Etterbeek
Dr M. Verheyen, Geneesheer, Tienen
Dr Ch. Anslot, Pediatrician, Anderlecht
Dr C. Ruyssen, Pediatrician Wavre
Dr A. Angheben, General practitioner, Etterbeek
Dr B. Janssens, General practitioner, Gembloux
Dr R. Miah, Obstetrician Gynecologist, Chapelle lez herlaimont
Dr M.-D. Petit, General practitioner, Louvain-La-Neuve
Dr P. Pierret, Neurologist, Soye
Dr M.-D. François, Pediatrician, Chastre
Dr F. Saussu, Doctor Neurologist, Ottignies
Dr A.-F. Hubert, Pediatrician, Chaumont-Gistoux
Dr I. Kint, Physician of functional and nutritional medicine, Profondeville
Dr N. Stein, Pediatrician, Ohey
Dr S. Bulduk, General practitioner, Saint-Josse-ten-Noode
Dr B. Steichen, General practitioner, Brussels
Dr D. Pereira, General practitioner, Uccle
Dr J.-C. Leeuwerck, General practitioner, Schaerbeek
Dr A. Michel, General practitioner, Limal
Dr P. Van Kerckhove, General practitioner, Molenbeek St-Jean
Dr J. Coppe, Psychiatrist and nutritionist, Wavre
Dr C. Devred, General practitioner, Kraainem
Dr M. Sevenants, General practitioner, Saint Gilles
Dr C. Bleyenheuft, Physical doctor and rehabilitation, Namur
Dr Ch. Godefroit, General practitioner, Laeken
Dr A. Bulduk, General practitioner, Evere
Dr O. Ouakas, General practitioner, Molenbeek-St-Jean
Dr M. Tondeur, Retired pediatrician, Linkebeek
Pr V. van Pesch, Neurologist, Woluwe-St-Lambert
Dr C. Durieu, General practitioner, Noville-Les-Bois
Dr HQ Le Nhu, general practitioner, Auderghem
Dr J. Lakhal, General practitioner, Forest
Dr M. Seutin, Child psychiatrist, Schaerbeek
Dr M. Vanderveken, Social Medicine, Brussels
Dr W. Zhu, Assistant general medicine, Sint-Stevens-Woluwe
Dr G. Wieers, Internist, Genval
Dr J. Huvenne, General practitioner, Wavre
Dr V. Olbregts, General practitioner, Villers-la-Ville
Dr M. Noyen, Pensioner doctor, Bierges
Dr Ch. Van Ruyssevelt, Doctor – Radiologist, Ottignies-Louvain-la-Neuve
Dr M. De Greift, General practitioner, Auderghem
Dr E. Borremans, General practitioner, Braine l’Alleud
Dr P. Jenaer, General practitioner, Brussels
Dr A.-P. Schillings, Radiologist, Senologist, Ottignies
Dr T. Voicu, Pediatrician, Chaumont-Gistoux
Dr J. Noël, Pulmonologist, Walhain
Dr S. Ledeghen, ENT Doctor, Loupoigne
Dr M. Streel, General practitioner, Brussels
Dr M. Ch. Berghezan, General practitioner, Braine le chateau
Dr E. Dardenne, Urologist, Ottignies
Pr J. Melin, Internal cardiologist, Woluwe-Saint-Lambert
Dr FX Romain, Doctor of Medicine, Woluwe-Saint-Pierre
Dr N. Lasa Montoya, General practitioner, Charleroi
Dr JP Haxhe, Surgeon, Chaumont-Gistoux
Dr Ph. Antoine, Neuropsychiatrist, Schaerbeek
Dr I. Van Acker, School arts, Gent
Dr T. Aouattah, Gastroenterologist, Bierges
Dr R. Boutemy, Doctor – senologist radiologist, Ixelles
Dr N. Hogge, Child psychiatrist, Watermael
Dr A. Lecloux, Pediatrician, Court-St-Etienne
Dr C. Draguet, Doctor, Longueville
Dr C. Moyersoen, General practitioner, Wezembeek-Oppem
Dr D. Goddart, Doctor – Radiologist, La Louvière
Dr E. Brewaeys, General practitioner, Brussels
Dr L. Delle Vigne, Gynecologist, Brussels
Dr L. Romedenne, General practitioner, Woluwe-St-Lambert
Dr M. Lonneux, Doctor, Gembloux
Dr P. Desclee, Radiologist, Woluwe-St-Pierre
Dr T Lê, Pediatrician, Limal
Dr T. Puttemans, Radiologist, Rixensart
Dr V. Boon, Gynecologist, Wavre
Dr A. Pirlet, Specialist, Ramillies
Dr E. Ponte, Radiologist, Wavre
Dr R. Poncin, Oncologist, Profondeville
Dr M.-F. Wauthier, Doctor, Wavre
Dr VA De Wilde, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Algology, Yvoir
Dr J. Embise, General practitioner, Nassogne
Dr P. Lauwers, General practitioner, Evere
Dr P. Awouters, Doctor Stomatologist, Ottignies
Dr OM Thiran, General practitioner, Lonzee
Dr X. Lequeu, General practitioner, Bois de Lessines
Dr N. Delhez, General practitioner, Ambly
Dr V. Fraselle, Physician and rehabilitation, Uccle
Dr F. Bastogne, General practitioner, Louvain-la-Neuve
Dr A. Parada, General practitioner, Trois-Ponts
Dr A. Leclercq, Doctor, Forest
Dr A. Stinglhamber, Ophthalmologist, Louvain-la-Neuve
Dr A. Wauthier, Child psychiatrist, Merelbeke
Dr AS Crochelet, Pediatrician, Bayne Heusay
Dr C. Gielen, General practitioner, Rixensart
Dr F. Jenaer, General practitioner, Etterbeek
Dr R. Müler, Pediatrician, Tournai
Dr E. Seny, General practitioner, migrainology, Hannut
Dr I. De Bock, General practitioner, Brussels
Dr M. Lefrancq, ENT Doctor, Bierges
Dr A. Debyser, Huisarts, Zaventem
Dr M. Hubert, General practitioner, Sambreville
Dr F. Decorte, General practitioner, Genappe
Dr I. Eeckhout, Dermatologist, Melle
Dr L. Temmerman, Dermatologist, Kruisem
Dr A. Coolen, Arts, Mortsel
Dr A. Salaroli, Hematologist, Brussel
Dr C. Tennstedt, General practitioner, Woluwe
Dr C. Hossay, Gynecologist, Kraainem
Dr A. de vits, Arts verloskundige, Merelbeke
Dr L. Vandecasteele, Arts, Gent
Dr M. Avets, Huisarts, Gent
Dr AM Lontie, Huisarts, Gent
Dr K. De Mey, Sint Andries
Dr S. Colaes, Huisarts, Scheldewindeke
Dr N. Clumeck, Psychiatrist, Brussels
Dr C. Vaysse-van Oost, Doctor in Palliative Care, LLN
Dr P. Hannon, Doctor, Liège
Dr C. Van der thereforekt, Nuclear Medicine Internist, Soignies
Pr A. Boom, Doctor Researcher, Faculty of Medicine ULB
Dr M. Vander Stappen, Pneumo-oncologist, Belgium
Dr C. Hulstaert, General practitioner, Schaerbeek
Dr JM Delaive, Doctor, Belgium
Dr F. Gueibe, General practitioner, Libin
Dr T. Willemart, Neurologist, Belgium
Dr N. Samain, General practitioner, Belgium
Dr J. Bourguignon, Infanto-Juvenile Psychiatry, Brussels
Dr G. Hubert, General practitioner, Tourinnes-St-Lambert
Dr A. Guilmot, Assistant Physician Candidate in Neurology, Belgium
Dr M. Hars, Wezembeek-Oppem, General and School Doctor
Dr N. Ben El Mostapha, Emergency physician, Bousval
Dr C. Cayphas, Obstetrician-Gynecologist, Rhode-St-Genèse
Dr S. Swinnen, Oogchirurg, Bree
Dr S. Wynants, Oogarts, Antwerpen
Dr C. Colinet, General practitioner, Brussels
Dr J. Denis, Arts, Emblem
Dr E. Van Hoogenbemt, Arts, Zwalm
Dr M. Migeotte, General practitioner, Herstal
Dr J. Catala, General practitioner, Belgium
MD, PhD, S. Van Gool, Kinderoncologie, Herent
Dr. MD. de Hemptinne, Doctor, Belgium
Dr L. Barras, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Wavre
Dr K. Van Kerkhoven, Arts, Antwerpen
Dr B. Lefevre, Huisarts, Deurne
Dr J. Lintermans, Doctor of Science, Pharmaceutical Consultant, Louvain-la-Neuve
Dr L. Renard, Oncological Radiotherapy, Belgium
Dr P. Wollaert, Huisarts, Schoten
Pr L. Labriola, Nephrologist, Woluwe-St-Lambert
Dr S. Depicker, Arts, Oostkamp
Dr A. Verleysen, Huisarts, Aalst
Dr JE Vanderheyden, Neurologist, Fleurus
Dr A. Van Dessel, Surgeon, Lasne
Dr E. Traey, Arts, Belgium
Dr V. Grégoire, General practitioner, Frasnes-Lez-Gosselies
Pr C. Huart, ENT, Woluwe-St-Lambert
Dr L. Gérard, Doctor in Intensive Care, Brussels
Dr C. Collienne, Hospital Practitioner in Intensive Care, Tervueren
Dr V. Gillion, Nephrologist, Belgium
Dr J. Van Winghem, Pediatrician, Wezembeek
Dr A. Luyckx, General practitioner, Belgium
Pr B. Navez, Abdominal Surgery, Nalinnes
Dr S. Marien, Geriatrician, Belgium
Dr S. Mastrobuoni, Cardiac Surgeon, Sterrebeek
Dr N. de Suray, Gastroenterologist, Belgium
Dr A. Gigi, Child psychiatrist, Arlon
Dr K. Vandewalle, Huisarts, Brugge
Dr MC Husken, Retired occupational doctor, Overijse
Dr M. Soeur, Neurologist, Huldenberg
Dr JM Huard, Doctor, Overijse
Dr C. Lhonneux, Gastro-Enterologist, Brussels
Dr E. Van den Heuvel, Huisarts, Overmere
Dr C. Debeer, General practitioner, Anderlecht
Dr C. Canon, Doctor, Teacher, Namur
Dr M. Ndamé, General practitioner, Nivelles
Dr Y. Bertholet, General practitioner, Belgium
Dr M. Dullaert, Huisaert, Lokeren
Dr C. Dachelet, Dermatologist, UCL Godinne site
Dr M. Herssens, Homeopathisch Arts, Lokeren
Dr JL Fontaine, General practitioner, Gerpinnes
Dr V. Dablemont, General practitioner, Ixelles
Dr P. Vanhulle, Huisarts, Blankenberge
Dr J. Troubleyn, Huisarts, Maasei
Dr P. Fernez, Doctor, Sombreffe
Dr H. Mermans, Huisarts, Niel
Dr W. Samyn, Huisarts, Kortrijk
Dr M. Thoolen, huisarts Geneeskunde voor het Volk Genk
Dr P. Nicodemus, Huisarts, Genk
Dr L. Ben Messaoud, Huisarts, Genk
Dr F. Otten, Kontich
Dr N. Hachez, Occupational doctor, Wépion
Dr V. Hachez, School Doctor, Gembloux
Dr A. Dalhem, Pediatrician, Belgium
Dr L. Berghmans, Huisarts, Hemiksem
Dr G. Francken, Huisarts, Essen
Dr M. Vandenbussche, General practitioner, Woluwe-St-Lambert
Dr J. Bergé, Orthodontist, Oudenaarde
Dr A. van Veen, arts algemene geneeskunde, Arendonk
Dr A. Hainaux, Retired doctor, Belgium
Dr A. Neckebroek, Huisarts, Schoten
Dr K. Cooman, Huisarts, Brakel
Dr I. Desmedts, Huisarts, Roselaere
Dr. A. Dermul; Huisarts, Brugge
Dr F. Sierens, arts homeopaat, Knokke-Heist
Dr A. Godderis, arts, Miss
Dr S. Depreitere, huisarts, Brugge
Dr C. Lefever, arts, Berchem
Dr R. Segers, huisarts, Sinaai
Dr J. Conings, Arts, Bree
Dr H. De Smet, Arts, Meerbeek
Dr P. Lanoye, Arts, Belgium
Dr L. Dehaen, Huisarts, Merchte
Dr Steyaert Brigitte, Arts, Leuven
Dr Vanden Eynde, Eric, Tervuren, dokter in de diergeneeskunde
Dr Doeuvre, Erwin, Oostende, Arts-homeopaat
Dr P. Gengoux, Homeopathic dermatologist, Etterbeek
Dr JH Keijzer, General practitioner, La Louvière
Dr JC Marot, Namur
Dr V. Col, Endocrino-diabetologist, Ottignies
Dr M. Benaets, Cardiologist, LLN
Dr T. Dugernier, Intensivist, Ottignies
Dr I. Michel, Anesthesiologist, Ottignies
Dr T. Roy, Doctor, Etterbeek
Dr J. Simar, Biologist, Limal
Dr E. Agneessens, Doctor, Brussels
Dr T. Sprockeels, Urological Surgeon, Wepion
Dr S. Kassam, Pediatrician, Belgium
Dr J. Simar, Pediatrician, Genval
Dr N. Delbrassine, Ophthalmologist, Bierges
Dr M. Heymans, Doctor, Grez Doiceau
Dr V. De Winde, Specialist Doctor, Ottignies
Dr V. Selosse, Doctor, Ottignies
Dr A. Wauters, Cardiologist, Ottignies
Dr E. Duchene, Psychiatrist for adolescents, Schaerbeek
Dr E. Theunissen, Physician of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Waterloo
Dr C. Herinckx, General practitioner, Brussels
Dr J. Schoonjans, Radiologist, Ottignies
Dr JC Degols, Court-St-Etienne
Dr V. Momber, General practitioner, Belgium
Pr JP Machiels, Oncologist, Woluwe
Dr P. Awouters, Stomatologist, Champion
Dr A. Picard, Doctor, Houyet
Dr P. Serneels, Doctor, Ittre
Dr A. Degraeuwe, Dermatologist in Training (MACCS), Belgium
Dr N. Hetsch, Visceral Surgeon, Ottignies
Dr B. Gressens, Doctor, Chastre
Dr C. Van Damme, Psychiter, Dion-Valmont
Dr M. Desmit, General practitioner, Brussels
Dr A. De Winter, General practitioner, St-Gilles
Dr JC Dutranoy, Digestive Surgeon, Ottignies
Dr A. Mayence, General practitioner, Brussels
Dr L. Pratte, Pediatrician, Ottignies
Dr M. Melchior, General practitioner, Rixensart
Dr L. Van den Bossche, Huisarts, Puurs
Dr A. Gille, Emergency Doctor, Belgium
Dr JF Legrève, Obstetrician, Ophain
Dr P. Coomans de Brachène, General practitioner, Ottignies
Dr L. Bougata, General practitioner, Ottignies
Dr B. Majerus, Surgeon, Chaumont-Gistoux
Dr A. Hubert, Pediatrician, Dion le val
Dr F. Bosman, General practitioner, Ottigines
Dr C. Feincoeur, General practitioner
Dr F. Verhegghen, General practitioner, Schaerbeek
Dr A. Amraoui, Cardiologist, Brussels
Dr V. Baudoux, General practitioner, Nivelles
Dr M. Puzeist, Dermatologist, Ottignies-Louvain-la-Neuve
Dr L. Fostier, Assistant General Practitioner, Brussels.
Dr M. Maureen, General practitioner, Ottiginies
Dr T. Thi My Quyên, General practitioner, Dilbeek
Dr M. Glibert, General practitioner, Genappe
Dr M. Bawin, General practitioner, Liège
Dr R. Niessen, Intensivist, Brussels
Dr V. Van Migen, General practitioner, Libramont
Dr R. Heintz, General practitioner, Arlon
Dr D. Veldekens, Psychiatrist, Fouleng
Dr M. Gualtieri, Doctor, Court-St-Etienne
Dr G. Heintz, Doctor, Belgium
Dr S. Guns, General practitioner, Anhée
Dr B. Michaux, General practitioner, Grez-doiceau
Dr. JL. Vanderlinden, Huisarts, Tielt-Winge
Dr F. Vanden Berghe, Gepensioneerd huisarts, Genk
Dr O. Maréchal, Nutritionist, Sirault
Dr C. Deneyer, General practitioner, Brussels
Dr B. Lambert, Arts, Kortrijk
Dr J. Valembois, General practitioner, Binche
Dr T. Crepin, General practitioner, Wavre
Dr. ML. Allen, General practitioner homeopath, Fosses-La-Ville
Dr S. Rèsimont, Functional medicine, Brussels
Dr S. Bourgeois, Specialist in neurology, Braine-l’ailleud
Dr G. Van dingenen, Huisarts, Geel
Dr L. Van den Bossche, Huisarts, Puurs-Sint-Amands
Dr A. Ansiaux, General practitioner, Belgium
Dr G. Gabriëls, Arts, Stokrooie
Dr M. Toussaint, Doctor, Marchin
Dr P. Restu, Emergency Doctor, Evrehaille
Dr T. Coppens, Specialist Neurologist, Ohain
Dr C. Collinet, General practitioner, Schaerbeek
Dr JP Fiévet, Ophthalmologist, Brussels
Dr S. Tomas, Anesthesiologist, Bousval
Dr C. Druart, Doctor,
Dr J. Spoden, General practitioner, Belgium
Dr C. Ruyssen, Pediatrician, Wavre
Dr F. Breuskin, Gastro-Enterologist, Belgium
Dr J. Vereeke, Cardiologist, Schaerbeek
Dr A. Raes, Glabais
Dr S. Blocx, General practitioner, Flémalle
Dr B. Ledegen, Geneesheer, Antwerpen
Dr ME Janssen, General practitioner, Bressoux
Dr V. Colmant, General practitioner, Dour
Dr Ngoc Que TRAN, General practitioner, Brussels
Dr C. Braun, Emergency Doctor, Overijse
Dr Y. Vercruysse, Anderlecht, Doctor
Dr C. Boulanger, Pediatrician, Brussels
Dr JC Verougstraete, Gynecologist, Ottignies
Dr V. Remouchamp, Radiotherapist Oncologist, CHU UCL Namur
Dr E. Aertgeerts, Anesthesiologist, Sohier
Dr S. O’Brien, General practitioner, Brussels
Dr I. Van Acker, Arts, Gent
Dr V. Goffin, Doctor, Celfontainre
Dr J. Loop, General practitioner, Brussels
Dr A. Jadot, General practitioner, Givry
Dr H. Scholtes, Gynecologist, Limelette
Dr R. Bochner, Veterinarian, Brussels
Dr A. Dalhem, Pediatrician, Belgium
Dr S. Godfroid, Psychiatric Doctor, Belgium
Dr V. van ransbeeck, Child psychiatrist, Belgium
Dr C. Duyst, veterinarian osteopahe, Brussels
Dr B. Fourez, Psychiatrist, Overijse
Dr R. Sferrazza, Child psychiatrist, Brussels
Dr C. Meylemans, General practitioner, Court-St-Etienne
Dr M. Schaubroeck, Huisarts met pensioen, Gent
Dr E. Leunus, General practitioner, Years
Dr P. Tromme, Surgeon, Belgium
Dr E. Janssens, Neuroloog, Taintignie
Dr MG Cuvelier, General practitioner, Ronse
Dr N. Tellier, General practitioner, stress medicine, Rixensart
Dr Dragos Ifrim, Anesthesiologist, Belgium
Dr A. Brouwers, Doctor, Grivegnée
Dr P. Gillet, Doctor-Psychologist, Beaufays
Dr Y. Deckers, Rheumatologist, Brussels
Dr K. Dulieu, Doctor of Medicine, Legs
Dr JL Legrand, Psychiatrist, psychoanalyst, Chercq
Dr A. Wauthier, Child psychiatrist, Uccle
Dr C. Vander Vorst, Child Psychiatrist, Belgium
Dr E. Masquelier, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Genval
Dr J. Derkenne, General practitioner, Ottignies
Dr C. Noël, Psychiatrist, Chastre
Dr A. Kerkhofs, Neurologist, Taintignies
Dr P. Poelman, psychotherapist, Gesves
Dr MC Duray, Neurologist, Brussels
Dr G. Marlier, Physical medicine and rehabilitation, Ciney
Dr J. Nguyen, hematologist, Avin
Dr P. Louis, General practitioner, Beauvechain
Dr MD, PHD, JM Raymackers, Neurologist, Perwez
Dr M. Lejeune, General practitioner, Belgium
Dr C. Dubus, Child Psychiatrist, Brussels
Dr N. Bourgois, Radiotherapist, Ittre
Dr T. Van Engeland, Anesthesiologist
Dr N. Sannikoff, Pediatrician, Héviller
Dr A. Gaudin, Anesthesiologist, Godinne
Dr C. Muller, Doctor of Medicine, Surgery and Childbirth, Seraing
Dr P. Lamouline, General practitioner, Bertrix
Dr A. Prové, Huisarts, Galmaardn
Dr S. Deheneffe, Radiotherapist, Belgium
Dr S. Swales, General practitioner, Mettet
Dr D. Lancel, Doctor Hainaut
Dr S. Legros, Neuropsychiatrist doctor, Linkebeek
Dr A. Weerens, Anesthesiologist, Dilbeek
Dr G. Masson, General practitioner, Anderlecht
Dr J. McConnell, General practitioner, Bièvre
Dr A. Lemaire, General practitioner, Rosière
Dr I. Dehem, Osteopathic Doctor, Kraainem
Dr S. Hoeffelman, Public health doctor and anesthetist, Koksijde
Dr Y. Deckers, Rheumatologist, Brussels
Dr C. Rolain, Emergency physician, Mollem
Dr O. Giantin, Assistant physician in general medicine, Marcinelle
Dr TA Medaghri, General practitioner, Brussels
Dr B. Ndayishima, Assistant general practitioner, Belgium
Dr P. Sasse, General practitioner, Belgium
Dr L. Tondeur, Doctor in the process of specialization- Orthopedics, Belgium
Dr C. Kinnaert, general practitioner, Belgium
Dr A. Goffioul, General practitioner, Belgium
Dr C. Dave, General practitioner, Namur
Dr R. Rettmann, Urologist, Mons
Dr C. Nguyen Dinh, General practitioner
Dr MC Forrest, assistant in general medicine, Chastre
Dr JM Maisin, Gastroenterologist, Waterloo
Dr S. Doyle, General practitioner, Brussels
Dr A. Bousmar, Doctor, Belgium
Dr M. Heynen, Radiologist, Montigny-le-Tilleul
Dr MI Wera, Doctor, child psychiatrist, Theux
Dr S. le Jeune d’Allegeershecque, Dermatologist, Waterloo
Dr M. Bultot, General practitioner, Jalhay
Dr N. Vanackere, General practitioner, Joncret
Dr A. van Stappen, Doctor of Medicine, Ohain
Dr L. De Luca, Doctor, Belgium
Dr M. Haumont-Coolens, General practitioner, Brussels
Dr P. vanOldeneel, assistant general practitioner, Brussels
Dr J. Dumoulin General practitioner, Gembloux
Dr L. Clairbois, Orthopedic surgeon, Wavre
Dr T. Hertoghe, Internal Doctor, Zellik
Dr V. Roland, General practitioner, Charleroi
Dr O. De Vleeshouwer, General practitioner, Saint-Hubert
Dr L. Lateur, General practitioner, Ecaussinnes d’Enghien
Dr M. Decerf, General practitioner, Belgium
Dr S. Ben Amara, General practitioner, Belgium
Dr M. Decoste, General practitioner, Lavacherie
Dr C. Opsomer, physical medicine and rehabilitation, Genval
Dr L. Marlier, General practitioner, Belgium
Dr C. Vanschepdael, General practitioner, Saint-Hubert
Dr ML Boulangé, General practitioner, Laeken
Dr E. Sanchez, General practitioner, Houyet
Dr C. Docquier, General practitioner, Nassogne
Dr M. Alafakis, General practitioner, Jupille
Dr JY Guillaume, General practitioner, Sambreville
Dr R. Ricci Risso, Physical medicine and rehabilitation, Ixelles
Dr N. Debecker, Adult Psychiatrist, Boussu
Dr C. Heinz, Doctor readapter, Feluy
Dr A. Massez, Radiologist, Forest
Dr C. Messaud, Psychiatrist, Profonodeville
Dr S. Achaara, General practitioner, Belgium
Dr M. Bous, retired pediatric hematology and cancer specialist, Marchin
Dr C. Schramme, General practitioner, Belgium
Dr G. Colin, Radiologist, Brussels
Dr M. Jehaes, General practitioner, Ransart
Dr V. d’Aspremont, Child psychiatry assistant, Belgium
Pr C. Chantrain, Pediatrician, Liège
Dr C. Nicolaie, Specialist pulmonologist, Brussels
Dr L. Kalbert, general medicine assistant, Belgium
Dr MP Van Craynest, Specialist in pathological anatomy, Ophain
Dr J. Dethier, Psychiatrist, Belgium
Dr G. Vandermoten, Onco-pneumologist, Namur
Dr M. Provost, retired general practitioner
Dr FX Sibille, Doctor, Lustin
Dr E. Dechesne, General practitioner, Liège
Dr N. Dubuissons, Neurologist Belgium
Dr O. de Maere, Doctor Anesthetist-Resuscitator, Brussels
Dr P. Vroonen, Specialist Doctor in Emergency Medicine, Belgium
Dr J. Pelzer, child psychiatrist, Wiede
Dr V. Dinh, General practitioner, Belgium
Dr P. Vrielynck, neurologist doctor, Louvain-la-Neuve
Dr I. Deneff, Psychiatrist, Esneux
Dr P. Fraga, Psychiatrist, Montigny-Le-Tilleul
Dr M. Krug, General practitioner, Court saint etienne
Dr T. Danois, Anesthesiologist, Namur
Dr A. Durnez, Reumatoloog, Kraainem
Dr D. Henrard, anesthesiologist, Wasseiges
Dr V. De meeus, Geriatrician, Etterbeek
Dr A. Leurquin General practitioner, Nivelles
Dr I. Scagnol, Pathologist, Belgium
Dr K. Layoubi, General practitioner, Brussels
Dr V. Marchal, Occupational doctor, Liège
Dr D. Schoefs, General practitioner, Belgium
Dr B. Goffart, Psychiatrist, Brussels
Dr L. Legros, Pediatrician, Brussels
Dr JP Daxhelet, Anesthesiologist
Dr J. Geukens, Dermatoloog, Belgium
Dr T. Maerten, Doctor, Waterloo
Dr D. Bafort, Huisarts, Eeklo
Dr P. Vanderheyden, Psychiatrist, Belgium
Dr I. Porcher, General practitioner, Woluwe-Saint-Pierre
Dr D. Bouillon, General practitioner, Ghlin
Dr S. Daxhelet, General practitioner, Montigny-le-Tilleul
Dr A. De Meyer, General practitioner, Lasne
Dr S. Deneweth, Orthopedische Surgery – Traumatology, Buizingen
Dr G. Jacquemin, physical medicine and rehabilitation, Forest
Dr M. Berny, General practitioner, Chastre
Dr J. Siquet, Doctor specialized in transfusion and IT, Ans
Dr VM Baranova, Dr. Master of Public Health, Belgium
Dr M. Amand, general practitioner, Brûly
Dr S. Mitran, Dermatologist, Belgium
Dr W. Lichtert, Huisarts, Eppegem
Dr E. Eyckmans, Huisarts, Kessenich
Dr E. Cattoir, Huisarts, Melsele
Dr F. Evrard, Doctor – Neurologist, Ottignies
Dr M. Plovie, Huisarts, Gent
Dr L. Elias, Ca ndidate specialist in occupational medicine, Donceel
Dr S. Vander Donckt, Huisarts, Zwevegem
Dr K. Neyens, Arts, Zonhoven
Dr F. Braem, Huisarts, Belgium
Dr J. Huvenne, General practitioner, Wavre
Dr B. Van Elst, Fertiliteitsarts, Belgium
Dr C. Goossens, Dermatologist, Genval
Dr H. Tubbax, Orthopedie Traumatologie, Belgium
Dr B. Langouche, General practitioner, Belgium
Dr M. Chamiec, Gynecologist, Belgium
Dr L. Gillis, Arts, Rumst
Dr E. Van den Bogaert, Family doctor, Brussels
Dr G. Guiot, General practitioner and acupuncturist, Libin
Dr B. Dekeyser, Insurance Medicine, Kain
Dr J. Linmans, medical doctor GP, Hasselt
Dr P. Leroy, Neuropediatrician, Belgium
Dr A. Brans, Gynecologist, Belgium
Dr D. Pestiaux, General practitioner, Liberchies
Dr A. Daron, Pediatric Neurologist, Thimister
Dr M. Cecere, Doctor, Brussels
Dr C. Barrea, Neuropediatrician, Liège