DIY Christmas Décor Ideas to make your home fabulous with a festive vibe

The above infographic was provided by Betway

The above infographic was provided by Betway

Christmas is knocking at the door, which means, “tis the season to be jolly”. Each year on Christmas, people spend a good amount of money on festive décor and thoughtful gifts. This year, amid pandemic, expenditure will be affected a little bit. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t enjoy your Christmas. Instead of roaming outside, buying decors, create cool and unique seasonal Christmas decorations by yourself and observe how much you can save each year on Christmas expenses with these following fabulous DIY Christmas décor ideas..

Ornament wreath

Have you ever imagined how much festivity an ornament wreath can add to your home? Make your lacklustre wall instantly pop with colours with an ornament wreath. Just wrap the wreath frame with a tinsel garland and glue the colourful ornaments on the frame. It is that simple.

3D snowflakes

Pretty paper snowflakes are one thing a Christmas décor must-have. This year make your pretty paper snowflakes livelier by turning them into 3D. Hang them overhead near the dining table and turn the entire dining in white décor for a complete wintery atmosphere. Sprinkle some greenery by hanging a green garland. Hang a jingle bells chain over the garland for a full Christmas mood.

Floral tree wrap

Christmas tree decoration is the pivotal part of Christmas. This year, make it extraordinary with floral tree wrap instead of traditional lights and ornaments. Cut some beautiful silk flower stems and stick them together in a chain—the more the vibrant. Try the wrap on the second smaller tree. You can also buy artificial flower garlands to wrap your Christmas tree.

Mini house advent calendar

An advent calendar is another crucial thing in Christmas décor. This Christmas give a twist with the tradition and upgrade it with a gingerbread version. Spruce up your mantle with festive aura by decorating it with small wooden houses. These mini houses are incredibly easy to make. Cut some balsa wood in the shape of houses and glue the pieces together. Then color the houses. Add number stickers to the houses. Use cotton and glue to make fake snow. The gingerbread advent calendar is ready to awe your guests.

Scented candles

Awaken the aura of your home this holiday by making your house smell irresistible with scented candles. You can burn the winter candles the whole season. For that You will need soy wax chips, color dye and scented oil. Melt the wax, mix your desired colored dye, and scented oil. Pour it in different shaped pots and let it sit solid. Your candle is ready.

Embroidery hoop Christmas wreath

Embellish your outdoors with the same festive vibe as indoor. Instead of the same old vine wreath, try something extraordinary this holiday. You only need an embroidery hoop, a plaid flannel, bright red cherries and “Joy” showcased in pretty letters to make the wreath for your door.

Painted Christmas light garland

You can add plenty of festivities only by decorating your home with a light garland. It is one of the traditional ways to wrap the Christmas tree as well. This holiday, spice up this thing a little more by painting the lights. Let your home brighten up with a variety of colours by decorating it with painted Christmas light garland.

Lace Snowflake ornaments

Laces resemble a lot with snowflakes and can make serenely beautiful ornaments. If you want to add some wintery vibe to your holiday decorations, lace snowflake ornaments are all you need. You can buy appliqué snowflakes, but if you can crochet, make your own snowflakes instead. Just make sure, the snowflakes are 1/4th of the size of the ornaments, so they don’t bend inside. Before inserting, give them a good starchy bath to achieve stiffness. You can also skip those and make the snowflakes with plain white papers, even better, cardstocks.

Pom Pom stockings

Bored of the same old stockings? Looking for adding more fun to your stockings this year? Decorate your mantle with cute and fluffy pom pom stockings. Make a bunch of pom pom with pompom makers which are available online shops. Once the pompoms are ready, stick them with needles on to your stocking. Or you can use permanent fabric glue to stick the pompoms. The best part of using glue is it will bind the pompoms tightly together on the stocking without gaping apart.

Jingle bell runner table decoration

Make your dining table incredibly festive with a Jingle bell runner. At first cut holly leaves from dark and light green cardstock. Use a wood skewer to put them all together in a twiner. Draw veins of the leaves with green-colored pencils. Run it down the center of the table and lay berries throughout and these berries are red Jingle bells.

DIY holiday card tree

This Christmas try something extraordinary with your holiday cards over time. Transform the old holiday cards and new Christmas correspondence into a tree-shaped installation on your wall. You can place a galvanized bucket under it to collect outgoing gifts, party favors and holiday mails.

Mason jar votives

If you have extra unused mason jars lying around your kitchen, utilize them as cute décor this Christmas. Transform those random jars into charming painted votives. You will need some chalky paints, painter’s tape, Christmas tree stencils, Epsom salt and candles to make the votives. Simple!