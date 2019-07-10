Did Salinas and Betancourt Break Up?

Does it mean they have broken up?

According to Caleb Torres García for Quien Magazine in Mexico, Emiliano Salinas has stopped following Alejandro Betancourt on Instagram.

“The official account of Emiliamo on Instagram, @salinasemiliano, with almost 23,000 followers… no longer follows Alejandro Betancourt (@alexbetancourtl), who is not [Salinas’] follower either,” writes Torres Garcia.

Salinas and Betancourt were friends, lovers and business partners for years.

The horrible strain on both of them, because of the Mexican national scandal caused by their following the despicable Keith Alan Raniere may have caused them to part.

Betancourt has told former Nxivm [Executive Success Programs] members that he is deeply sorry for his role in trying to extort DOS women and others into remaining silent in 2017.

Betancourt signed off on attorney letters, composed by Clare Bronfman and Keith Raniere, and sent to DOS women who were about to speak out against the abusive DOS sex slave sorority, that if they did not remain silent they would be subject to arrest.

Frank Report published his letters and it was confirmed in the recent court case against Raniere that this was the case. Betancourt was an extortionist, in partnership with Raniere and Bronfman.

The attorney letters, signed by Diego Ruiz Duran, attorney at law, represented that Betancourt was his client and that he was considering pressing criminal charges against the women and several others for extortion.

Betancourt, in his bogus extortion claim, named a group of Nxivm defectors and adversaries, including Toni Zarattini, Barbara Bouchey, Susan Dones, Joe O’Hara, Mark Vicente, Sarah Edmondson, Catherine Oxenberg, and Frank Parlato, as enemies of Nxivm and falsely alleged that this group was trying to extort him and Nxivm demanding $4 million dollars “or else”.

It was a complete lie and now that Nxivm [Executive Success Programs] is in tatters, Betancourt’s reputation is ruined and he faces possible arrest, he has expressed deep regret for his role in this deceitful reverse extortion plot.

However, Betancourt, a wealthy trust fund baby, has not offered to reimburse any of the people he harmed.

Viva Executive Success -Alejandro Betancourt, Nancy Salzman and Emiliano Salinas toast the wonder that is Keith Raniere and his creation - Nxivm.

Alex Betancourt, Nancy Salzman and Emiliano Salinas toast to Executive Success!

Zarattini had to retain attorneys. [He was the most vulnerable since he lived in Mexico]. Bouchey was advised by US Customs that she should not travel to Mexico or she might face arrest.

MK10ART's painting of Toni Zaratrini, one of the true heroes of the take down of Nxivm.

MK10ART’s painting of Toni Zaratrini, one of the true heroes of the take down of Nxivm.

None of the so-called enemies of Nxivm should feel safe to travel to Mexico.

Since Raniere’s conviction, Salinas has gone largely underground. Following a story in Frank Report that quoted sources who said he planned to leave Mexico and flee to Cuba if he was indicted by US authorities, Salinas left Mexico. He posed for a social media photograph in London with his actress wife, Ludwika Paleta, and actress, Grettell Valdez at the end of June.

Betancourt and Salinas operated Nxivm Mexico for more than 15 years, obeying their lord and master Raniere for all those years, up until Raniere was arrested in his Mexican hideout in Puerto Vallarta in March 2018.

In November 2017, Frank Report first revealed that Raniere fled to Monterrey, Mexico and posted pictures of him walking there with his sex slave Jimena Garza.

Raniere in a gated community in San Pedro Garza Garcia with his branded slave Jimena Garza.

Keith Alan Raniere fled to Monterrey in Nov, 2017, and is seen here walking with his sex-slave Jimena Garza. She is married to Omar ‘Cuckie’ Boone, one of the current leaders of Nxivm.

The FBI came to Monterrey to interview him but he fled to Puerto Vallarta.

Frank Report published the photo of one of his closest followers, his sex slave Nicki Clyne, in Puerto Vallarta – again disclosing his location.

Nicki Clyne reveals her location on Instagram. I naturally concluded that if she was in Puerto Vallarta, so was Keith Alan Raniere. The Feds found him there shortly afterward. So we have Nicki to thank for the arrest of Raniere. Thanks kid.

Nicki Clyne published this photo on Instagram which suggested she was in Puerto Vallarta. Frank Report published it and announced that where she was, Raniere was also likely to be.

This time he did not escape. Mexican federal police arrested him and deported him to the USA where he was immediately detained and charged with sex trafficking and other crimes.

On June 19, 2019, he was convicted in federal court in Brooklyn, NY. He remains in federal custody awaiting sentencing. He faces a minimum of 15 years and most likely a much longer sentence.

During the investigation and prosecution, there were many who thought Salinas and Betancourt would be arrested. So far they have avoided arrest. The investigation by US authorities is ongoing,

Were the two men victims?

To illustrate how complete the control Raniere had over Betancourt and Salinas – it is well known that Raniere told Betancourt that he was Benito Mussolini in his past life and he had much to atone for in his present life, because of the crimes he committed as Mussolini.

Betancourt asked him what he should do.

Raniere told him that atonement for his past life was only possible if Betancourt obeyed Raniere for the rest of his present life.

As for Salinas, Raniere explained that the only way he would become elevated to a higher spiritual platform was to follow his true nature.

At the time Salinas, following in his master’s footsteps, was having sex with many of the Nxivm women who found him more available, and less jealous than Raniere [not to mention a better lover].





Mussolini [pbetancourt] with his lover Carla Petacci.

Mussolini [AKA Betancourt] with his lover Carla Petacci [AKA Emiliano Salinas?].

If Salinas was not rich and did not have a father who was powerful [his father is Carlos Salinas, the former president of Mexico], Raniere would have simply banished him for having sex with women in his harem.





But Raniere realized that Salinas was valuable to his organization. By that time, Mexico was already the largest source of money and recruitment in Nxivm.

Keith Raniere may be behind the machinations that led to gay lovers Alex Betancourt and Emiliano Salinas getting together, then breaking up, then having twins with different women.

Alex ‘El Duce’ Betancourt and Emiliano ‘Puto’ Salinas believed every word this man told them. Why? Because he was their Vanguard.

Raniere informed Salinas that he was not really heterosexual as Salinas had thought, but actually gay.

Raniere further told Salinas that his true soulmate was Betancourt, who is gay.

Emiliano Salinas & Alex Betancourt

Emiliano Salinas and Alex Betancourt went from business partners to lovers – on the advice of Keith Alan Raniere – their Vanguard. Raniere was also behind certain machinations that led to lovers Betancourt and Salinas breaking up, then having twins with different women. Their children were to be enrolled into his Rainbow Cultural Garden – but them Raniere was arrested.

Salinas – although not attracted to Betancourt – knew that Raniere was the world’s smartest man and the most ethical person in the world.

Salinas then obeyed his Vanguard and began a long term relationship with Betancourt who was already his business partner in the Executive Success [Nxivm] business.

In 2013, Salinas reverted back to his old heterosexual leanings and married actress Ludwika Paleta. Salinas broke off his relationship with Betancourt for several years.

Betancourt was utterly despondent. He started having a fling with Justin Elliot and it is also said that Betancourt took off to foreign lands where boys were free to be enjoyed by men his age.

But when Paleta began having affairs with other men, Salinas – deeply hurt himself, yet willing to be a cuckold – reluctantly returned to the arms of Betancourt.

He continued to be in cuckold relationship with Paleta and bed Betancourt for quite some time.

Salinas would often tell women and men he wanted to bed that his wife sleeps with other men and he sleeps with both men and women.

Salinas because of his randy and open nature earned the nickname Puto.

Betancourt earned the nickname El Duce, which was also the nickname of Mussolini.

And by 2016, things were back to normal until the DOS branding scandal hit when Frank Report revealed it in June 2017.

Then came the arrest and conviction of Raniere. At first Salinas and Betancourt distanced themselves from Raniere publicly.

Now Salinas is distancing himself from Betancourt and vice versa.

Their love affair may be over in reality. Or they may be just doing it for optics, since they were so well known as partners at Nxivm. It might seem wise to appear to be distant from each other.

Viva Executive Success!