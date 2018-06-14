Did Clare buy a plane?
By Laura Darby
Not sure what to make of this. Someone had posted that a plane that could be Clare’s was registered to a RidgeRun LLC largely because it was a similar make and mode as the prior jet they had.
I found this relating to Ridgerun LLC. It is a foreign LLC
http://search.sunbiz.org/Inquiry/CorporationSearch/SearchResultDetail?inquirytype=EntityName&directionType=Initial&searchNameOrder=RIDGERUN%20M170000093910&aggregateId=forl-m17000009391-76e738d6-f98c-4b41-afaa-f92666b8a15e&searchTerm=ridgerun&listNameOrder=RIDGERUN%20M170000093910
Click on the document images at the bottom and you will find
http://search.sunbiz.org/Inquiry/CorporationSearch/GetDocument?aggregateId=forl-m17000009391-76e738d6-f98c-4b41-afaa-f92666b8a15e&transactionId=m17000009391-abef2105-57a9-4ed0-87d0-c7eac8426d84&formatType=PDF
and the original filings
http://search.sunbiz.org/Inquiry/CorporationSearch/ConvertTiffToPDF?storagePath=COR%5C2017%5C1108%5C00290957.Tif&documentNumber=M17000009391
Clare’s name is no where on this paperwork and it appears Jeffrey Feinman is an agent but is he an agent of Clare or of Scot French who signed the originally filing but he appears to be an agent too. In other words, did I find a shell corporation here? I am trying to tie this back to Clare.
Can any of our readers help out here?