header logo
General

Did Clare buy a plane?

|
Frank Parlato
Clare may be leaving on a jet plane to Fiji.

By Laura Darby

Not sure what to make of this. Someone had posted that a plane that could be Clare’s was registered to a RidgeRun LLC  largely because it was a similar make and mode as the prior jet they had.


 I found this relating to Ridgerun LLC. It is a foreign LLC


http://search.sunbiz.org/Inquiry/CorporationSearch/SearchResultDetail?inquirytype=EntityName&directionType=Initial&searchNameOrder=RIDGERUN%20M170000093910&aggregateId=forl-m17000009391-76e738d6-f98c-4b41-afaa-f92666b8a15e&searchTerm=ridgerun&listNameOrder=RIDGERUN%20M170000093910


Click on the document images at the bottom and you will find


http://search.sunbiz.org/Inquiry/CorporationSearch/GetDocument?aggregateId=forl-m17000009391-76e738d6-f98c-4b41-afaa-f92666b8a15e&transactionId=m17000009391-abef2105-57a9-4ed0-87d0-c7eac8426d84&formatType=PDF


and the original filings



http://search.sunbiz.org/Inquiry/CorporationSearch/ConvertTiffToPDF?storagePath=COR%5C2017%5C1108%5C00290957.Tif&documentNumber=M17000009391


Clare’s name is no where on this paperwork and it appears Jeffrey Feinman is an agent but is he an agent of Clare or of Scot French who signed the originally filing but he appears to be an agent too. In other words, did I find a shell corporation here?  I am trying to tie this back to Clare.


Can any of our readers help out here?