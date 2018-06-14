Did Clare buy a plane?

By Laura Darby

Not sure what to make of this. Someone had posted that a plane that could be Clare’s was registered to a RidgeRun LLC largely because it was a similar make and mode as the prior jet they had.





I found this relating to Ridgerun LLC. It is a foreign LLC





http://search.sunbiz.org/Inquiry/CorporationSearch/SearchResultDetail?inquirytype=EntityName&directionType=Initial&searchNameOrder=RIDGERUN%20M170000093910&aggregateId=forl-m17000009391-76e738d6-f98c-4b41-afaa-f92666b8a15e&searchTerm=ridgerun&listNameOrder=RIDGERUN%20M170000093910





Click on the document images at the bottom and you will find





http://search.sunbiz.org/Inquiry/CorporationSearch/GetDocument?aggregateId=forl-m17000009391-76e738d6-f98c-4b41-afaa-f92666b8a15e&transactionId=m17000009391-abef2105-57a9-4ed0-87d0-c7eac8426d84&formatType=PDF





and the original filings







http://search.sunbiz.org/Inquiry/CorporationSearch/ConvertTiffToPDF?storagePath=COR%5C2017%5C1108%5C00290957.Tif&documentNumber=M17000009391





Clare’s name is no where on this paperwork and it appears Jeffrey Feinman is an agent but is he an agent of Clare or of Scot French who signed the originally filing but he appears to be an agent too. In other words, did I find a shell corporation here? I am trying to tie this back to Clare.





Can any of our readers help out here?