Did Bronfman really faint?

I have confirmed from several sources that Keith Raniere would regularly faint when confronted with women angry about his lies.

Did Clare Bronfman fake a faint before Judge Garaufis today – just when he was pressuring her for answers that might reveal she was lying.

Sources who witnessed Raniere fake a faint told me that he would seem to grow light headed, or hold his heart and say he was having palpitations.

Here is one comment:

Clare’s fainting:

“That’s straight out of the Raniere manifesto on conflict resolution… Whenever I disagreed with him, he would conveniently faint. And I was very young and very naive at the time and believed he couldn’t handle the stress and was actually ill. I’d say it was quite a joke except he used it to be very manipulative. Clare should note that KAR’s ‘faint to fool em’ method doesn’t work on full grown, experienced adults.”

This sounds like a scam to me. Clare faked a faint – and conveniently too – just at the right moment.

Clare Bronfman leaves court with Mark Geragos about an hour after fainting in court

Here is the AP picture of Clare smiling as she is leaving court. She does rather look like she just put one over on the old Judge.

Clare moments after fainting - leaves court with attorney Mark Geragos

Clare Bronfman and Mark Geragos

Here are some pictures of her arriving in court.

Photos by Village Diane.

Clare comes to court...

Clare leaving court:

Clare Bornfman leaves court with Mark Geragos after she fainted.

Clare Bronfman leaves court today with Mark Geragos after she fainted. The hearing is postponed until tomorrow