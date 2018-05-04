Defense: Raniere is innocent; women can brand themselves like men do

A Brooklyn federal judge has set October 1st as the trial date for Keith Raniere and Allison Mack trial date. The two are charged for their involvement in the alleged sex-trafficking cult NXIVM.

Defense: “(Raniere) believes in his innocence and I’m impressed with his stamina. He has no reason to plead guilty.” #NXIVM

“There are groups of men who brand themselves. When women choose to brand themselves, they become victims?” Keith Raniere’s attorneys speaking outside of federal court right now regarding #NXIVM charges.

Attorneys for NXIVM leader Keith Raniere, speaking about the organization being an alleged sex cult: “It’s a slogan, it’s a label that the government is attaching to conduct to make it nefarious. Women joined of their own volition.”

Raniere’s Defense Team: women joined #NXIVM on their “own volition” and “for their “own reasons.”



