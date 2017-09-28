Defender: Next to Keith, Lauren is ‘most inspiring’

Frank Report allows contrary opinions. The policy is transparency. Here is a guest view by a supporter of Keith Raniere, Lauren Salzman and Executive Success Programs. Her name has been withheld at her request because she fears retaliation from the ‘vicious and vengeful group who have left’ ESP.

Lauren Salzman appears on stage with Emiliano Salinas, the man who may be the next president of Mexico.

Lauren Salzman appears on stage with Emiliano Salinas,

By Yolanda Roas [A fictitious name]

Your criticism of Lauren Salzman is one of the most unfair things I have ever read. Let me tell you a little something about Lauren so your readers who don’t know her don’t get a disfavorable impression.

Lauren Salzman joined ESP in 1998. She is one of the leading authorities in the world on Rational Inquiry®. She has been on ESP’s Executive Board since 2001.

She is constantly working, overseeing multiple teams responsible for the development, implementation and ongoing facilitation of training programs and ESP’s high standards.

She designs facilitator and staff training curriculums and materials. She has taken the lead in designing and reviewing systematic methods for evaluating the proficiency and effectiveness of ESP programs.

She is smart too. Her keen intellect allowed her to realize that Rational Inquiry®technology, is scientific and has a ‘systematic reproducibility of the model. That is why it is the most superior training in the world. Other than Keith Raniere, our founder, she is the most advanced of anyone in ESP.

She has dedicated the last 20 years of her life to learning the model and sharing it with others. She is one of ESP’s top international head trainers.

She travels throughout North and South America, Europe and elsewhere, leading trainings for thousands of individuals per year.

She works as a coach with some of the highest level executives and CEOs and with people in very high government positions, A-list Hollywood actors and top entrepreneurs.

She also consults on creative projects.

Because she studied under Keith Raniere, she was able to create a new, experiential performance art process geared to move audiences through a deeply introspective, interactive philosophical inquiry.

She was the leader of the creative team of the world renowned Anima Inc., a Mexico City performing arts company that performed at the Bicentennial Celebration of Mexico. She personally directed and choreographed the opening and closing ceremonies for the Pan American Games.

Lauren Salzman has a great passion for helping others. She has both enthusiasm in pursuing her own personal growth and the desire to make Rational Inquiry® accessible to everyone in the world regardless of race, color, creed, or national origin.

She is, next to Keith Raniere, the most inspiring figure of our time.

Deeply introspective, next to Keith Raniere, she is the reason why ESP exists and is healing so many people around the world.

Lauren Salzman