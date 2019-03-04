Days Of Our Lives: Another Day, Another New Attorney – 27 Lawyers Now for Defense

This is starting to look more and more like the circus act where all the clowns come pouring out of the little car in the center ring.

How in the hell did they all get in there, right?

Well, believe it or not, we have yet another attorney who has filed a “Notice Of Appearance” in the case of the U.S. v. Raniere Et Al.

This time it’s Tina Glandian from the New York City office of the Geragos & Geragos law firm.

That makes it 27 lawyers involved in the Nxivm case – 10 of them for Seagram heiress Clare Bronfman.

Tina Glandian joins Team Bronfman.

Glandian has been with the Geragos and Geragos law firm since 2005 – and, in fact, is the one who opened the firm’s New York City office and now manages it.

Her notable clients include pop singers Chris Brown and Ke$ha, former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, and Ice-Cube’s 3-on-3 basketball league.

In addition to being licensed to practice law in several states, Glandian is also a licensed real estate broker in California. That might come in handy if Clare Bronfman decides to pay some of her legal bills by selling off some of the millions of dollars of unreported real estate that she owns there.

Tina Glandian with client, Navnoor Kang, the disgraced, former New York state pension executive accused of taking bribes from Wall Street salespeople. He was sentenced to 21 months in prison.

According to her bio on the law firm website:

“Ms. Glandian successfully prevented the dismissal of a lawsuit against Duke University by the parents of a student who drowned during a Duke study abroad program in Costa Rica, following her oral argument of the case to the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in Thackurdeen v. Duke Univ., 15-3082-cv (2d Cir. 2016). Ms. Glandian also served as the lead appellate attorney on the Michael Jackson v. XtraJet, et al. case, which arose from the illegal wiretapping of Jackson and his attorneys on a private jet. After she orally argued the case before Division Three of the Second Appellate District in the Court of Appeal of the State of California, the case settled for $2.5 million. Ms. Glandian currently serves on the Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee in the In re: Mirena IUD Products Liability Litigation, MDL No. 2434, pending in the Southern District of New York, against Bayer Pharmaceuticals arising from product defects related to the intrauterine device Mirena®.

“Ms. Glandian has been selected as a Southern California Rising Star by Super Lawyers magazine from 2012-2019. Ms. Glandian has also spoken on a number of panels including alongside legal giant F. Lee Bailey at the National Trial Lawyer’s Summit in Miami, Florida.”

*****

List of lawyers currently known to be on the Nxivm case:

RE: Keith Raniere

1. Marc Agnifilo

2. Jacob Kaplan

3. Teny Rose Geragos (Mark Geragos’ daughter)

4. Paul DerOhannesian II

5. Danielle R. Smith

RE: Clare Bronfman

1. Dennis Burke

2. Susan R. Necheles

3. Kathleen E. Cassidy

4. Gedalia Moshe Stern

5. William Savino

6. Alexandra A.E. Shapiro

7. Fabien Manohar Thayamballi

8. Mark J. Geragos

9. John Sandweg

10. Tina Glandian

RE: Allison Mack

1. William F. McGovern

2. Steven G. Kobre

3. Sean S. Buckley

4. Matthew I. Menchel

5. Gabriela Magda Ruiz

RE: Nancy Salzman

1. Mark J. Sullivan

2. David Stern

3. Robert Soloway

RE: Lauren Salzman

1. Hector J. Diaz

2. Andrea S. Tazioli

RE: Kathy Russell

1. Justine A. Harris

2. Amanda Ravitch

*****



