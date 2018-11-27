Day One of Previewed Comments Section at Frank Report; will try to respond to questions

I had to reject several comments today, but I think this is going to work.

The new plan to hold comments pending review resulted in our first day of respectful comments.

There were more than 90 comments today that I approved. I trashed about 15. Happily, most of the comments advanced the concepts in the posts and provided new insights. Thank you, readers.

I did permit comments that criticized the Frank Report, myself and even Shadow State. I allowed comments critical of Shadow State since his articles appear regularly and he, therefore, falls into the category of writers.

There is a distinction, however: Criticism of Shadow can appear on his articles. Insults thrown against him on other posts are not appropriate. Insults like calling him Shadow Perv and claiming [falsely] that he is the alleged Allison Mack stalker, Thomas Sekera, are inappropriate and won’t be published.

In short, going forward – people can feel free to post comments. You won’t be ridiculed or insulted.

Your opinion might be challenged or debated. But it will be done respectfully. It will be a safe place to comment free of the bullying that went on. The name calling has ended.

Also, starting today, I will try to answer questions and respond to comments when appropriate.

Lastly, if someone makes a reasonable comment but has to throw in an insult at the end or abuse another commenter – I may edit out the insult and post the rest of the comment – or I may trash the whole comment. If I edit out something from a post I will notify readers in the comment with the word “portion deleted”.

Let the comments flow.