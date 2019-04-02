Danielle Roberts, in Plainview NY, trying to practice medicine, hounded by her branding women

The ‘Mad Doctor,’ Danielle Roberts, D.O., appears to be practicing family medicine in Plainview, NY. Plainview is in Nassau County, near Oyster Bay. She is apparently affiliated with Plainview Hospital. Her office address is listed as:

888 Old Country Rd

Plainview, NY 11803

(516) 719-2546





This is the same address as Plainview Hospital, whose board of directors may or may not know she is the notorious Nxivm branding doctor. Dr. Roberts has 11 years of experience in medicine, and four years of experience in branding women.

The New York State medical licensing board has found nothing wrong with her branding women, and there are evidently no criminal charges against her for her role in DOS. Yet, when one Googles “Dr. Danielle Roberts,” there are more than a few stories about her and Nxivm on the first page of results. She has become well known for her branding work in DOS.





For those who don’t know – and perhaps are considering her as their family physician – Dr. Roberts was the healer who scarred women – as many as 150 of them – with her master’s initials. She did this between 2015 and 2017 – and maybe later. (Maybe she still brands women.)





They were mostly young women. She branded them two inches from their vaginas – in the most sensitive and painful place – the pubis. As the years roll on and the flesh withers and the person changes from a young woman to matronly to elderly, the scar goes with her. Every day, or nearly every day, the 150 will look down, and not with pride, and see the mark, the scarring of Keith Raniere. And maybe ask, “How could I have been so stupid, so manipulated and abused?”





It may be possible to re-scar and obscure the initials or get a tattoo over it, so it can’t be read, but the underlying scar will remain. That stays for life. The 150 will be buried or cremated with that scar on their pubis.





Is Dr. Roberts branded? If she is - did she brand herself or get one of the DOS slaves to do it on her pubis?

Is Dr. Roberts branded? If she is – did she brand herself or get one of the DOS slaves to do it on her pubis?





For the apologists of Dr. Roberts, I submit that without her, there would have not been DOS branding. The crazies who thought up DOS entrusted to her the actual implementation of this vile and brutal practice. She would make it safe. Make sure it did not backfire on Keith (or so they stupidly thought).





"Truck drivers, as well as health professionals" are trained to recognize human branding as a marker of trafficking, says Lucid Moment.

Dr. Roberts’ handiwork. She knew she was etching Keith Raniere’s initials – but she chose not to tell the women. Yes, she knew, for she had to draw his initials with the white-hot pen. Yet the women were told it was a symbol of the four elements. Dr. Danielle Roberts was a coconspirator in this lie.





Turn the brand counterclockwise 90 degrees and you can see the initials -- K-R.





There may have been the blackmail, the collateral, the nude pictures, without Dr. Roberts, but the branding – that was made possible by her. She was the one who knew how to do it.





Lauren Salzman did not know how to brand. Allison didn’t. Cami didn’t. Rosa Laura didn’t know how to safely take a cauterizing pen – white hot and painful – and apply it on the pubic region of a naked woman – in the dark, by candlelight – and how to burn into her flesh with it the initials of Keith Raniere.





And how to make sure it was safe afterward. What to do so it won’t get infected. How to advise the women on topical antibacterial cremes and covering it with bandages till it scarred up good and clear. How to assure them – even as they lay on the branding table – naked and held down by other naked women – readied for the horrific experience of their lives – and assure them that it was going to be safe; that they would get out of this alive.





Here was a doctor performing the operation, Dr. Roberts. That made it safe. They knew her from Nxivm, knew she was a doctor. She was the one who told them it was safe, as she took the white-hot pen in her hand and etched out slowly and painfully the initials of Keith Raniere.





Today, some 150 women carry the mark of that beast on their person – private and hidden – to be seen by them dressing and undressing. When taking a bath – or during intimate moments. It’s a secret thing, something to hide from lovers or husbands, something to deny to friends who knew of their former association with Nxivm.





“Are you branded?,” someone is bound to ask any woman who was known to once be part of Nxivm.





How do you answer? Do you lie and deny it? Or admit? “Yes, I have the scar of the monster on me.”





Danielle, we hardly knew ye!

Danielle Roberts at a speaking engagement.

I am quite certain that every one of the 150 will remember Dr. Roberts leaning over them, scarring them, amid the smell of burning flesh and intense pain, and that memory may grow more vivid in time. The 150 won’t likely remember Dr. Roberts kindly. Maybe she did not think up the idea, but she is the one who did it – who applied the pain and told them it was alright.





And no one really knows if this branding, so close to the genitals, might not affect the physical health of the women, as it must their mental health. Yet, Dr. Roberts continues to practice medicine. She goes on practicing. She charges patients and probably makes good money. Maybe, when she is not branding women, she is a good healer. But it’s hard to say, if, whatever the madness that would make her think it was fine to brand women – scores of them – and not think of the consequences – is not a disabling, disqualifying factor in her work.





On the popular website, Vitals.com, which provides information about doctors, she has seven reviews. Six of them mention her role in Nxivm.

https://www.vitals.com/doctors/Dr_Danielle_Roberts/reviews





Dr. Danielle Roberts by MK10ART





Danielle Roberts practices yoga.

Defendant Danielle Roberts is an avid practitioner of yoga.





Here are the reviews:





“Dr. Roberts loves to brand women near the genital area with a cauterizing iron. Specializes in extensive surgical procedures without the use of anesthesia. Looking for someone to cause you extreme pain, discomfort, and then film the whole thing? This is your gal!”





***

“Please do your research before visiting Dr. Danielle Roberts. She was in a cult NXIVM and was branding women who asked her to stop but she continued anyway while other women held them down. A complaint has been filed against Dr. Roberts and there will be more to come. The cult leadership has been arrested (5 of them) and the “President” has already taken a plea deal. The founder of the cult has been charged with sex trafficking and production child pron. Please do your homework, I’m sure there are other good doctors in your area you can see without supporting a woman who has done such ‘medicine’.”





***

“This doctor was a NXIVM cult member and is now promoting her own brand of sick cult behavior. She branded women with the initials of the NXIVM cult leader and is obviously unfit mentally to practice as a physician.”





***

“She was a little shaky when forcibly burning Keith Raniere’s initials into fellow cult members. Supposedly good at leather burning as well.”





***

“This doctor was branding women to become sex slaves in that cult NXIUM. NXIUM’s ‘Vanguard’ is that creepy sociopath Keith Raniere. How dumb do you have to be to get sucked into a cult with a repulsive creep like Raniere. Stay away!”





***

“Dr. Danielle Roberts is amazing and perfect. Please do not listen to those other horrible reviews. She is the best and i would never want any other Dr.. I would follow anything She told me.”





**





Dr. Danielle Roberts was one of the women chosen by Raniere to lead eso/exo.

Would you trust Dr. Roberts with your health care?





Some think it wrong that the general public be advised that she is the doctor who made it possible in the 21st century to brand women as slaves of a man – if you can call him a man.





After all, she was not practicing as a physician when she branded the women.





“What she does in her private time is her own business,” I believe is what one state official said in response to why she did not lose her license. “You don’t need to be a physician to perform scarification [branding].”





Still, wherever she goes – like the brand does on seven score of women – she will be known as Mad Doctor Roberts – who crazily branded, – even if it was in her private time – with the hot iron, without anesthetics, a criminal’s initials on the pubis of what the criminal thought would be his 21st century slaves.





In fairness to Dr. Roberts, she too was one of those slaves, willingly, a slave to Keith Raniere and at the time (and maybe she still does think it), she thought it was right to do what she did.





That, more than vengeance, is the reason to expose Dr. Roberts wherever she goes. Her judgment in at least one thing – branding women – was so monumentally reckless – that patients who might be entrusting their lives in her hands and depend upon her judgment – have the right to know.





Dr. Danielle Roberts thought it was good judgment and morally right and supremely ethical to scar up 150 women. – that’s part of what every patient should know about her when considering using her services for their family health needs.



