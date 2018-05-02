Daniel & Jackie Del Negro write Raniere’s judge: ‘Don’t let him out on bail!’

Daniel and Jackie Del Negro have written the judge in the Keith Raniere case asking the judge not to allow Keith Raniere out on bail.

These two – who have the same last name as long time NXIVM member James Del Negro – say they have had their family torn apart by Raniere and his cult.

Up until recently, James Del Negro headed the Society Of Protectors (SOP) section of NXIVM (SOP is a men’s group that teaches men that they should have multiple women while their women should be monogamous). He has also served as the front man – at least on paper – for many of Raniere’s business operations.