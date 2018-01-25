Daily Mail: Expose: Dalai Lama paid $1 MILLION to endorse women-branding ‘sex cult’

The Daily Mail has just published a shocking story – well known to readers of the Frank Report – of the sordid behind-the-scenes arrangements that led to the Dalai Lama coming to Albany, NY to “endorse” Keith Raniere.

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5230067/Dalai-Lamas-1-MILLION-women-branding-sex-cult.html

BTW, I understand there may be a follow up story coming soon….

Here is how the story in the Daily Mail begins…..

EXCLUSIVE: Dalai Lama was paid $1 MILLION to endorse women-branding ‘sex cult’ after secret deal between Buddhist’s celibate U.S. emissary and his Seagram billionaire ‘lover’

Buddhist leader the Dalai Lama was linked to NXIVM, the controversial self-help organization described by former members as a ‘sex cult’

He spoke at an event in Albany, New York, in 2009 and put a Tibetan scarf round the neck of its founder Keith Raniere in what was said to be a ‘victory’ for NXIVM

DailyMail.com can disclose the Dalai Lama was given $1 million to spend on causes he backs in return for attending the function

The deal to get him to go was made by Sara Bronfman, a billionaire heiress to the Seagram fortune, and Lama Tenzin Dhonden, head of the Dalal Lama’s U.S trust

But Bronfman and Lama Tenzin face claims they were lovers, even though the Buddhist cleric took a vow of chastity

NVIVM hailed the Dalai Lama’s visit but it is now being hit by claims founder Raniere runs it as a sex cult with a ‘harem’ of women

The women are branded, call him ‘Vanguard’ and believe that sleeping with Raniere, 57, will heal them, according to claims made about NXIVM

Raniere denies it is a sex cult but neither NXIVM or the Dalai Lama’s office addressed the latest allegations

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5230067/Dalai-Lamas-1-MILLION-women-branding-sex-cult.html#ixzz559nU28u7

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Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman listen to the Dalai Lama speak in Albany.