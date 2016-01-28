Cult of NXIVM Series Taking Off in WNY – Some warn ‘Raniere will sue you!’

The Cult of NXIVM series I have been writing for Artvoice and the Niagara Falls Reporter – now in its 10th installment – which appear in print and online weekly – has taken off locally with people reporting they can’t wait to see next week’s edition.

The series has clearly attracted a wide audience – with a buzz in western New York about the disturbing cult that crooked up [and broke] the law and is led by a bizarre, if not insane man.

Many have warned me that Keith Raniere will do something dastardly – and will also sue for libel. Truth by the way is a defense for libel.

A lawsuit would be quite helpful to me in popularizing the series and give me an excellent opportunity for discovery from Raniere which might lead to the exposure of his many crimes.

Meantime, it might bring a national audience. The bizarre decadence of NXIVM is unique and has much to offer – not only for cult watchers – but for decadence watchers.

Stray tuned.