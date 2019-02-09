Cult Member: Allison Mack is too far gone to ever be salvaged  

By G.

I feel I know these Nxivm people, having once been in a cult myself [not Nxivm]. I even lived in community with other cult members for 7 to 8 months. I not only witnessed the social dynamics of members I knew in the cult over the years, BUT I’ve done my homework, after I left the cult, reading everything about cults that I could get my hands on.

At the time I first left, there was little on the subject. Now there is so much more information about cults and how they function.

The names of these groups vary, but the behaviors, and the outcome, is the same.

Only by sheer luck, and I do mean luck, did I get out alive. For an entire year after I left the cult, I broke down and cried every day.

In my opinion and based on my experience:

Allison is, and this is brutal honesty, too far gone to ever be salvaged. Too much damage has been done to her psyche.

Depending on one’s length of time involved, degree of commitment and how much one has sacrificed and lost — family, jobs, assets, etc., will determine how much recovery one can accomplish once one disconnects, if one ever does. Some go from cult to cult.

India has a chance. Allison none.

Nancy and Clare are what I would term a write-off on a balance sheet. Valueless.

As for dear old Vanguard? Would he were never born.

Frankly, I believe what happened was a perfect storm of Keith and his MLM schlock, Nancy, Bronfman money and B-list nubile young actresses.

Sadly, too many reaped that whirlwind.

Some paid with their lives. Others their reputations and pocket book.

About time the unholy troika, or the gang of 7 as I term them, pay the piper.