Court filings update on Bronfman-Raniere case, new filing suggest Sara Bronfman and Emiliano Salinas might yet see justice

Looks like nothing very important was filed in federal court after August 21.





But in the details of one filing, we do learn something interesting.





There is a Stipulation & Order Regarding Discovery Materials – which now extends the same rules to low-level NXIVM bookkeeper Kathy Russell – as that of the other NXIVM High Rank defendants —Keith Alan Raniere, Clare Bronfman, Nancy Salzman, Lauren Salzman and Allison Mack.





The stipulation largely treats on how to handle the viewing and sharing of “highly sensitive” discovery material – much of it being the “collateral” the victims of DOS gave to their masters – many of them not knowing it would wind up the in the hands of Raniere – then in the hands of the feds [who raided his ‘Sex Lair”] and now in the hands of the defense attorneys and their clients.





In addition, there is notice that a transcript is available for purchase from Russell’s follow-up bail hearing.





Looks like things will likely be quiet until after Labor Day.





There is one sealed document in the file (#109). It is not known what the document is.





Now back to the Stipulation:





https://frankreport.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/2018-08-23-no-113-Stipulation-Order-Regarding-Discovery-Materials-Russell.pdf





In the Stipulation and Order regarding discovery, the government lists the Bronfman-Raniere companies under possible investigation. NXIVM Mexico has been added to the list.





The listed entities, include but are not limited to, the following:





DOS (or The Vow or ‘The Sorority*’),

NXIVM CORPORATION DBA ESP;

FIRST PRINCIPLES INCORPORATED;

JNESS, LLC;

THE ETHICAL SCIENCE FOUNDATION,

EXO-ESO,

THE SOURCE,

ULTIMA LLC,

AXIOLOGY, INC.;

BUYER’S ADVOCATE, INC.;

EQUIPT CORP.;

NXV PROPERTY MANAGEMENT CORPORATION

(NX PMC);

SUNSHINE PROPERTIES, INC.;

ELITE HOUSING CORP.;

ETHICAL VALUE EXCHANGE, LLC;

WEB EQUIPMENT, LLC;

ELITE MARKETING PROFESSIONALS, INC.;

POIESIS, INC.;

RCG CORP LLC;

RAINBOW CULTURAL GARDEN, LLC;

PRECISION DEVELOPMENT, LLC;

ETHICAL PRINCIPLES, LLC;

EXECUTIVE HOUSING & PROPERTIES, INC.;

MOVING PDGELS, INC.;

MY IMAGES, INC.;

NX APPAREL, INC.;

NX PROPERTY MANAGEMENT CORPORATION;

THE ART OF MOVEMENT, INC.;

GENERAL SERVICE PAYMENTS, INC.;

GENIUSES, LLC;

ONE ASIAN, LLC,

WORLDWIDE NODES, LLC;

BUNDLED ELEMENTS, LLC;

SURE HOLDINGS, LLC;

PSC I, LLC;

E MALLARD WEB, CORP.;

ETHICAL MEDIA, LLC;

WORLDWIDE NETWORK, LLC;

CREW HOLDINGS, LLC;

EXECUTIVE SUCCESS PROGRAMS, INC. (NV);

ETHOLUTIONS, INC.,

DON’T BE DUMB, LLC;

PLUGGEDIN TECHNOLOGIES, LLC;

SOCIETY OF PROTECTORS, LLS;

NXV TRUST;

ETHOLUTIONS, INC.;

PRINCIPLED PRODUCTS, INC.,

NXIVM PROPERTIES, LLC;

FOWL HOLDINGS, LLC;

2430AUT1 TRUST,

BBFC TRUST,

EMF TRUST,

NX TRUST, INC.;

APPLIED PRINCIPLES,

THE ROOFING COMPANY,

SUCCESS PROGRAMS UNLIMITED, LLC;

LIFE LEARNING, INC. (NV);

WORLD AUDIENCE PRODUCTIONS, INC.;

ITS ENDEAVORS, INC.;

MALLARD WEB CORPORATION;

SWEET P’S, INC.;

7 SEVEN, LLC,

FRANKLIN, LLC;

ACK KNOWLEDGE, LLC;

ALOUSCH, LLC;

COALITION OF ETHICISTS, LLC;

DEVELOPMENT TRAINERS, LLC;

ESSENCE INTERACTIVE INC.;

ETHICAL HUMANITARIAN FOUNDATION;

EVENTS FOR HUMANITY, INC.;

ETHELETICS, LLC;

HOUSE OF EQUUS, LLC;

IMPRESSIONATES, LLC;

OCCAMS RAZOR, LLC;

OUR EVOLUTION, LLC;

RCG CORP LLC;

RCG KIDS INTERNATIONAL, LLC;

RETURN TO NATURE, LLC;

RHYTHMS OF INFLUENCE, LLC;

SPIRIT @ 19, INC.;

THE RANIERE INITIATIVE, LLC;

TRUTH, LLC;

VEINTE-SEIZ, LLC;

VILLAGE HALL LLC;

WISDOM SYSTEMS, LLC;

WORLDWIDE NODES LLC;

ACK MANAGEMENT PTE LTD;

NXIVM MEXICO SA DE CV;

ACK WAKAYA HOLDINGS LLC

and any subsidiaries or predecessor companies.





What this list tells me is that Emiliano Salinas and his criminal NXIVM Mexico enterprises are under investigation. In addition, corporations owned by Clare and Sara Bronfman show me that Sara is not out of the woods either.





ACK Wakaya is Clare’s company. One reader wondered if ACK stood for Allison Clare and Keith, and, if so, then were Allison and Clare perhaps planning to be Keith’s Pam Cafritz and Mariana Fernandez in beautiful Wakaya one day.





Pam, Keith and Mariana lived menage a trois for years – even sharing the same bedroom.





Fancy Allison waking up alongside Clare every morning with their Vanguard in a Pacific Paradise.





But the best laid schemes o’ Mice an’ Men, Gang aft agley.